Audrey Koch commits to play basketball at Providence

IOWA CITY — Another Koch, another basketball ticket to the East Coast.

Audrey Koch, a junior from Iowa City West, announced her commitment Tuesday to play at Providence College.

“I selected Providence because it is a great fit for me,” Koch said in a release. “They have outstanding academics, a great staff and play in a really competitive basketball league.”

The Friars are members of the Big East Conference. They were 13-19 last season.

A 5-foot-10 forward, Koch averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, earning Class 5A second-team all-state honors. The Women of Troy finished 14-10.

Koch was a member of West’s 5A state-championship team as a freshman. She selected Providence over Loyola Maramount, Richmond, Northern Iowa, Bradley, Valparaiso, Colgate, Omaha and Eastern Illinois.

Her older sister, Emma, is a member of the basketball team at Dartmouth.

