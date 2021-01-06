Prep Basketball

Super 10: Lots of shuffling in Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

Cedar Rapids Washington stays on top after close call Tuesday

Cedar Rapids Washington's Sydney Mitvalsky (10) drives between Linn-Mar's Emma Casebolt (4) and Keegan Krejca (3) during
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Sydney Mitvalsky (10) drives between Linn-Mar’s Emma Casebolt (4) and Keegan Krejca (3) during the Warriors’ 36-33 win Tuesday at Linn-Mar. Washington remains No. 1 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

This week’s area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 5.

1.

Cedar Rapids Washington

6-0 (2-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 66.8
Defensive average: 53.7
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 36-33, Tuesday
Coming up: At Dubuque Wahlert, Friday; Cedar Falls, Tuesday
 
2.

Iowa City West

2-2 (1-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 57.8
Defensive average: 52.0
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Southeast Polk, 59-53, Saturday; lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 50-49, Tuesday
Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
 
3.

Iowa City High

3-1, 1-0
Offensive average: 61.8
Defensive average: 51.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 53-37, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Falls, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
 
4.

Maquoketa Valley

9-0 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 56.8
Defensive average: 27.4
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat North Linn, 52-34, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 51-38, Tuesday
Next week: Mount Vernon, Thursday; at Starmont, Friday; at Springville, Tuesday
 
5.

West Branch

8-1 (8-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 60.3
Defensive average: 39.0
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat West Liberty, 51-40, Tuesday
Coming up: Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
 
6.

Solon

7-2 (7-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 41.1
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat West Delaware, 62-31, Tuesday
Coming up: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Monday; Maquoketa, Tuesday
 
7.

Center Point-Urbana

8-2 (5-2 Wamac)
Offensive average: 56.4
Defensive average: 43.7
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Grinnell, 65-52, Saturday
Coming up: At Williamsburg, Friday; Independence, Tuesday
 
8.

Clear Creek Amana

6-2 (6-1 Wamac)
Offensive average: 52.5
Defensive average: 43.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 53-39, Tuesday
Coming up: South Tama, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday
 
9.

Benton Community

6-2 (5-2 Wamac)
Offensive average: 52.9
Defensive average: 45.1
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Clear Creek Amana, 53-39, Tuesday
Coming up: Marion, Friday; at Waverly-Shell Rock, Monday; at South Tama, Tuesday
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

3-3 (1-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 48.3
Defensive average: 48.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 50-49, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Solon, Monday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
 

 

Dropped out: North Linn (5), West Liberty (10)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-0), 2. Iowa City West (2-2), 3. Iowa City High (3-1), 4. Linn-Mar (2-2), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2)

Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (6-2), 2. Benton Community (6-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-3), 4. Marion (4-4), 5. Decorah (5-2)

Class 3A — 1. Solon (7-2), 2. Center Point-Urbana (8-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (9-1), 4. West Liberty (5-3), 5. Waukon (5-2)

Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (9-0), 2. West Branch (8-1), 3. North Linn (7-1), 4. Jesup (8-1), 5. Cascade (7-4)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (11-1), 2. Springville (11-0), 3. Turkey Valley (8-4), 4. East Buchanan (5-3), 5. Central City (5-3)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 3-0 7-1

Cedar Rapids Washington 2-0 6-0

Iowa City High 1-0 3-1

Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 5-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-1 2-2

Linn-Mar 1-1 2-2

Western Dubuque 1-2 2-7

Iowa City Liberty 0-1 0-3

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City West 1-0 2-2

Waterloo West 2-1 5-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1 1-3

Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 1-5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-2 3-3

Dubuque Senior 0-1 5-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-2 2-5

Waterloo East 0-3 1-6

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 7-1 7-2

Marion 4-2 4-4

Dyersville Beckman 3-5 3-6

Maquoketa 3-5 3-7

West Delaware 1-5 2-6

Mount Vernon 0-6 0-6

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 8-1 9-1

Clear Creek Amana 6-1 6-2

Center Point-Urbana 5-2 8-2

Benton Community 5-2 6-2

Williamsburg 2-5 3-6

Independence 1-5 2-6

South Tama 0-5 0-6

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 8-1 9-1

Monticello 7-2 7-2

Cascade 6-3 7-4

Northeast 1-4 1-5

Anamosa 1-6 1-7

Camanche 1-7 2-7

North Cedar 0-9 0-9

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 8-1 8-1

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

West Liberty 5-2 5-3

Wilton 5-3 7-3

Mid-Prairie 5-4 5-5

Tipton 2-5 3-6

Durant 2-8 2-9

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 4-0 6-4

Lisbon 2-1 2-5

Easton Valley 2-2 5-5

Bellevue Marquette 2-2 3-6

Calamus-Wheatland 2-3 5-5

Midland 1-2 1-8

Cedar Valley Christian 0-3 0-7

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Springville 5-0 11-0

Maquoketa Valley 5-0 9-0

North Linn 2-1 7-1

Central City 3-2 5-3

East Buchanan 2-3 5-3

Alburnett 1-3 5-3

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-4 0-10

Starmont 0-5 3-8

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 8-1

Decorah 3-1 5-2

Waukon 3-2 5-2

New Hampton 3-2 4-5

Charles City 1-3 2-6

Oelwein 0-3 1-8

Crestwood 0-4 0-9

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Belle Plaine 6-2 7-3

Iowa Valley 6-2 7-3

Sigourney 4-2 6-3

English Valleys 2-4 2-5

Keota 2-4 2-5

Tri-County 0-7 0-10

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 8-0 11-1

North Mahaska 5-1 6-1

Lynnville-Sully 5-2 9-2

HLV 3-5 4-5

Colfax-Mingo 2-6 2-7

BGM 0-8 0-11

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

MFL MarMac 7-0 8-2

North Fayette Valley 6-0 8-0

Turkey Valley 6-2 8-4

Elkader Central 5-3 6-5

Lansing Kee 3-4 4-6

Clayton Ridge 2-5 3-5

West Central 1-6 3-7

South Winneshiek 1-7 1-8

Postville 0-4 0-6

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 8-1

Lone Tree 2-2

North Tama 4-6

Meskwaki 2-5

Highland 1-3

Union Community 1-7

Washington (Iowa) 1-8

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

