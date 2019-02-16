Audrey Koch carries West past Linn-Mar, 60-41

IOWA CITY — The score to this one soon will fade from memory. The trademark moments came long after the outcome had been determined.

You had Emma Koch, a senior who missed the entire season with a torn ACL, coming in to hoist a 3-pointer. She missed, but “it still brought us to tears,” Iowa City West Coach B.J. Mayer said.

You had Linn-Mar deep reserves Caelynn Obleton and Abby Thoms scoring in the final moments.

“The kids on the bench were acting like we tied the game,” Linn-Mar Coach Nate Sanderson said. “Those last three minutes, that’s what our program is about.”

For the record, fifth-ranked West captured a 60-41 victory in a Class 5A girls’ basketball regional semifinal Saturday night at West High School. Sophomore Aubrey Koch posted 24 points and eight rebounds, and though Lauren Zacharias’ shooting wasn’t splendid (3 of 12 from the field, seven points), her fingerprints were all over the outcome. The senior point guard finished with nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Women of Troy (17-3) advance to Tuesday’s regional final at Waukee. The second-ranked Warriors (17-4) routed Des Moines Lincoln, 83-15, Saturday.

“They were all pretty nervous because they knew it could be their last game,” Mayer said. “Now we can literally go and play Tuesday.”

Linn-Mar closed at 11-11, an eight-win improvement over last season. The Lions were right there at 16-14 midway through the second period, then West blasted it open.

It was 24-14 at halftime, then the Women of Troy erupted for 28 third-quarter points. They led by 30 on two occasions.

Emma Ingersoll-Weng came off the bench to score 12 points for West.

Keegan Krejca led Linn-Mar with 12 points. Freshman Alexis Beier added 11. Macey Miller — the Lions’ lone senior — tallied 10.

IOWA CITY WEST 60, LINN-MAR 41

Class 5A Regional Semifinal, at Iowa City West

LINN-MAR (41): Keegan Krejca 4-11 4-5 12, Macey Miller 1-8 8-9 10, Hallie Peak 0-3 0-0 0, Alexis Beier 3-10 3-4 11, Emma Casebolt 1-2 0-0 2, Marissa Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Molly Chmelicek 0-1 0-0 0, Jamison Feldman 1-3 0-0 2, Caelynn Obleton 1-2 0-0 2, Ashlyn Stuecker 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Thoms 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Weber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 15-18 41.

IOWA CITY WEST (60): Callyn Morgan 4-14 0-0 9, Matayia Tellis 1-3 0-0 3, Lauren Zacharias 3-12 0-0 7, Sydney Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Audrey Koch 10-16 2-3 24, Emma Ingersoll-Weng 4-8 2-2 12, Grace Schneider 1-2 0-0 2, Katelynn Hillberry 0-0 1-2 1, Liv Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Rylee Goodfellow 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Linnea Rietz 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Pederson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-7 60.

Halftime: West 24, Linn-Mar 14. 3-point goals: Linn-Mar 2-14 (Macey Miller 0-3, Peak 0-2, Beier 2-4, Casebolt 0-1, Marissa Miller 0-2, Feldman 0-1, Obleton 0-1), West 7-23 (Morgan 1-5, Tellis 1-2, Zacharias 1-6, A. Koch 2-4, Ingersoll-Weng 2-4, Schneider 0-1, E. Koch 0-1). Team fouls: Linn-Mar 12, West 16. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Linn-Mar 27 (Krejca, Beier 5), West 41 (Zacharias 9). Assists: Linn-Mar 6 (Miller, Stuecker 2), West 9 (Zacharias 5). Steals: Linn-Mar 3 (three with 1), West 5 (Zacharias 4). Turnovers: Linn-Mar 11, West 9.

