Camanches places 3, Monticello 2 on River Valley Conference Elite boys' basketball team

CEDAR RAPIDS — Camanche placed three players on the River Valley Conference’s Elite Team boys’ basketball team, it was announced Friday.

Cam Soenksen, Caleb Delzell and L.J. Henderson were Elite Teamers for the Indians, who shared the North Division championship with Monticello. Camanche finished 18-1 to Monticello’s 17-1, with the Panthers having a regular-season game in the final week against Mid-Prairie cancelled.

The schools still decided to share the division title.

Monticello was represented on the Elite Team by juniors Justin Recker and Luke Lambert. South Division winner West Branch had an Elite Teamer in Tanner Lukavsky.

Tipton’s Frank Bierman, Cascade’s Alex Aitchison, North Cedar’s Ethan Sahr and Iowa City Regina’s Masen Miller also were named to the squad, with Regina’s Ashton Cook (who was injured in mid-January an didn’t play after that) receiving special mention.

Jason Kern of West Branch was named South Division Coach of the Year, with Monticello’s Tim Lambert and Camanche’s Josh Davis sharing honors in the North Division.

