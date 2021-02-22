Cedar Falls and Huxley Ballard are top-ranked teams in Class 4A, 3A in final AP poll

Cedar Falls and Huxley Ballard are your final number one teams in boys’ basketball at the two highest classes.

The final Associated Press poll of the season was released Monday, with CF (17-0) receiving seven of the 10 first-place votes in Class 4A. That places the Tigers at the top spot, followed by Waukee (11-2), which got the other three first-place votes.

Ames moved up to third, followed by Council Bluffs Lincoln (17-4) at fourth and a three-way tie for fifth between Dubuque Hempstead (15-4), West Des Moines Valley (15-4) and Pleasant Valley (17-4).

Cedar Rapids Kennedy dropped out of the 4A poll after a 78-48 loss last week to Cedar Falls.

Ballard (20-1) is the top-ranked team in Class 3A, receiving seven first-place votes. Monticello (19-0), the only unbeaten team in the class, got the other first-place votes and is second.

Western Dubuque (15-4) is seventh and Solon (19-2) eighth.

Below are the entire rankings. First-place votes are in parentheses.

——

CLASS 4A Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (7) 17-0 97 1

2. Waukee (3) 11-2 78 3

3. Ames 15-3 69 5

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln 17-4 59 4

5. (tie) Dubuque Hempstead 15-4 56 6

... Pleasant Valley 17-3 56 7

... West Des Moines Valley 15-4 56 2

8. Ankeny Centennial 13-4 26 10

9. Ottumwa 15-5 14 NR

10. Des Moines Hoover 12-4 12 NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 9, Johnston 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Des Moines North 3, Davenport North 2, Indianola 1.

CLASS 3A Record Pts Prv

1. Huxley Ballard (7) 20-1 97 1

2. Monticello (3) 19-0 90 2

3. Carroll 20-2 74 4

4. Dallas Center-Grimes 17-3 63 3

5. Pella 19-2 61 5

6. Glenwood 19-2 52 6

7. Western Dubuque 15-4 37 7

8. Solon 19-2 31 8

9. Clear Lake 19-2 16 9

10. Davenport Assumption 15-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 8, Mount Vernon 6, Clear Creek Amana 3, Atlantic 1.

