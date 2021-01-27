Prep Basketball

Super 10: Iowa City West climbs to No. 2 in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

Trojans beat Iowa City High and Marion last week

Iowa City West's Matayia Tellis (3) defends against Cedar Rapids Prairie's Natalie Bennett in the Trojans' 60-45 win Jan
Iowa City West’s Matayia Tellis (3) defends against Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Natalie Bennett in the Trojans’ 60-45 win Jan. 19 at Prairie. West is up to No. 2 in this week’s area girls basketball Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 26.

1.

Cedar Rapids Washington

10-1 (6-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 66.5
Defensive average: 53.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 84-70, Friday
Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday
 
2.

Iowa City West

7-3 (5-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 60.7
Defensive average: 51.4
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 57-52, Friday; beat Marion, 60-26, Saturday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; DeWitt Central, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
 
3.

Maquoketa Valley

16-0 (10-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 53.4
Defensive average: 28.7
Streak: Won 16
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat North Linn, 44-40, Friday
Next week: At Alburnett, Friday; Central City, Monday; Starmont, Tuesday
 
4.

West Branch

9-1 (9-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 60.9
Defensive average: 38.0
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: At Iowa City Regina, Thursday; Wilton, Friday; North Cedar, Saturday; West Liberty, Tuesday
 
5.

Iowa City High

7-4 (5-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 57-52, Friday; lost to West Des Moines Valley, 45-43, Saturday
Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday
 
6.

Vinton-Shellsburg

13-2 (11-2 Wamac)

Offensive average: 54.6
Defensive average: 38.4
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Oelwein, Thursday; Independence, Friday; at Center Point-Urbana, Tuesday
 
7.

Montezuma

16-1 (13-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 65.6
Defensive average: 28.2
Streak: Won 16
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 77-26, Friday
Coming up: At BGM, Friday; HLV, Saturday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday
 
8.

North Linn

12-2 (7-2 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 62.4
Defensive average: 35.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Lost to Maquoketa Valley, 44-40, Friday
Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; Denver, Saturday (at Delhi); at Springville, Tuesday
 
9.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

8-5 (5-4 MVC)
Offensive average: 50.1
Defensive average: 48.2
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 74-43, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 47-42, Saturday
Coming up: At Iowa City West, Friday; Algona Garrigan, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
 
10.

Marion

9-5 (9-2 Wamac)
Offensive average: 53.2
Defensive average: 50.6
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 70-54, Friday; lost to Iowa City West, 60-26, Saturday
Coming up: At Maquoketa, Friday; at Center Point-Urbana, Saturday; Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday
 

 

Dropped out: None

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (10-1), 2. Iowa City West (7-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-5), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-6)

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-5), 2. Marion (9-5), 3. Benton Community (11-4), 4. Clear Creek Amana (11-3), 5. Decorah (10-5)

Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2), 2. Solon (12-4), 3. West Liberty (8-3), 4. Center Point-Urbana (11-4), 5. Waukon (12-3)

Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (16-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (12-2), 4. Cascade (13-4), 5. Jesup (12-4)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (16-1), 2. Springville (15-2), 3. Turkey Valley (11-5), 4. Sigourney (13-3), 5. Central City (9-7)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Washington 6-1 10-1

Cedar Falls 7-2 11-3

Iowa City High 5-2 7-4

Dubuque Wahlert 4-4 7-5

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-4 6-5

Linn-Mar 4-4 5-5

Iowa City Liberty 2-6 2-8

Western Dubuque 2-6 3-12

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 8-1 12-1

Iowa City West 5-1 7-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2 8-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4 8-5

Dubuque Hempstead 2-6 2-10

Dubuque Senior 1-5 7-5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-6 1-8

Waterloo East 0-8 2-11

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 11-2 12-4

Marion 9-2 9-5

Maquoketa 5-7 7-10

Dyersville Beckman 5-8 6-9

West Delaware 2-9 3-11

Mount Vernon 1-10 1-13

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 13-2

Clear Creek Amana 10-2 11-3

Benton Community 9-3 11-4

Center Point-Urbana 8-4 11-4

Williamsburg 5-7 6-8

Independence 1-12 2-13

South Tama 0-9 0-11

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 13-1 14-1

Cascade 12-3 13-4

Monticello 10-4 11-5

Northeast 5-7 5-8

Anamosa 2-9 2-11

Camanche 2-11 3-12

North Cedar 0-13 0-13

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 9-1

West Liberty 8-2 8-3

Iowa City Regina 6-3 6-4

Mid-Prairie 8-6 8-7

Wilton 6-6 8-6

Durant 3-11 3-12

Tipton 2-9 4-10

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 8-0 11-4

Lisbon 5-2 6-7

Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7

Calamus-Wheatland 4-5 8-8

Easton Valley 4-5 8-9

Midland 2-5 3-11

Cedar Valley Christian 0-8 0-14

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 10-0 16-0

Springville 7-2 15-2

North Linn 7-2 12-2

Central City 5-5 9-7

Alburnett 4-5 9-6

East Buchanan 3-6 8-6

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-7 1-13

Starmont 0-10 3-13

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 12-2

Waukon 7-2 12-3

Decorah 7-2 10-5

New Hampton 3-5 4-10

Crestwood 3-5 4-11

Charles City 1-7 2-14

Oelwein 1-8 2-14

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 9-2 13-3

Belle Plaine 8-5 11-6

Iowa Valley 8-5 9-6

English Valleys 5-7 7-8

Keota 2-9 2-10

Tri-County 0-12 0-16

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 13-0 16-1

Lynnville-Sully 9-2 13-2

North Mahaska 9-2 10-2

HLV 5-8 6-8

Colfax-Mingo 4-9 4-11

BGM 1-12 1-16

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

North Fayette Valley 11-0 15-1

MFL MarMac 10-2 11-4

Turkey Valley 8-3 11-5

Elkader Central 7-5 8-8

Lansing Kee 6-6 7-8

Clayton Ridge 4-7 6-8

West Central 2-8 5-10

South Winneshiek 2-10 2-13

Postville 0-9 1-12

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 12-4

North Tama 5-9

Lone Tree 3-7

Meskwaki 4-10

Highland 1-9

Union Community 1-13

Washington (Iowa) 1-13

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Photos; IC Liberty vs. Cedar Falls, High school girls' basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Ballard is new No. 1 in Class 3A

Iowa high school girls' basketball: Gazette area stat leaders

Iowa City Liberty boys' basketball hasn't played much, but remains perfect

