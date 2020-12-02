Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Marion, Solon make big upward moves

1. Iowa City West 0-0 (0-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 00.0

Defensive average: 00.0

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Games with DeWitt Central and Marion, ppd.

Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday

2. Iowa City High 0-0, 0-0

Offensive average: 00.0

Defensive average: 00.0

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 2

Last week: No games scheduled

Coming up (?): Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday

3. Maquoketa Valley 1-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 65.0

Defensive average: 22.0

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-22, Nov. 24; Game with Des Moines Christian, ppd., Saturday

Coming up (?): Clinton Prince of Peace, Friday; at Easton Valley, Tuesday

4. West Branch 1-0 (1-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 70.0

Defensive average: 33.0

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Game with Grundy Center, ppd., Saturday; beat Durant, 70-33, Tuesday

Coming up (?): Northeast, Friday; Tipton, Tuesday

5. Marion 1-0 (1-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 81.0

Defensive average: 68.0

Streak: Won 1

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 81-68, Nov. 24; games with Iowa City West and Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.

Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday

6. Solon 1-1 (1-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 54.5

Defensive average: 49.0

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 68-41, Nov. 24; lost to DeWitt Central, 57-41, Tuesday

Coming up (?): At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Williamsburg, Tuesday

7. Center Point-Urbana 1-1 (1-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 50.5

Defensive average: 46.0

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Solon, 68-41, Nov. 24; beat West Delaware, 60-24, Tuesday

Coming up (?): At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-1 (0-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 35.0

Defensive average: 47.0

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Davenport Assumption, 47-35, Nov. 24; game with Algona Garrigan, ppd., Saturday

Coming up (?): At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday

9. West Liberty 0-0 (0-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 00.0

Defensive average: 00.0

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Games with Solon and Mid-Prairie, ppd.

Coming up (?): Durant, Friday; Monticello, Tuesday

10. North Linn 1-0 (0-0 Tri-Rivers West)