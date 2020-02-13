A look at the MVC, Wamac, River Valley and more conference races: Boys' basketball notes

CEDAR RAPIDS — The boys’ basketball postseason begins Monday night, believe it or not, which means the regular season ends Friday for small schools and a week from Friday for big schools.

Thus, here’s a look at conference races. Some have concluded, some will conclude Friday night and others won’t conclude until next week at this time.

Mississippi Valley

The divisions in the Mississippi Valley Conference are still up for grabs. Cedar Falls has 1.5-game lead on Dubuque Senior in the Mississippi Division, with CF having three conference games left to Senior’s four.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West is a game ahead of Iowa City West, with three MVC games remaining for each.

Wamac

Mount Vernon clinched the overall Wamac Conference and East Division championships Tuesday night with a win over Marion. '

The West Division will be won by either Center Point-Urbana or Clear Creek Amana, or perhaps shared, considering they have identical conference records (13-4) and two games remaining. And they split their two regular-season games.

River Valley

Monticello’s big win Tuesday night over Camanche created essentially a two-way tie atop the River Valley Conference’s North Division. Monti is 17-1 to Camanche’s 16-1, with Monticello having one game remaining (against Mid-Prairie) and Camanche two (against Tipton and South Division champion West Branch).

The Bears wrapped that up Tuesday night by beating Iowa City Regina for the second time this season.

Tri-Rivers

Both divisions in the Tri-Rivers Conference have been decided. North Linn is your West Division winner and Easton Valley your East Division winner.

Because of a scheduling quirk, those two teams (both 20-0) did not meet this season.

Northeast Iowa

The Northeast Iowa Conference championship will come down to a winner-take-all game Friday night between Charles City and Decorah. Both are 9-2 in the league.

South Iowa Cedar

In the South Iowa Cedar League, Montezuma rolled to the West Division title, holding a five-game edge on second-place BGM.

In the East Division, Keota and Belle Plaine finished tied at 14-2 each, splitting their two regular-season games.

Upper Iowa

The Upper Iowa Conference also featured a first-place tie, this one between MFL MarMac and Turkey Valley. MFL MarMac won both regular-season games between the teams, however.

Other Gazette area teams

Meskwaki went undefeated to grab the Iowa Star Conference’s South Division.

The Southeast Conference will come down to Friday’s Keokuk and Washington (Iowa) game. Washington has one conference loss, Keokuk two, though it beat Washington earlier in the regular season.

Camanche player up for national dunk honor

Camanche senior L.J. Henderson is one of 16 players nationally up for an online award for best dunk in a prep game this season. You can catch Henderson’s high-flying athletic ability here.

Fans can vote for Henderson at highschoolslam.com through early next week. The winner of the contest gets an invitational to a national slam dunk and 3-point contest in Atlanta that is associated with the NCAA Final Four.

The national contests are sponsored by American Family Insurance and will be televised April 5 on CBS.

