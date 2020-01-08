Prep Basketball

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Top 7 remain unchanged

West Branch climbs in on the heels of Tuesday win over West Liberty

Marion's Kayba Laube (24) eyes North Scott's Presley Case (2) in last year's Class 4A girls' basketball state final. The Indians (8-0) face DeWitt Central in a Wamac Conference showdown Friday. (The Gazette)
The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10 rankings, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 7:

1.

Iowa City High

8-0 (5-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 77.0
Defensive average: 38.6
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 89-24, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 81-34 Tuesday
Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

8-0 (5-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 62.5
Defensive average: 42.8
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 51-42, Friday; beat Cedar Falls, 62-53, Tuesday
Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Saturday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
   
3.

Marion

8-0 (8-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 67.4
Defensive average: 31.1
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Solon, 50-18, Friday; beat West Delaware, 51-17, Tuesday
Coming up: At DeWitt Central, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday
 
4.

Center Point-Urbana

9-0 (7-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 35.0
Streak: Won 18
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Benton Community, 55-31, Friday; beat Grinnell, 52-46, Saturday; beat DeWitt Central, 49-47, Tuesday
Coming up: Williamsburg, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday
 
5.

Cascade

10-0 (9-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 63.6
Defensive average: 32.8
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat West Liberty, 56-31, Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 49-19, Tuesday
Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; Durant, Saturday; at Northeast, Tuesday
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

6-3 (5-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 47.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 50-48, Saturday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-40, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday
 
7.

Montezuma

10-0 (7-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 65.2
Defensive average: 30.8
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Earlham, 53-28, Friday; beat Tri-County, 84-7, Tuesday
Coming up: English Valleys, Friday; at Iowa Valley, Tuesday
 
8.

North Linn

9-1 (4-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 67.0
Defensive average: 32.8
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Maquoketa Valley, 70-41, Friday; beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 56-32, Monday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 74-23, Tuesday
Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday
 
9.

West Branch

9-2 (8-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 60.3
Defensive average: 36.9
Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Camanche, 69-28, Friday; beat West Liberty, 55-43, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

5-4 (3-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 54.7
Defensive average: 56.4
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 51-38, Friday; lost to Waterloo West, 59-44, Tuesday
Coming up: Western Dubuque, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
 
 

Dropped out: Maquoketa Valley (8).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (8-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-4), 5. Iowa City West (4-4)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (8-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (9-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-3), 4. Maquoketa (8-2), 5. Clear Creek Amana (7-3)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (9-2), 2. Monticello (8-3), 3. Jesup (7-3), 4. Waukon (6-5), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (6-4)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (10-0), 2. North Linn (9-1), 3. West Branch (9-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (9-1), 5. MFL MarMac (10-2)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (10-0), 2. East Buchanan (8-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-1), 4. Springville (9-1), 5. Elkader Central (10-2)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 8-0

Iowa City High 5-0 8-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0 6-3

Cedar Falls 3-2 7-3

Cedar Rapids Washington 3-2 6-4

Dubuque Senior 2-3 4-6

Western Dubuque 1-4 3-7

Waterloo East 0-5 0-8

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 4-1 9-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2 5-4

Linn-Mar 3-2 3-7

Iowa City West 2-3 4-4

Dubuque Wahlert 2-3 3-6

Dubuque Hempstead 1-4 4-6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-4 2-8

Iowa City Liberty 0-5 1-8

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 8-0 8-0

DeWitt Central 8-1 9-1

Maquoketa 7-2 8-2

Dyersville Beckman 5-4 6-5

Solon 4-5 4-6

Mount Vernon 3-5 3-6

West Delaware 1-8 1-9

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Center Point-Urbana 7-0 9-0

Clear Creek Amana 6-3 7-3

Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4 6-4

Benton Community 4-5 5-5

Independence 2-7 3-8

Williamsburg 1-8 1-8

South Tama 0-9 0-10

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Cascade 9-0 10-0

Monticello 8-1 8-3

Northeast 6-4 7-4

Bellevue 3-5 4-6

Camanche 2-7 2-8

Anamosa 2-8 2-9

North Cedar 0-9 0-9

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 8-1 9-2

West Liberty 7-2 9-2

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

Wilton 3-5 4-6

Mid-Prairie 3-5 3-5

Durant 3-6 3-8

Tipton 2-7 3-7

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 3-0 10-1

Clinton Prince of Peace 3-0 5-4

Calamus-Wheatland 2-2 5-6

Easton Valley 2-2 4-6

Lisbon 2-2 3-7

Midland 0-3 1-8

Cedar Valley Christian 0-3 0-10

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

North Linn 4-0 9-1

Maquoketa Valley 3-1 9-1

Springville 3-1 9-1

East Buchanan 3-1 8-2

Alburnett 2-2 4-5

Central City 1-3 5-5

Starmont 0-4 2-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-4 2-9

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 8-2

Crestwood 4-0 11-1

Decorah 2-3 8-3

Waukon 2-3 6-5

New Hampton 2-3 4-6

Charles City 1-3 3-8

Oelwein 0-4 0-10

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa Valley 5-1 7-2

Sigourney 5-2 6-3

English Valleys 4-3 7-4

Belle Plaine 3-4 5-5

Keota 1-6 1-9

Tri-County 0-7 0-9

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 7-0 10-0

North Mahaska 6-1 7-2

Lynnville-Sully 5-2 7-3

Colfax-Mingo 3-4 3-5

BGM 2-5 4-6

HLV 0-6 0-9

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

MFL MarMac 8-1 10-2

Turkey Valley 7-1 10-1

Elkader Central 6-2 10-2

North Fayette Valley 6-2 6-3

Lansing Kee 4-4 7-4

West Central 2-6 4-7

Clayton Ridge 2-6 2-8

Postville 1-6 2-8

South Winneshiek 0-8 0-10

 

OTHERS All

Meskwaki 7-2

Jesup 7-3

Washington (Iowa) 5-4

Lone Tree 5-5

Highland 4-9

North Tama 2-7

Hillcrest Academy 1-10

Union Community 0-9

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

