Super 10: Lots of shuffling in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

1. Cedar Rapids Washington 6-0 (2-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 66.8

Defensive average: 53.7

Streak: Won 6

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 36-33, Tuesday

Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; Cedar Falls, Tuesday

2. Iowa City West 2-2 (1-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 57.8

Defensive average: 52.0

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Lost to Southeast Polk, 59-53, Saturday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 50-49, Tuesday

Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday

3. Iowa City High 3-1, 1-0

Offensive average: 61.8

Defensive average: 51.3

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 53-37, Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Falls, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday

4. Maquoketa Valley 9-0 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 56.8

Defensive average: 27.4

Streak: Won 9

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat North Linn, 52-34, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 51-38, Tuesday

Next week: Mount Vernon, Thursday; at Starmont, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday

5. West Branch 8-1 (8-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 60.3

Defensive average: 39.0

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat West Liberty, 51-40, Tuesday

Coming up: Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday

6. Solon 7-2 (7-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 58.2

Defensive average: 41.1

Streak: Won 6

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat West Delaware, 62-31, Tuesday

Coming up: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Monday; Maquoketa, Tuesday

7. Center Point-Urbana 8-2 (5-2 Wamac)

Offensive average: 56.4

Defensive average: 43.7

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Grinnell, 65-52, Saturday

Coming up: At Williamsburg, Friday; Independence, Tuesday

8. Clear Creek Amana 6-2 (6-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 52.5

Defensive average: 43.3

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 53-39, Tuesday

Coming up: South Tama, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday

9. Benton Community 6-2 (5-2 Wamac)

Offensive average: 52.9

Defensive average: 45.1

Streak: Won 1

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat Clear Creek Amana, 53-39, Tuesday

Coming up: Marion, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Monday; at South Tama, Tuesday

10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-3 (1-2 MVC)