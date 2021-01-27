Super 10: Iowa City West climbs to No. 2 in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

This week’s Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 26.
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
10-1 (6-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 66.5
Defensive average: 53.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 84-70, Friday
Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday
|2.
|
Iowa City West
7-3 (5-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 60.7
Defensive average: 51.4
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 57-52, Friday; beat Marion, 60-26, Saturday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; DeWitt Central, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
|3.
|
Maquoketa Valley
16-0 (10-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 53.4
Defensive average: 28.7
Streak: Won 16
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat North Linn, 44-40, Friday
Next week: At Alburnett, Friday; Central City, Monday; Starmont, Tuesday
|4.
|
West Branch
9-1 (9-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 60.9
Defensive average: 38.0
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: At Iowa City Regina, Thursday; Wilton, Friday; North Cedar, Saturday; West Liberty, Tuesday
|5.
|
Iowa City High
7-4 (5-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 57-52, Friday; lost to West Des Moines Valley, 45-43, Saturday
Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|6.
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
13-2 (11-2 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 38.4
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Oelwein, Thursday; Independence, Friday; at Center Point-Urbana, Tuesday
|7.
|
Montezuma
16-1 (13-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 65.6
Defensive average: 28.2
Streak: Won 16
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 77-26, Friday
Coming up: At BGM, Friday; HLV, Saturday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday
|8.
|
North Linn
12-2 (7-2 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 62.4
Defensive average: 35.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Lost to Maquoketa Valley, 44-40, Friday
Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; Denver, Saturday (at Delhi); at Springville, Tuesday
|9.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
8-5 (5-4 MVC)
|Offensive average: 50.1
Defensive average: 48.2
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 74-43, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 47-42, Saturday
Coming up: At Iowa City West, Friday; Algona Garrigan, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
|10.
|
Marion
9-5 (9-2 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 53.2
Defensive average: 50.6
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 70-54, Friday; lost to Iowa City West, 60-26, Saturday
Coming up: At Maquoketa, Friday; at Center Point-Urbana, Saturday; Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday
Dropped out: None
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (10-1), 2. Iowa City West (7-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-5), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-6)
Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-5), 2. Marion (9-5), 3. Benton Community (11-4), 4. Clear Creek Amana (11-3), 5. Decorah (10-5)
Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2), 2. Solon (12-4), 3. West Liberty (8-3), 4. Center Point-Urbana (11-4), 5. Waukon (12-3)
Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (16-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (12-2), 4. Cascade (13-4), 5. Jesup (12-4)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (16-1), 2. Springville (15-2), 3. Turkey Valley (11-5), 4. Sigourney (13-3), 5. Central City (9-7)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Washington 6-1 10-1
Cedar Falls 7-2 11-3
Iowa City High 5-2 7-4
Dubuque Wahlert 4-4 7-5
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-4 6-5
Linn-Mar 4-4 5-5
Iowa City Liberty 2-6 2-8
Western Dubuque 2-6 3-12
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 8-1 12-1
Iowa City West 5-1 7-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2 8-6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4 8-5
Dubuque Hempstead 2-6 2-10
Dubuque Senior 1-5 7-5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-6 1-8
Waterloo East 0-8 2-11
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Solon 11-2 12-4
Marion 9-2 9-5
Maquoketa 5-7 7-10
Dyersville Beckman 5-8 6-9
West Delaware 2-9 3-11
Mount Vernon 1-10 1-13
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 13-2
Clear Creek Amana 10-2 11-3
Benton Community 9-3 11-4
Center Point-Urbana 8-4 11-4
Williamsburg 5-7 6-8
Independence 1-12 2-13
South Tama 0-9 0-11
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 13-1 14-1
Cascade 12-3 13-4
Monticello 10-4 11-5
Northeast 5-7 5-8
Anamosa 2-9 2-11
Camanche 2-11 3-12
North Cedar 0-13 0-13
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 9-1 9-1
West Liberty 8-2 8-3
Iowa City Regina 6-3 6-4
Mid-Prairie 8-6 8-7
Wilton 6-6 8-6
Durant 3-11 3-12
Tipton 2-9 4-10
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Clinton Prince of Peace 8-0 11-4
Lisbon 5-2 6-7
Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7
Calamus-Wheatland 4-5 8-8
Easton Valley 4-5 8-9
Midland 2-5 3-11
Cedar Valley Christian 0-8 0-14
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Maquoketa Valley 10-0 16-0
Springville 7-2 15-2
North Linn 7-2 12-2
Central City 5-5 9-7
Alburnett 4-5 9-6
East Buchanan 3-6 8-6
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-7 1-13
Starmont 0-10 3-13
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 12-2
Waukon 7-2 12-3
Decorah 7-2 10-5
New Hampton 3-5 4-10
Crestwood 3-5 4-11
Charles City 1-7 2-14
Oelwein 1-8 2-14
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 9-2 13-3
Belle Plaine 8-5 11-6
Iowa Valley 8-5 9-6
English Valleys 5-7 7-8
Keota 2-9 2-10
Tri-County 0-12 0-16
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 13-0 16-1
Lynnville-Sully 9-2 13-2
North Mahaska 9-2 10-2
HLV 5-8 6-8
Colfax-Mingo 4-9 4-11
BGM 1-12 1-16
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
North Fayette Valley 11-0 15-1
MFL MarMac 10-2 11-4
Turkey Valley 8-3 11-5
Elkader Central 7-5 8-8
Lansing Kee 6-6 7-8
Clayton Ridge 4-7 6-8
West Central 2-8 5-10
South Winneshiek 2-10 2-13
Postville 0-9 1-12
OTHERS All
Jesup 12-4
North Tama 5-9
Lone Tree 3-7
Meskwaki 4-10
Highland 1-9
Union Community 1-13
Washington (Iowa) 1-13
