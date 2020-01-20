Prep Basketball

Audrey Koch, Cora Saunders lead Iowa City West girls' basketball past Linn-Mar

MARION — Of the top seven scoring leaders in Class 5A girls’ basketball, four reside in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Iowa City West has one in junior Audrey Koch. And the new-look, youthful Women of Troy look to her to deliver.

“It is definitely a different role than I have had in the past years,” Koch said after she scored a game-high 17 points as West defeated Linn-Mar, 59-46, in an MVC game Monday night at Linn-Mar High School. “But my teammates do a great job of getting me the ball. On nights where it is a little bit harder for me to get the ball, they do a great job of stepping up, too.”

West (6-4, 4-3) is developing some other scoring options and becoming adept at spreading the points around. For the second straight game, the Women of Troy had at least eight players score.

“We try,” West Coach BJ Mayer said. “That is kind of how we play. Some nights it is different. We need other kids to step up. … If we can get three good scorers in, we are in good shape.”

Mayer got three double-figure scoring efforts from Koch, senior guard Cora Saunders (15 points) and freshman guard Meena Tate (10).

For Saunders, it was the third time in the last four games that she scored at least 10 points. Last season, she averaged 12.5 points per game at Iowa City Liberty, then transferred to West with her sister Jenna, a junior, during the first week of practice.

Both were granted a waiver for immediate eligibility and are fourth and fifth on the team in scoring average, respectively.

“My confidence has gotten a lot better,” Cora Saunders said. “And my teammates are just doing a great job of finding me. We are just getting a lot better flowing together.”

Koch also pulled down 11 rebounds for the Women of Troy.

Junior center Keegan Krejca led Linn-Mar (3-9, 3-4) with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

AT LINN-MAR

Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar 46

I.C. WEST (59): Matayia Tellis 3 0-0 6, Cora Saunders 5 2-2 15, Avery Vest 1 0-0 2, Liv Williams 1 0-0 2, Meena Tate 2 4-4 10, Grace Schneider 1 0-2 2, Jenna Saunders 2 0-0 5, Audrey Koch 6 3-5 17, Totals 21 9-13 59.

LINN-MAR (46): Emma Casebolt 1 0-0 3, Keegan Krejca 5 5-6 15, Kaitlyn Brunson 2 0-0 6, Hallie Peak 2 0-0 4, Alexis Beier 3 0-0 8, Marissa Miller 0 0-0 0, Carly Printy 4 0-0 10, Abby Thoms 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 5-6 46.

I.C. West 16 14 14 15—59

Linn-Mar 12 4 17 13—46

Three-point goals – I.C. West 8 (C. Saunders 3, Koch 2, Tate 2, J. Saunders 1); Linn-Mar 7 (Beier 2, Brunson 2, Casebolt 1, Printy 1). Rebounds – I.C. West 35 (Koch 11); Linn-Mar 25 (Krejca 11). Assists – I.C. West 7 (Koch 3, Tellis 3); Linn-Mar 10 (Brunson 4). Total fouls – I.C. West 9, Linn-Mar 11. Fouled out – None.

