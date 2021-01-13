This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 12:
1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON
* Record: 7-1. MVC: 3-1.
* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 53.5.
* Streak: Lost 1.
* Previous: 1st.
* Last week: Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 62-46, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 60-55, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Dubuque Hempstead, Friday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.
2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY
* Record: 12-0. Tri-Rivers West: 7-0.
* Offensive average: 55.1. Defensive average: 27.6.
* Streak: Won 12.
* Previous: 4th.
* Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 43-26, Thursday; beat Starmont, 58-20, Friday; beat Springville, 49-38, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Monticello, Thursday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Friday; East Buchanan, Tuesday.
3. WEST BRANCH
* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.
* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.
* Streak: Won 6.
* Previous: 5th.
* Last week: Beat Mid-Prairie, 66-29, Friday.
* Next week: Durant, Friday.
4. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER
* Record: 6-3. MVC: 3-2.
* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 44.0.
* Streak: Won 4.
* Previous: 10th.
* Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 48-35, Friday; beat Solon, 52-40, Monday; beat Dubuque Senior, 44-33, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday.
5. IOWA CITY WEST
* Record: 3-3. MVC: 2-1.
* Offensive average: 57.3. Defensive average: 52.7.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 2nd.
* Last week: Lost to Waterloo West, 67-63, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 50-41, Tuesday.
* Next week: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.
6. IOWA CITY HIGH
* Record: 4-2. MVC: 2-1.
* Offensive average: 57.8. Defensive average: 52.0.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 3rd.
* Last week: Lost to Cedar Falls, 68-58, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-39, Tuesday.
* Next week: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday.
7. CLEAR CREEK AMANA
* Record: 8-2. Wamac: 8-1.
* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 42.4.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 8th.
* Last week: Beat South Tama, 62-22, Friday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 59-56 (OT), Tuesday.
* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday.
8. SOLON
* Record: 9-3. Wamac: 9-1.
* Offensive average: 55.3. Defensive average: 42.6.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 6th.
* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 43-40, Friday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 52-40, Monday; beat Maquoketa, 57-50, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Marion, Tuesday.
9. CENTER POINT-URBANA
* Record: 10-2. Wamac: 7-2.
* Offensive average: 57.5. Defensive average: 41.9.
* Streak: Won 4.
* Previous: 7th.
* Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 65-38, Friday; beat Independence, 61-28, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday.
10. CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE
* Record: 5-2. MVC: 3-1.
* Offensive average: 50.3. Defensive average: 45.3.
* Streak: Won 3.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 63-37, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 39-38, Saturday; beat Linn-Mar, 45-42, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Waterloo West, Friday; Iowa City West, Tuesday.
Dropped out: Benton Community (9).
AREA CLASS RANKINGS:
* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (7-1), 2. Iowa City West (3-3), 3. Iowa City High (4-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-2), 5. Linn-Mar (3-4).
* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (6-3), 2. Clear Creek Amana (8-2), 3. Marion (5-4), 4. Benton Community (7-4), 5. Decorah (8-2).
* Class 3A — 1. Solon (9-3), 2. Center Point-Urbana (10-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (11-2), 4. West Liberty (7-3), 5. Waukon (8-3).
* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (12-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (10-1), 4. Cascade (10-4), 5. Jesup (10-2).
* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (13-1), 2. Springville (11-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-4), 4. Sigourney (9-3), 5. Central City (6-4).
AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 5-0 9-1
Cedar Rapids Washington 3-1 7-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 5-2
Iowa City High 2-1 4-2
Dubuque Wahlert 2-3 5-4
Linn-Mar 2-3 3-4
Iowa City Liberty 1-2 1-4
Western Dubuque 1-4 2-10
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 5-1 8-1
Iowa City West 2-1 3-3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-2 6-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 4-6
Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 2-6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-3 1-5
Dubuque Senior 0-3 5-3
Waterloo East 0-5 1-8
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Solon 9-1 9-3
Marion 5-2 5-4
Maquoketa 4-6 5-8
Dyersville Beckman 4-6 4-7
West Delaware 2-7 3-8
Mount Vernon 0-8 0-9
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Clear Creek Amana 8-1 8-2
Vinton-Shellsburg 9-2 11-2
Center Point-Urbana 7-2 10-2
Benton Community 6-3 7-4
Williamsburg 4-6 5-7
Independence 1-8 2-9
South Tama 0-7 0-8
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 11-1 12-1
Cascade 9-3 10-4
Monticello 8-3 8-3
Northeast 2-6 2-7
Camanche 2-10 3-10
Anamosa 1-8 1-10
North Cedar 0-11 0-11
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 9-1 9-1
West Liberty 7-2 7-3
Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2
Wilton 6-4 8-4
Mid-Prairie 7-5 7-6
Durant 3-10 3-11
Tipton 2-7 4-8
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Clinton Prince of Peace 6-0 8-4
Lisbon 3-1 4-6
Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 7-6
Bellevue Marquette 3-3 5-7
Midland 2-3 2-9
Easton Valley 2-4 5-7
Cedar Valley Christian 0-5 0-10
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Maquoketa Valley 7-0 12-0
North Linn 5-1 10-1
Springville 5-2 11-2
Central City 4-3 6-4
Alburnett 3-3 7-4
East Buchanan 2-5 6-5
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-6 1-12
Starmont 0-7 3-10
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 9-2
Decorah 5-1 8-2
Waukon 5-2 8-3
New Hampton 3-3 4-7
Charles City 1-4 2-9
Crestwood 1-5 1-10
Oelwein 0-5 1-10
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 6-2 10-3
Belle Plaine 6-4 8-5
Iowa Valley 6-4 7-5
English Valleys 3-5 5-6
Keota 2-6 2-7
Tri-County 0-9 0-12
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 10-0 13-1
North Mahaska 7-1 8-1
Lynnville-Sully 7-2 11-2
HLV 4-6 5-6
Colfax-Mingo 4-6 4-7
BGM 0-10 0-13
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
North Fayette Valley 8-0 11-1
Turkey Valley 7-2 10-4
MFL MarMac 7-2 8-4
Elkader Central 6-4 7-6
Lansing Kee 5-4 6-6
Clayton Ridge 3-6 5-6
West Central 2-7 4-8
South Winneshiek 2-8 2-10
Postville 0-7 0-9
OTHERS All
Jesup 10-2
Lone Tree 3-3
North Tama 5-7
Meskwaki 3-7
Highland 1-6
Union Community 1-10
Washington (Iowa) 1-10
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com