Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Top 7 remain unchanged

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10 rankings, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 7:
|1.
|
Iowa City High
8-0 (5-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 77.0
Defensive average: 38.6
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 89-24, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 81-34 Tuesday
Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
8-0 (5-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 62.5
Defensive average: 42.8
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 51-42, Friday; beat Cedar Falls, 62-53, Tuesday
Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Saturday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
|3.
|
Marion
8-0 (8-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 67.4
Defensive average: 31.1
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Solon, 50-18, Friday; beat West Delaware, 51-17, Tuesday
Coming up: At DeWitt Central, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday
|4.
|
Center Point-Urbana
9-0 (7-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 35.0
Streak: Won 18
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Benton Community, 55-31, Friday; beat Grinnell, 52-46, Saturday; beat DeWitt Central, 49-47, Tuesday
Coming up: Williamsburg, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday
|5.
|
Cascade
10-0 (9-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 63.6
Defensive average: 32.8
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat West Liberty, 56-31, Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 49-19, Tuesday
Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; Durant, Saturday; at Northeast, Tuesday
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
6-3 (5-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 47.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 50-48, Saturday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-40, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday
|7.
|
Montezuma
10-0 (7-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 65.2
Defensive average: 30.8
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Earlham, 53-28, Friday; beat Tri-County, 84-7, Tuesday
Coming up: English Valleys, Friday; at Iowa Valley, Tuesday
|8.
|
North Linn
9-1 (4-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 67.0
Defensive average: 32.8
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Maquoketa Valley, 70-41, Friday; beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 56-32, Monday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 74-23, Tuesday
Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday
|9.
|
West Branch
9-2 (8-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 60.3
Defensive average: 36.9
Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Camanche, 69-28, Friday; beat West Liberty, 55-43, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
|10.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5-4 (3-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 54.7
Defensive average: 56.4
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 51-38, Friday; lost to Waterloo West, 59-44, Tuesday
Coming up: Western Dubuque, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
Dropped out: Maquoketa Valley (8).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (8-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-4), 5. Iowa City West (4-4)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (8-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (9-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-3), 4. Maquoketa (8-2), 5. Clear Creek Amana (7-3)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (9-2), 2. Monticello (8-3), 3. Jesup (7-3), 4. Waukon (6-5), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (6-4)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (10-0), 2. North Linn (9-1), 3. West Branch (9-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (9-1), 5. MFL MarMac (10-2)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (10-0), 2. East Buchanan (8-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-1), 4. Springville (9-1), 5. Elkader Central (10-2)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 8-0
Iowa City High 5-0 8-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0 6-3
Cedar Falls 3-2 7-3
Cedar Rapids Washington 3-2 6-4
Dubuque Senior 2-3 4-6
Western Dubuque 1-4 3-7
Waterloo East 0-5 0-8
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 4-1 9-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2 5-4
Linn-Mar 3-2 3-7
Iowa City West 2-3 4-4
Dubuque Wahlert 2-3 3-6
Dubuque Hempstead 1-4 4-6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-4 2-8
Iowa City Liberty 0-5 1-8
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 8-0 8-0
DeWitt Central 8-1 9-1
Maquoketa 7-2 8-2
Dyersville Beckman 5-4 6-5
Solon 4-5 4-6
Mount Vernon 3-5 3-6
West Delaware 1-8 1-9
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Center Point-Urbana 7-0 9-0
Clear Creek Amana 6-3 7-3
Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4 6-4
Benton Community 4-5 5-5
Independence 2-7 3-8
Williamsburg 1-8 1-8
South Tama 0-9 0-10
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Cascade 9-0 10-0
Monticello 8-1 8-3
Northeast 6-4 7-4
Bellevue 3-5 4-6
Camanche 2-7 2-8
Anamosa 2-8 2-9
North Cedar 0-9 0-9
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 8-1 9-2
West Liberty 7-2 9-2
Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2
Wilton 3-5 4-6
Mid-Prairie 3-5 3-5
Durant 3-6 3-8
Tipton 2-7 3-7
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 3-0 10-1
Clinton Prince of Peace 3-0 5-4
Calamus-Wheatland 2-2 5-6
Easton Valley 2-2 4-6
Lisbon 2-2 3-7
Midland 0-3 1-8
Cedar Valley Christian 0-3 0-10
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
North Linn 4-0 9-1
Maquoketa Valley 3-1 9-1
Springville 3-1 9-1
East Buchanan 3-1 8-2
Alburnett 2-2 4-5
Central City 1-3 5-5
Starmont 0-4 2-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-4 2-9
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 8-2
Crestwood 4-0 11-1
Decorah 2-3 8-3
Waukon 2-3 6-5
New Hampton 2-3 4-6
Charles City 1-3 3-8
Oelwein 0-4 0-10
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa Valley 5-1 7-2
Sigourney 5-2 6-3
English Valleys 4-3 7-4
Belle Plaine 3-4 5-5
Keota 1-6 1-9
Tri-County 0-7 0-9
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 7-0 10-0
North Mahaska 6-1 7-2
Lynnville-Sully 5-2 7-3
Colfax-Mingo 3-4 3-5
BGM 2-5 4-6
HLV 0-6 0-9
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
MFL MarMac 8-1 10-2
Turkey Valley 7-1 10-1
Elkader Central 6-2 10-2
North Fayette Valley 6-2 6-3
Lansing Kee 4-4 7-4
West Central 2-6 4-7
Clayton Ridge 2-6 2-8
Postville 1-6 2-8
South Winneshiek 0-8 0-10
OTHERS All
Meskwaki 7-2
Jesup 7-3
Washington (Iowa) 5-4
Lone Tree 5-5
Highland 4-9
North Tama 2-7
Hillcrest Academy 1-10
Union Community 0-9
