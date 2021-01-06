Super 10: Lots of shuffling in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

This week’s area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 5.
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
6-0 (2-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 66.8
Defensive average: 53.7
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 36-33, Tuesday
Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; Cedar Falls, Tuesday
|2.
|
Iowa City West
2-2 (1-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 52.0
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Southeast Polk, 59-53, Saturday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 50-49, Tuesday
Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
|3.
|
Iowa City High
3-1, 1-0
|Offensive average: 61.8
Defensive average: 51.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 53-37, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Falls, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
|4.
|
Maquoketa Valley
9-0 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 56.8
Defensive average: 27.4
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat North Linn, 52-34, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 51-38, Tuesday
Next week: Mount Vernon, Thursday; at Starmont, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday
|5.
|
West Branch
8-1 (8-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 60.3
Defensive average: 39.0
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat West Liberty, 51-40, Tuesday
Coming up: Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
|6.
|
Solon
7-2 (7-1 Wamac)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 41.1
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat West Delaware, 62-31, Tuesday
Coming up: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Monday; Maquoketa, Tuesday
|7.
|
Center Point-Urbana
8-2 (5-2 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 56.4
Defensive average: 43.7
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Grinnell, 65-52, Saturday
Coming up: At Williamsburg, Friday; Independence, Tuesday
|8.
|
Clear Creek Amana
6-2 (6-1 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 52.5
Defensive average: 43.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 53-39, Tuesday
Coming up: South Tama, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday
|9.
|
Benton Community
6-2 (5-2 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 52.9
Defensive average: 45.1
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Clear Creek Amana, 53-39, Tuesday
Coming up: Marion, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Monday; at South Tama, Tuesday
|10.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
3-3 (1-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 48.3
Defensive average: 48.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 50-49, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Solon, Monday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
Dropped out: North Linn (5), West Liberty (10)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-0), 2. Iowa City West (2-2), 3. Iowa City High (3-1), 4. Linn-Mar (2-2), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2)
Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (6-2), 2. Benton Community (6-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-3), 4. Marion (4-4), 5. Decorah (5-2)
Class 3A — 1. Solon (7-2), 2. Center Point-Urbana (8-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (9-1), 4. West Liberty (5-3), 5. Waukon (5-2)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (9-0), 2. West Branch (8-1), 3. North Linn (7-1), 4. Jesup (8-1), 5. Cascade (7-4)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (11-1), 2. Springville (11-0), 3. Turkey Valley (8-4), 4. East Buchanan (5-3), 5. Central City (5-3)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 3-0 7-1
Cedar Rapids Washington 2-0 6-0
Iowa City High 1-0 3-1
Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 5-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-1 2-2
Linn-Mar 1-1 2-2
Western Dubuque 1-2 2-7
Iowa City Liberty 0-1 0-3
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City West 1-0 2-2
Waterloo West 2-1 5-1
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1 1-3
Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 1-5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-2 3-3
Dubuque Senior 0-1 5-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-2 2-5
Waterloo East 0-3 1-6
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Solon 7-1 7-2
Marion 4-2 4-4
Dyersville Beckman 3-5 3-6
Maquoketa 3-5 3-7
West Delaware 1-5 2-6
Mount Vernon 0-6 0-6
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Vinton-Shellsburg 8-1 9-1
Clear Creek Amana 6-1 6-2
Center Point-Urbana 5-2 8-2
Benton Community 5-2 6-2
Williamsburg 2-5 3-6
Independence 1-5 2-6
South Tama 0-5 0-6
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 8-1 9-1
Monticello 7-2 7-2
Cascade 6-3 7-4
Northeast 1-4 1-5
Anamosa 1-6 1-7
Camanche 1-7 2-7
North Cedar 0-9 0-9
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 8-1 8-1
Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2
West Liberty 5-2 5-3
Wilton 5-3 7-3
Mid-Prairie 5-4 5-5
Tipton 2-5 3-6
Durant 2-8 2-9
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Clinton Prince of Peace 4-0 6-4
Lisbon 2-1 2-5
Easton Valley 2-2 5-5
Bellevue Marquette 2-2 3-6
Calamus-Wheatland 2-3 5-5
Midland 1-2 1-8
Cedar Valley Christian 0-3 0-7
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Springville 5-0 11-0
Maquoketa Valley 5-0 9-0
North Linn 2-1 7-1
Central City 3-2 5-3
East Buchanan 2-3 5-3
Alburnett 1-3 5-3
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-4 0-10
Starmont 0-5 3-8
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 8-1
Decorah 3-1 5-2
Waukon 3-2 5-2
New Hampton 3-2 4-5
Charles City 1-3 2-6
Oelwein 0-3 1-8
Crestwood 0-4 0-9
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Belle Plaine 6-2 7-3
Iowa Valley 6-2 7-3
Sigourney 4-2 6-3
English Valleys 2-4 2-5
Keota 2-4 2-5
Tri-County 0-7 0-10
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 8-0 11-1
North Mahaska 5-1 6-1
Lynnville-Sully 5-2 9-2
HLV 3-5 4-5
Colfax-Mingo 2-6 2-7
BGM 0-8 0-11
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
MFL MarMac 7-0 8-2
North Fayette Valley 6-0 8-0
Turkey Valley 6-2 8-4
Elkader Central 5-3 6-5
Lansing Kee 3-4 4-6
Clayton Ridge 2-5 3-5
West Central 1-6 3-7
South Winneshiek 1-7 1-8
Postville 0-4 0-6
OTHERS All
Jesup 8-1
Lone Tree 2-2
North Tama 4-6
Meskwaki 2-5
Highland 1-3
Union Community 1-7
Washington (Iowa) 1-8
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com