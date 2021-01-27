Super 10: Iowa City West climbs to No. 2 in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

1. Cedar Rapids Washington 10-1 (6-1 MVC)

Offensive average: 66.5

Defensive average: 53.3

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 84-70, Friday

Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday

2. Iowa City West 7-3 (5-1 MVC)

Offensive average: 60.7

Defensive average: 51.4

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 57-52, Friday; beat Marion, 60-26, Saturday

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; DeWitt Central, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday

3. Maquoketa Valley 16-0 (10-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 53.4

Defensive average: 28.7

Streak: Won 16

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat North Linn, 44-40, Friday

Next week: At Alburnett, Friday; Central City, Monday; Starmont, Tuesday

4. West Branch 9-1 (9-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 60.9

Defensive average: 38.0

Streak: Won 6

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Did not play

Coming up: At Iowa City Regina, Thursday; Wilton, Friday; North Cedar, Saturday; West Liberty, Tuesday

5. Iowa City High 7-4 (5-2 MVC)

Offensive average: 60.5

Defensive average: 49.6

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 57-52, Friday; lost to West Des Moines Valley, 45-43, Saturday

Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday

6. Vinton-Shellsburg 13-2 (11-2 Wamac) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive average: 54.6

Defensive average: 38.4

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Did not play

Coming up: Oelwein, Thursday; Independence, Friday; at Center Point-Urbana, Tuesday

7. Montezuma 16-1 (13-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 65.6

Defensive average: 28.2

Streak: Won 16

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 77-26, Friday

Coming up: At BGM, Friday; HLV, Saturday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday

8. North Linn 12-2 (7-2 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 62.4

Defensive average: 35.0

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Lost to Maquoketa Valley, 44-40, Friday

Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; Denver, Saturday (at Delhi); at Springville, Tuesday

9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-5 (5-4 MVC)

Offensive average: 50.1

Defensive average: 48.2

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 10

Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 74-43, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 47-42, Saturday

Coming up: At Iowa City West, Friday; Algona Garrigan, Saturday (at Delhi); at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday

10. Marion 9-5 (9-2 Wamac)