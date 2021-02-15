Beckman is blazing as it approaches 2A regional-quarterfinal matchup with Cascade

Dyersville Beckman is a girls’ basketball paradox.

The Blazers don’t enjoy much depth; Coach Chad Thomason generally employs a rotation of six players.

And yet, they don’t sit in a shell and rest on defense.

“Defense has been carrying us,” Thomason said. “We force a lot of steals and are able to get into a faster tempo game.”

Battle-tested in the Wamac Conference and one of the hottest area Class 2A teams, Beckman (11-10) takes a five-game winning streak into Tuesday’s most intriguing area postseason game of the night. The Blazers travel to 12th-ranked Cascade (15-6) for a 2A regional quarterfinal.

Tipoff is 7 p.m.

“They’ve been playing really well,” Cascade interim coach Ernie Bolibaugh said of the Blazers. “They’ve got a couple of really nice wins lately (against Solon and Center Point-Urbana.

“It’s going to be tough.”

Beckman has collected more than 13 steals per game this season, and swiped 23 — nine by Lauren Osterhaus — in a 45-9 first-round romp over South Winneshiek on Saturday (it was 41-2 at halftime).

“Our three guards, we don’t sub unless they get in foul trouble,” Thomason said. “We rotate our three posts. And we use our timeouts for a rest if we get winded.”

The Cougars handled the Blazers, 47-35, Dec. 19.

“We did a good job defensively,” Bolibaugh said. “They didn’t have a good shooting night, and we got some baskets in transition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got to control their shooters again, especially (senior Kennedy Arens, who averages 15.3 points per game). They’re a strong, physical team, so we’ve got to rebound.”

A longtime assistant to Coach Mike Sconsa, Bolibaugh was elevated when Sconsa suffered a stroke in November.

The area’s undisputed top three 2A teams hop into postseason action Tuesday: No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (20-0) hosts Starmont (4-18), No. 3 West Branch (17-1) welcomes Danville (7-13), and No. 5 North Linn (18-2) entertains Hudson (11-11).

North Linn is the defending 2A state champion.

In 1A, No. 6 Montezuma is the headliner of a Region 6 bracket that features four ranked squads. The Bravettes (19-1) carry a 19-game win streak into their home contest with Iowa Valley (13-8).

Montezuma is pursuing its fourth consecutive state tournament.

No. 8 Springville (18-4) hosts Lisbon (10-9).

TUESDAY’S CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 1

Starmont (4-18) at Maquoketa Valley (20-0)

MFL MarMac (15-6) at Jesup (13-8)

Dyersville Beckman (11-10) at Cascade (15-6)

Clayton Ridge (9-10) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-6)

Region 3

Danville (7-13) at West Branch (17-1)

Pekin (9-9) at Pella Christian (8-12)

Louisa-Muscatine (9-6) at Van Buren County (14-5)

Iowa City Regina (10-7) at Mediapolis (10-7)

Region 4

Hudson (11-11) at North Linn (18-2)

Waterloo Columbus (10-11) at Alburnett (12-8)

Northeast (7-13) at Bellevue (18-1)

Durant (3-17) at Wilton (11-10)

TUESDAY’S CLASS 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 3

Wapsie Valley (5-17) at Saint Ansgar (19-1)

West Central (9-11) at Nashua-Plainfield (11-10)

Central City (12-9) at Turkey Valley (17-5)

Lansing Kee (11-10) vs. East Buchanan (12-9), at Elkader

Region 5

Lisbon (10-9) at Springville (18-4)

Bellevue Marquette (8-8) at Clinton Prince of Peace (15-4)

Calamus-Wheatland (12-8) at Winfield-Mount Union (17-0)

WACO (8-12) at Burlington Notre Dame (17-1)

Region 6

Iowa Valley (13-8) at Montezuma (19-1)

Lynnville-Sully (17-3) at North Mahaska (14-3)

HLV (10-10) at Baxter (19-2)

Belle Plaine (15-7) at Collins-Maxwell (21-1)

Region 8

Murray (12-9) at Exira-EHK (20-0)

Lamoni (13-5) at Stanton (19-2)

Moravia (14-8) at Lenox (18-3)

Wayne (14-7) at Sigourney (17-5)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com