Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Marion, Solon make big upward moves

This week’s area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Dec. 1. Upcoming schedules, of course, are strictly guesswork, based on preseason schedules.
|1.
|
Iowa City West
0-0 (0-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Games with DeWitt Central and Marion, ppd.
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|2.
|
Iowa City High
0-0, 0-0
|Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
Last week: No games scheduled
Coming up (?): Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
|3.
|
Maquoketa Valley
1-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 22.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-22, Nov. 24; Game with Des Moines Christian, ppd., Saturday
Coming up (?): Clinton Prince of Peace, Friday; at Easton Valley, Tuesday
|4.
|
West Branch
1-0 (1-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 70.0
Defensive average: 33.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Game with Grundy Center, ppd., Saturday; beat Durant, 70-33, Tuesday
Coming up (?): Northeast, Friday; Tipton, Tuesday
|5.
|
Marion
1-0 (1-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 81.0
Defensive average: 68.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 81-68, Nov. 24; games with Iowa City West and Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|6.
|
Solon
1-1 (1-0 Wamac)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Offensive average: 54.5
Defensive average: 49.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 68-41, Nov. 24; lost to DeWitt Central, 57-41, Tuesday
Coming up (?): At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Williamsburg, Tuesday
|7.
|
Center Point-Urbana
1-1 (1-1 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 50.5
Defensive average: 46.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Lost to Solon, 68-41, Nov. 24; beat West Delaware, 60-24, Tuesday
Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
0-1 (0-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 35.0
Defensive average: 47.0
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Lost to Davenport Assumption, 47-35, Nov. 24; game with Algona Garrigan, ppd., Saturday
Coming up (?): At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
|9.
|
West Liberty
0-0 (0-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 00.0
Defensive average: 00.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Games with Solon and Mid-Prairie, ppd.
Coming up (?): Durant, Friday; Monticello, Tuesday
|10.
|
North Linn
1-0 (0-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 64.0
Defensive average: 23.0
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Games with Alburnett and Denver, ppd.; beat Midland, 64-23, Tuesday
Coming up (?): Bellevue Marquette, Friday; at Clinton Prince of Peace, Tuesday
Dropped out: Springville (7), Cedar Rapids Washington (9)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (0-0), 2. Iowa City High (0-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Washington (0-0), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-0), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (0-0)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (1-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (0-1), 3. Benton Community (1-0), 4. Clear Creek Amana (0-0), 5. Decorah (1-0)
Class 3A — 1. Solon (1-1), 2. Center Point-Urbana (1-1), 3. West Liberty (0-0), 4. Waukon (0-0), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (1-0), 2. West Branch (1-0), 3. North Linn (1-0), 4. Jesup (1-0), 5. Iowa City Regina (1-0)
Class 1A — 1. Springville (1-0), 2. Montezuma (1-1), 3. Turkey Valley (1-1), 4. Sigourney (1-0), 5. Elkader Central (2-0)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 1-0
Cedar Falls 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 0-0
Iowa City High 0-0 0-0
Iowa City Liberty 0-0 0-0
Linn-Mar 0-0 0-0
Western Dubuque 0-0 0-2
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Dubuque Senior 0-0 1-0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0 0-0
Iowa City West 0-0 0-0
Waterloo East 0-0 0-0
Waterloo West 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-0 0-1
Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 0-2
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 1-0 1-0
Solon 1-0 1-1
Dyersville Beckman 1-1 1-1
Mount Vernon 0-0 0-0
West Delaware 0-1 1-1
Maquoketa 0-1 0-1
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Vinton-Shellsburg 1-0 1-0
Benton Community 1-0 1-0
Center Point-Urbana 1-1 1-1
Clear Creek Amana 0-0 0-0
South Tama 0-0 0-0
Williamsburg 0-1 1-1
Independence 0-1 0-1
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 1-0 1-0
Northeast 1-1 1-1
Cascade 1-1 1-2
Anamosa 0-0 0-0
Monticello 0-0 0-0
Camanche 0-1 0-1
North Cedar 0-1 0-1
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City Regina 1-0 1-0
West Branch 1-0 1-0
Wilton 1-0 1-0
Mid-Prairie 1-0 1-1
West Liberty 0-0 0-0
Tipton 0-1 0-1
Durant 0-2 0-3
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Easton Valley 1-0 2-0
Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 1-0
Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-0
Lisbon 0-0 0-0
Midland 0-0 0-1
Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 0-1
Bellevue Marquette 0-1 0-3
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
East Buchanan 1-0 1-0
Maquoketa Valley 1-0 1-0
North Linn 0-0 1-0
Springville 0-0 1-0
Alburnett 0-0 0-0
Central City 0-0 0-0
Starmont 0-1 1-1
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 0-2
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Decorah 0-0 1-0
Waverly-Shell Rock 0-0 1-0
Waukon 0-0 0-0
Charles City 0-0 0-1
Crestwood 0-0 0-1
New Hampton 0-0 0-1
Oelwein 0-0 0-2
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 1-0 1-0
Belle Plaine 0-0 0-0
English Valley 0-0 0-0
Keota 0-0 0-0
Iowa Valley 0-0 0-1
Tri-County 0-1 0-2
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Lynnville-Sully 1-0 3-0
Montezuma 1-0 1-1
HLV 0-0 0-0
BGM 0-0 0-1
Colfax-Mingo 0-1 0-1
North Mahaska 0-1 0-1
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Elkader Central 2-0 2-0
MFL MarMac 1-0 1-0
North Fayette Valley 1-0 1-0
Clayton Ridge 1-1 1-1
South Winneshiek 1-1 1-1
Lansing Kee 0-0 0-1
Turkey Valley 0-1 1-1
West Central 0-1 0-2
Postville 0-2 0-2
OTHERS All
Jesup 2-0
North Tama 1-0
Highland 0-0
Lone Tree 0-0
Meskwaki 0-1
Union Community 0-1
Washington (Iowa) 0-1
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com