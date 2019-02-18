Bettendorf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton end regular season top-ranked in Class 4A, 3A

CEDAR RAPIDS — And your winners are ...

We won’t know state boys’ basketball champions for Class 4A and 3A for a little bit, yet, but Bettendorf and Sergeant Bluff-Luton did finish atop their respective classes in the final Gazette boys’ basketball rankings of the season.

Bettendorf (20-1) cemented the top spot in 4A after a 43-41 win over second-ranked North Scott (20-1). The teams’ losses have been too each other.

The rest of the top five is Sioux City East (3), Waukee (4) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (5). The Hawks jumped three spots this week after an impressive win over Iowa City West, which is ranked eighth.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished its regular season with a 17-3 record, its losses to 4A teams Sioux City East and West (twice). Maquoketa (18-2) is second, followed by Clear Lake (20-0), Carroll (17-4) and Denison-Schleswig (16-4).

Below are the entire rankings. Final rankings in 1A and 2A were last week.

——————————

CLASS 4A

1. Bettendorf 20-1 (1)

2. North Scott 20-1 (2)

3. Sioux City East 19-1 (5)

4. Waukee 18-2 (3)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-3 (8)

6. Dubuque Senior 15-3 (4)

7. Cedar Falls 16-3 (6)

8. Iowa City West 15-4 (7)

9. West Des Moines Valley 18-4 (9)

10. Des Moines North 17-4 (NR)

Dropped out: Davenport Central (10).

——

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-3 (1)

2. Maquoketa 18-2 (3)

3. Clear Lake 20-0 (2)

4. Carroll 17-4 (4)

5. Denison-Schleswig 16-4 (8)

6. Oskaloosa 13-5 (9)

7. Norwalk 17-4 (7)

8. Gilbert 16-4 (6)

9. Pella 15-5 (4)

10. Fairfield 16-3 (10)

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com