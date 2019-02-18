Prep Basketball

Bettendorf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton end regular season top-ranked in Class 4A, 3A

Final Gazette boys' basketball rankings

Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) brings the ball down court during second quarter of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout high school basketball game at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) brings the ball down court during second quarter of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout high school basketball game at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — And your winners are ...

We won’t know state boys’ basketball champions for Class 4A and 3A for a little bit, yet, but Bettendorf and Sergeant Bluff-Luton did finish atop their respective classes in the final Gazette boys’ basketball rankings of the season.

Bettendorf (20-1) cemented the top spot in 4A after a 43-41 win over second-ranked North Scott (20-1). The teams’ losses have been too each other.

The rest of the top five is Sioux City East (3), Waukee (4) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (5). The Hawks jumped three spots this week after an impressive win over Iowa City West, which is ranked eighth.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished its regular season with a 17-3 record, its losses to 4A teams Sioux City East and West (twice). Maquoketa (18-2) is second, followed by Clear Lake (20-0), Carroll (17-4) and Denison-Schleswig (16-4).

Below are the entire rankings. Final rankings in 1A and 2A were last week.

——————————

CLASS 4A

1. Bettendorf 20-1 (1)

2. North Scott 20-1 (2)

3. Sioux City East 19-1 (5)

4. Waukee 18-2 (3)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-3 (8)

6. Dubuque Senior 15-3 (4)

7. Cedar Falls 16-3 (6)

8. Iowa City West 15-4 (7)

9. West Des Moines Valley 18-4 (9)

10. Des Moines North 17-4 (NR)

Dropped out: Davenport Central (10).

——

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-3 (1)

2. Maquoketa 18-2 (3)

3. Clear Lake 20-0 (2)

4. Carroll 17-4 (4)

5. Denison-Schleswig 16-4 (8)

6. Oskaloosa 13-5 (9)

7. Norwalk 17-4 (7)

8. Gilbert 16-4 (6)

9. Pella 15-5 (4)

10. Fairfield 16-3 (10)

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hawkeyes must come down from clouds to meet Maryland's challenge

Hawkeyes slip in men's basketball coaches' poll

MVC-vs.-CIML matchups highlight 5A regional finals

Hawkeyes down Maryland, 86-73, for share of Big Ten lead

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County unveils plans for access, homeless centers

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow routes

After success with their first business, couple debuts Shop Where I Live

Iowa native: Formal announcement on presidential run will come 'fairly soon'

Budding FFA chapter at Clear Creek Amana High wins grant

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.