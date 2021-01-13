This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 12:

1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

* Record: 7-1. MVC: 3-1.

* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 53.5.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 62-46, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 60-55, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Dubuque Hempstead, Friday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.

2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 12-0. Tri-Rivers West: 7-0.

* Offensive average: 55.1. Defensive average: 27.6.

* Streak: Won 12.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 43-26, Thursday; beat Starmont, 58-20, Friday; beat Springville, 49-38, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Monticello, Thursday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Friday; East Buchanan, Tuesday.

3. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Beat Mid-Prairie, 66-29, Friday.

* Next week: Durant, Friday.

4. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 6-3. MVC: 3-2.

* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 44.0.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 10th.

* Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 48-35, Friday; beat Solon, 52-40, Monday; beat Dubuque Senior, 44-33, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday.

5. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 3-3. MVC: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 57.3. Defensive average: 52.7.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Lost to Waterloo West, 67-63, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 50-41, Tuesday.

* Next week: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.

6. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 4-2. MVC: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 57.8. Defensive average: 52.0.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Lost to Cedar Falls, 68-58, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-39, Tuesday.

* Next week: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday.

7. CLEAR CREEK AMANA

* Record: 8-2. Wamac: 8-1.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 42.4.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 8th.

* Last week: Beat South Tama, 62-22, Friday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 59-56 (OT), Tuesday.

* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday.

8. SOLON

* Record: 9-3. Wamac: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 55.3. Defensive average: 42.6.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 6th.

* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 43-40, Friday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 52-40, Monday; beat Maquoketa, 57-50, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Marion, Tuesday.

9. CENTER POINT-URBANA

* Record: 10-2. Wamac: 7-2.

* Offensive average: 57.5. Defensive average: 41.9.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 7th.

* Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 65-38, Friday; beat Independence, 61-28, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday.

10. CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* Record: 5-2. MVC: 3-1.

* Offensive average: 50.3. Defensive average: 45.3.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 63-37, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 39-38, Saturday; beat Linn-Mar, 45-42, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Waterloo West, Friday; Iowa City West, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Benton Community (9).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (7-1), 2. Iowa City West (3-3), 3. Iowa City High (4-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-2), 5. Linn-Mar (3-4).

* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (6-3), 2. Clear Creek Amana (8-2), 3. Marion (5-4), 4. Benton Community (7-4), 5. Decorah (8-2).

* Class 3A — 1. Solon (9-3), 2. Center Point-Urbana (10-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (11-2), 4. West Liberty (7-3), 5. Waukon (8-3).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (12-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (10-1), 4. Cascade (10-4), 5. Jesup (10-2).

* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (13-1), 2. Springville (11-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-4), 4. Sigourney (9-3), 5. Central City (6-4).

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 5-0 9-1

Cedar Rapids Washington 3-1 7-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 5-2

Iowa City High 2-1 4-2

Dubuque Wahlert 2-3 5-4

Linn-Mar 2-3 3-4

Iowa City Liberty 1-2 1-4

Western Dubuque 1-4 2-10

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 5-1 8-1

Iowa City West 2-1 3-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-2 6-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 4-6

Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 2-6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-3 1-5

Dubuque Senior 0-3 5-3

Waterloo East 0-5 1-8

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 9-1 9-3

Marion 5-2 5-4

Maquoketa 4-6 5-8

Dyersville Beckman 4-6 4-7

West Delaware 2-7 3-8

Mount Vernon 0-8 0-9

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Clear Creek Amana 8-1 8-2

Vinton-Shellsburg 9-2 11-2

Center Point-Urbana 7-2 10-2

Benton Community 6-3 7-4

Williamsburg 4-6 5-7

Independence 1-8 2-9

South Tama 0-7 0-8

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 11-1 12-1

Cascade 9-3 10-4

Monticello 8-3 8-3

Northeast 2-6 2-7

Camanche 2-10 3-10

Anamosa 1-8 1-10

North Cedar 0-11 0-11

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 9-1

West Liberty 7-2 7-3

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

Wilton 6-4 8-4

Mid-Prairie 7-5 7-6

Durant 3-10 3-11

Tipton 2-7 4-8

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 6-0 8-4

Lisbon 3-1 4-6

Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 7-6

Bellevue Marquette 3-3 5-7

Midland 2-3 2-9

Easton Valley 2-4 5-7

Cedar Valley Christian 0-5 0-10

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 7-0 12-0

North Linn 5-1 10-1

Springville 5-2 11-2

Central City 4-3 6-4

Alburnett 3-3 7-4

East Buchanan 2-5 6-5

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-6 1-12

Starmont 0-7 3-10

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 9-2

Decorah 5-1 8-2

Waukon 5-2 8-3

New Hampton 3-3 4-7

Charles City 1-4 2-9

Crestwood 1-5 1-10

Oelwein 0-5 1-10

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 6-2 10-3

Belle Plaine 6-4 8-5

Iowa Valley 6-4 7-5

English Valleys 3-5 5-6

Keota 2-6 2-7

Tri-County 0-9 0-12

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 10-0 13-1

North Mahaska 7-1 8-1

Lynnville-Sully 7-2 11-2

HLV 4-6 5-6

Colfax-Mingo 4-6 4-7

BGM 0-10 0-13

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

North Fayette Valley 8-0 11-1

Turkey Valley 7-2 10-4

MFL MarMac 7-2 8-4

Elkader Central 6-4 7-6

Lansing Kee 5-4 6-6

Clayton Ridge 3-6 5-6

West Central 2-7 4-8

South Winneshiek 2-8 2-10

Postville 0-7 0-9

OTHERS All

Jesup 10-2

Lone Tree 3-3

North Tama 5-7

Meskwaki 3-7

Highland 1-6

Union Community 1-10

Washington (Iowa) 1-10

