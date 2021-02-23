Prep Basketball

Audrey Koch scores 34 points to lead Iowa City West to girls' state basketball tournament

Trojans beat Davenport North 69-54 in Class 5A regional final

West's Matayia Tellis (left) and Audrey Koch (right) bump forearms during a home game earlier this season. (Rebecca F. M
West's Matayia Tellis (left) and Audrey Koch (right) bump forearms during a home game earlier this season. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Seniors Audrey Koch and Matayia Tellis both had expectations, although slightly different, before they helped No. 6 Iowa City West defeat No. 13 Davenport North 69-54 Tuesday night in a Class 5A girls’ basketball regional final.

“I expected Audrey and I to step up as seniors,” Tellis said. “We’ve been to the state tournament and we want to go back.”

Tellis was 5-for-6 from the foul line and tallied 15 points. Koch lead all scorers with 34 points, including an 11-for-12 performance from the charity stripe.

“I was not expecting to have that many points,” Koch said. “My teammates did an amazing job of getting me open, so a lot of credit to them.”

“I expected her to have that many points, I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Tellis said. “We knew we needed to get it done now and everyone stepped in and did their thing. I was so proud of Audrey.”

Koch learned the game from parents Nathan and Bethany, former players themselves, and will take her game to Providence College next season. She showed why she’ll continue her career at the next level, hitting a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to break a tie and then driving hard to the hoop to draw a foul with no time remaining in the third. Koch then hit both free throws to give the Trojans a 46-41 lead with eight minutes remaining.

“I think that’s just where we’ve done a lot of situational plays,” Koch said. “So, that’s helped me feel good shooting those shots.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Trojans (13-3) feel focused entering a state tournament quarterfinal against No. 3 Waterloo West on Monday.

Koch said, “just coming out with the right mentality and coming out strong and confident,” will help the Trojans get as far as they can in Des Moines.

“There’s a lot of great competition but we’re going in strong and wanting to win,” Koch said.

“If we can win it all,it will be with communication, defense and having it all together,” Tellis said. “Then I feel like we got it.”

jwebster

The Gazette

All articles by Justin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No. 1 North Linn survives Alburnett in 1A boys' basketball district final

Dowling edges Cedar Rapids Washington for girls' state basketball berth

Photos: Cedar Rapids Washington vs. West Des Moines Dowling, Class 5A regional final girls basketball

Iowa high school girls' basketball: 2A, 1A state berths on the line Wednesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris' Cedar Rapids home receives historic designation honoring civil rights history

21-year-old faces up to 50 years for fatally shooting Cedar Rapids man, dumping body in alley

University of Iowa argues to dismiss former football player lawsuit

Authorities identify woman who was fatally stabbed at a motel in southwest Cedar Rapids

Iowa governor signs $36.5 million increase in state aid to schools

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.