Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Top 7 remain unchanged

1. Iowa City High 8-0 (5-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 77.0

Defensive average: 38.6

Streak: Won 8

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 89-24, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 81-34 Tuesday

Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-0 (5-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 62.5

Defensive average: 42.8

Streak: Won 8

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 51-42, Friday; beat Cedar Falls, 62-53, Tuesday

Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Saturday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday

3. Marion 8-0 (8-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 67.4

Defensive average: 31.1

Streak: Won 8

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Solon, 50-18, Friday; beat West Delaware, 51-17, Tuesday

Coming up: At DeWitt Central, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday

4. Center Point-Urbana 9-0 (7-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 54.6

Defensive average: 35.0

Streak: Won 18

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Benton Community, 55-31, Friday; beat Grinnell, 52-46, Saturday; beat DeWitt Central, 49-47, Tuesday

Coming up: Williamsburg, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday

5. Cascade 10-0 (9-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 63.6

Defensive average: 32.8

Streak: Won 10

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Beat West Liberty, 56-31, Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 49-19, Tuesday

Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; Durant, Saturday; at Northeast, Tuesday

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 (5-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 54.6

Defensive average: 47.0

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 50-48, Saturday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-40, Tuesday

Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday

7. Montezuma 10-0 (7-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 65.2

Defensive average: 30.8

Streak: Won 10

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat Earlham, 53-28, Friday; beat Tri-County, 84-7, Tuesday

Coming up: English Valleys, Friday; at Iowa Valley, Tuesday

8. North Linn 9-1 (4-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 67.0

Defensive average: 32.8

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Maquoketa Valley, 70-41, Friday; beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 56-32, Monday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 74-23, Tuesday

Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday

9. West Branch 9-2 (8-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 60.3

Defensive average: 36.9

Streak: Won 5

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat Camanche, 69-28, Friday; beat West Liberty, 55-43, Tuesday

Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-4 (3-2 MVC)