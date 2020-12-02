Prep Basketball

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Marion, Solon make big upward moves

Idle Iowa City West and Iowa City High remain on top, for now

Marion's Ella Bockenstedt (33) and Sadie Struchen (12) guard Williamsburg's Taylor Winegarden (21) in their game at Mari
Marion’s Ella Bockenstedt (33) and Sadie Struchen (12) guard Williamsburg’s Taylor Winegarden (21) in their game at Marion High School on Tuesday. The Indians won, 81-68. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

This week’s area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Dec. 1. Upcoming schedules, of course, are strictly guesswork, based on preseason schedules.

1.

Iowa City West

0-0 (0-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Games with DeWitt Central and Marion, ppd.
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
 
2.

Iowa City High

0-0, 0-0
Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
Last week: No games scheduled
Coming up (?): Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
 
3.

Maquoketa Valley

1-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 22.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-22, Nov. 24; Game with Des Moines Christian, ppd., Saturday
Coming up (?): Clinton Prince of Peace, Friday; at Easton Valley, Tuesday
 
4.

West Branch

1-0 (1-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 70.0
Defensive average: 33.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Game with Grundy Center, ppd., Saturday; beat Durant, 70-33, Tuesday
Coming up (?): Northeast, Friday; Tipton, Tuesday
 
5.

Marion

1-0 (1-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 81.0
Defensive average: 68.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 81-68, Nov. 24; games with Iowa City West and Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
 
6.

Solon

1-1 (1-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 54.5
Defensive average: 49.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 68-41, Nov. 24; lost to DeWitt Central, 57-41, Tuesday
Coming up (?): At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Williamsburg, Tuesday
 
7.

Center Point-Urbana

1-1 (1-1 Wamac)
Offensive average: 50.5
Defensive average: 46.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Lost to Solon, 68-41, Nov. 24; beat West Delaware, 60-24, Tuesday
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
 
8.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

0-1 (0-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 35.0
Defensive average: 47.0
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Lost to Davenport Assumption, 47-35, Nov. 24; game with Algona Garrigan, ppd., Saturday
Coming up (?): At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
 
9.

West Liberty

0-0 (0-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Games with Solon and Mid-Prairie, ppd.
Coming up (?): Durant, Friday; Monticello, Tuesday
 
10.

North Linn

1-0 (0-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 64.0
Defensive average: 23.0
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Games with Alburnett and Denver, ppd.; beat Midland, 64-23, Tuesday
Coming up (?): Bellevue Marquette, Friday; at Clinton Prince of Peace, Tuesday
 
 

Dropped out: Springville (7), Cedar Rapids Washington (9)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (0-0), 2. Iowa City High (0-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Washington (0-0), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-0), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (0-0)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (1-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (0-1), 3. Benton Community (1-0), 4. Clear Creek Amana (0-0), 5. Decorah (1-0)

Class 3A — 1. Solon (1-1), 2. Center Point-Urbana (1-1), 3. West Liberty (0-0), 4. Waukon (0-0), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0)

Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (1-0), 2. West Branch (1-0), 3. North Linn (1-0), 4. Jesup (1-0), 5. Iowa City Regina (1-0)

Class 1A — 1. Springville (1-0), 2. Montezuma (1-1), 3. Turkey Valley (1-1), 4. Sigourney (1-0), 5. Elkader Central (2-0)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 1-0

Cedar Falls 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 0-0

Iowa City High 0-0 0-0

Iowa City Liberty 0-0 0-0

Linn-Mar 0-0 0-0

Western Dubuque 0-0 0-2

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Dubuque Senior 0-0 1-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0 0-0

Iowa City West 0-0 0-0

Waterloo East 0-0 0-0

Waterloo West 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-0 0-1

Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 0-2

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 1-0 1-0

Solon 1-0 1-1

Dyersville Beckman 1-1 1-1

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-0

West Delaware 0-1 1-1

Maquoketa 0-1 0-1

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 1-0 1-0

Benton Community 1-0 1-0

Center Point-Urbana 1-1 1-1

Clear Creek Amana 0-0 0-0

South Tama 0-0 0-0

Williamsburg 0-1 1-1

Independence 0-1 0-1

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 1-0 1-0

Northeast 1-1 1-1

Cascade 1-1 1-2

Anamosa 0-0 0-0

Monticello 0-0 0-0

Camanche 0-1 0-1

North Cedar 0-1 0-1

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City Regina 1-0 1-0

West Branch 1-0 1-0

Wilton 1-0 1-0

Mid-Prairie 1-0 1-1

West Liberty 0-0 0-0

Tipton 0-1 0-1

Durant 0-2 0-3

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Easton Valley 1-0 2-0

Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 1-0

Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-0

Lisbon 0-0 0-0

Midland 0-0 0-1

Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 0-1

Bellevue Marquette 0-1 0-3

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

East Buchanan 1-0 1-0

Maquoketa Valley 1-0 1-0

North Linn 0-0 1-0

Springville 0-0 1-0

Alburnett 0-0 0-0

Central City 0-0 0-0

Starmont 0-1 1-1

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 0-2

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 0-0 1-0

Waverly-Shell Rock 0-0 1-0

Waukon 0-0 0-0

Charles City 0-0 0-1

Crestwood 0-0 0-1

New Hampton 0-0 0-1

Oelwein 0-0 0-2

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 1-0 1-0

Belle Plaine 0-0 0-0

English Valley 0-0 0-0

Keota 0-0 0-0

Iowa Valley 0-0 0-1

Tri-County 0-1 0-2

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Lynnville-Sully 1-0 3-0

Montezuma 1-0 1-1

HLV 0-0 0-0

BGM 0-0 0-1

Colfax-Mingo 0-1 0-1

North Mahaska 0-1 0-1

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Elkader Central 2-0 2-0

MFL MarMac 1-0 1-0

North Fayette Valley 1-0 1-0

Clayton Ridge 1-1 1-1

South Winneshiek 1-1 1-1

Lansing Kee 0-0 0-1

Turkey Valley 0-1 1-1

West Central 0-1 0-2

Postville 0-2 0-2

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 2-0

North Tama 1-0

Highland 0-0

Lone Tree 0-0

Meskwaki 0-1

Union Community 0-1

Washington (Iowa) 0-1

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

