Area girls basketball Super Ten

Cedar Rapids Xavier makes a big leap, up 6 spots to No. 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Maya Karl (left) looks to pass under pressure from Solon's Elly Holubar during their girls' basket
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Maya Karl (left) looks to pass under pressure from Solon’s Elly Holubar during their girls’ basketball game Monday at Xavier. The Saints won, 52-40, and climbed six spots in this week’s area Super Ten, to No. 4. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 12:

1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

* Record: 7-1. MVC: 3-1.

* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 53.5.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 62-46, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 60-55, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Dubuque Hempstead, Friday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.

2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 12-0. Tri-Rivers West: 7-0.

* Offensive average: 55.1. Defensive average: 27.6.

* Streak: Won 12.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 43-26, Thursday; beat Starmont, 58-20, Friday; beat Springville, 49-38, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Monticello, Thursday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Friday; East Buchanan, Tuesday.

3. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Beat Mid-Prairie, 66-29, Friday.

* Next week: Durant, Friday.

4. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 6-3. MVC: 3-2.

* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 44.0.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 10th.

* Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 48-35, Friday; beat Solon, 52-40, Monday; beat Dubuque Senior, 44-33, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday.

5. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 3-3. MVC: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 57.3. Defensive average: 52.7.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Lost to Waterloo West, 67-63, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 50-41, Tuesday.

* Next week: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.

6. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 4-2. MVC: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 57.8. Defensive average: 52.0.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Lost to Cedar Falls, 68-58, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-39, Tuesday.

* Next week: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday.

7. CLEAR CREEK AMANA

* Record: 8-2. Wamac: 8-1.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 42.4.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 8th.

* Last week: Beat South Tama, 62-22, Friday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 59-56 (OT), Tuesday.

* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday.

8. SOLON

* Record: 9-3. Wamac: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 55.3. Defensive average: 42.6.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 6th.

* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 43-40, Friday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 52-40, Monday; beat Maquoketa, 57-50, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Marion, Tuesday.

9. CENTER POINT-URBANA

* Record: 10-2. Wamac: 7-2.

* Offensive average: 57.5. Defensive average: 41.9.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 7th.

* Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 65-38, Friday; beat Independence, 61-28, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday.

10. CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* Record: 5-2. MVC: 3-1.

* Offensive average: 50.3. Defensive average: 45.3.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 63-37, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 39-38, Saturday; beat Linn-Mar, 45-42, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Waterloo West, Friday; Iowa City West, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Benton Community (9).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (7-1), 2. Iowa City West (3-3), 3. Iowa City High (4-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-2), 5. Linn-Mar (3-4).

* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (6-3), 2. Clear Creek Amana (8-2), 3. Marion (5-4), 4. Benton Community (7-4), 5. Decorah (8-2).

* Class 3A — 1. Solon (9-3), 2. Center Point-Urbana (10-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (11-2), 4. West Liberty (7-3), 5. Waukon (8-3).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (12-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (10-1), 4. Cascade (10-4), 5. Jesup (10-2).

* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (13-1), 2. Springville (11-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-4), 4. Sigourney (9-3), 5. Central City (6-4).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 5-0 9-1

Cedar Rapids Washington 3-1 7-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 5-2

Iowa City High 2-1 4-2

Dubuque Wahlert 2-3 5-4

Linn-Mar 2-3 3-4

Iowa City Liberty 1-2 1-4

Western Dubuque 1-4 2-10

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 5-1 8-1

Iowa City West 2-1 3-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-2 6-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 4-6

Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 2-6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-3 1-5

Dubuque Senior 0-3 5-3

Waterloo East 0-5 1-8

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 9-1 9-3

Marion 5-2 5-4

Maquoketa 4-6 5-8

Dyersville Beckman 4-6 4-7

West Delaware 2-7 3-8

Mount Vernon 0-8 0-9

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Clear Creek Amana 8-1 8-2

Vinton-Shellsburg 9-2 11-2

Center Point-Urbana 7-2 10-2

Benton Community 6-3 7-4

Williamsburg 4-6 5-7

Independence 1-8 2-9

South Tama 0-7 0-8

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 11-1 12-1

Cascade 9-3 10-4

Monticello 8-3 8-3

Northeast 2-6 2-7

Camanche 2-10 3-10

Anamosa 1-8 1-10

North Cedar 0-11 0-11

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 9-1

West Liberty 7-2 7-3

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

Wilton 6-4 8-4

Mid-Prairie 7-5 7-6

Durant 3-10 3-11

Tipton 2-7 4-8

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 6-0 8-4

Lisbon 3-1 4-6

Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 7-6

Bellevue Marquette 3-3 5-7

Midland 2-3 2-9

Easton Valley 2-4 5-7

Cedar Valley Christian 0-5 0-10

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 7-0 12-0

North Linn 5-1 10-1

Springville 5-2 11-2

Central City 4-3 6-4

Alburnett 3-3 7-4

East Buchanan 2-5 6-5

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-6 1-12

Starmont 0-7 3-10

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 9-2

Decorah 5-1 8-2

Waukon 5-2 8-3

New Hampton 3-3 4-7

Charles City 1-4 2-9

Crestwood 1-5 1-10

Oelwein 0-5 1-10

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 6-2 10-3

Belle Plaine 6-4 8-5

Iowa Valley 6-4 7-5

English Valleys 3-5 5-6

Keota 2-6 2-7

Tri-County 0-9 0-12

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 10-0 13-1

North Mahaska 7-1 8-1

Lynnville-Sully 7-2 11-2

HLV 4-6 5-6

Colfax-Mingo 4-6 4-7

BGM 0-10 0-13

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

North Fayette Valley 8-0 11-1

Turkey Valley 7-2 10-4

MFL MarMac 7-2 8-4

Elkader Central 6-4 7-6

Lansing Kee 5-4 6-6

Clayton Ridge 3-6 5-6

West Central 2-7 4-8

South Winneshiek 2-8 2-10

Postville 0-7 0-9

OTHERS All

Jesup 10-2

Lone Tree 3-3

North Tama 5-7

Meskwaki 3-7

Highland 1-6

Union Community 1-10

Washington (Iowa) 1-10

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

