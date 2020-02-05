Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Marion climbs to No. 2

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, Feb. 4:
|1.
|
Iowa City High
16-0 (11-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 74.1
Defensive average: 47.6
Streak: Won 16
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 57-32, Friday; beat West Des Moines Dowling, 75-73, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 75-51, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; Iowa City Liberty, Monday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday
|2.
|
Marion
17-0 (16-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 70.5
Defensive average: 35.6
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 70-57, Friday; beat Center Point-Urbana, 45-43, Saturday; beat Dyersville Beckman, 68-41, Tuesday
Coming up: Maquoketa, Friday; Center Point-Urbana, Saturday; at Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday
|3.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
16-1 (12-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 62.6
Defensive average: 41.4
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 67-52, Friday; lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, 53-49, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-42, Tuesday
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Davenport North, Saturday; at Iowa City Liberty, Tuesday
|4.
|
Center Point-Urbana
17-1 (15-1 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 58.1
Defensive average: 31.8
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Independence, 59-21, Friday; lost to Marion, 45-43, Saturday; beat Mount Vernon, 59-27, Monday
Coming up: At Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday
|5.
|
Cascade
18-0 (17-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 62.6
Defensive average: 29.6
Streak: Won 18
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat North Cedar, 79-33, Friday; beat Wilton, 72-38, Saturday
Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; Durant, Saturday
|6.
|
North Linn
17-1 (12-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 67.3
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 13
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 84-27, Friday; beat East Buchanan, 69-39, Tuesday
Coming up: Springville, Friday; Central City, Tuesday
|7.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
12-6 (10-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 55.6
Defensive average: 45.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 49-35, Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 55-36, Saturday; lost to Cedar Falls, 60-42, Monday; lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 66-42, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday
|8.
|
Clear Creek Amana
14-3 (13-3 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 57.1
Defensive average: 41.7
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 49-30, Friday
Coming up: Maquoketa, Friday; Washington (Iowa), Saturday; at Benton Community, Tuesday
|9.
|
Montezuma
17-1 (13-1 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 65.4
Defensive average: 28.9
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Monroe PCM, 54-45, Thursday; beat HLV, 80-11, Friday; beat BGM, 76-9, Tuesday
Coming up: Belle Plaine, Thursday; at Lynnville-Sully, Friday; Grundy Center, Tuesday
|10.
|
West Branch
16-3 (15-2 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 58.8
Defensive average: 33.8
Streak: Won 3
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Wilton, 68-38, Friday; beat West Liberty, 58-41, Tuesday
Coming up: Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
Dropped out: Maquoketa (10)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (16-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-1), 3. Iowa City West (9-7), 4. Cedar Rapids. Washington (9-9), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-9)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (17-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (17-1), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-6), 4. Clear Creek Amana (14-3), 5. Maquoketa (13-5)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (16-3), 2. Monticello (14-4), 3. Jesup (15-4), 4. Benton Community (12-7), 5. Waukon (10-7)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (18-0), 2. North Linn (17-1), 3. West Branch (16-3), 4. MFL MarMac (18-2), 5. Maquoketa Valley (16-3)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (17-1), 2. Springville (16-3), 3. Elkader Central (17-3), 4. Turkey Valley (16-3), 5. Sigourney (13-4)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-0 16-1
Iowa City High 11-0 16-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-2 12-6
Cedar Falls 8-3 13-4
Cedar Rapids Washington 6-6 9-9
Dubuque Senior 4-8 7-11
Western Dubuque 3-9 5-13
Waterloo East 0-11 0-16
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 8-4 14-4
Iowa City West 6-5 9-7
Linn-Mar 6-5 6-11
Dubuque Hempstead 6-6 10-8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-6 9-9
Dubuque Wahlert 5-7 7-11
Iowa City Liberty 1-10 2-14
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-11 2-16
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 16-0 17-0
DeWitt Central 14-1 15-1
Maquoketa 12-5 14-5
Solon 8-9 8-11
Dyersville Beckman 7-10 8-11
Mount Vernon 5-12 5-14
West Delaware 2-15 2-16
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Center Point-Urbana 15-1 17-1
Clear Creek Amana 13-3 14-3
Benton Community 10-7 12-7
Vinton-Shellsburg 8-8 10-8
Williamsburg 4-13 6-13
Independence 2-15 3-17
South Tama 0-17 0-18
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All
y-Cascade 17-0 18-0
Monticello 14-2 14-4
Northeast 10-8 11-9
Bellevue 9-8 10-9
Camanche 4-13 5-14
Anamosa 4-13 4-14
North Cedar 0-18 1-18
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All
West Branch 15-2 16-3
West Liberty 14-3 16-3
Iowa City Regina 12-4 13-5
Mid-Prairie 6-10 6-12
Wilton 5-11 6-12
Tipton 4-13 5-13
Durant 4-13 4-15
TRI-RIVERS EAST Div. All
y-Bellevue Marquette 10-0 17-1
Clinton Prince of Peace 8-2 11-8
Easton Valley 6-4 8-8
Calamus-Wheatland 6-5 9-9
Lisbon 4-7 6-13
Midland 1-9 3-15
Cedar Valley Christian 1-9 2-17
TRI-RIVERS WEST Div. All
x-North Linn 12-0 17-1
Maquoketa Valley 9-3 16-3
Springville 9-3 16-3
East Buchanan 7-5 12-7
Alburnett 5-6 8-9
Central City 3-8 8-10
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-10 4-15
Starmont 0-12 2-17
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 10-0 15-2
Crestwood 8-1 15-3
New Hampton 5-5 8-9
Waukon 4-5 10-7
Decorah 4-6 10-8
Charles City 2-7 5-13
Oelwein 0-9 0-17
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 11-3 13-4
Iowa Valley 10-4 12-5
English Valleys 8-6 11-7
Belle Plaine 6-8 9-10
Keota 2-12 2-15
Tri-County 0-14 1-18
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 13-1 17-1
North Mahaska 13-1 15-2
Lynnville-Sully 11-4 13-5
BGM 6-9 9-11
Colfax-Mingo 4-11 4-14
HLV 2-13 4-16
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
x-MFL MarMac 15-1 18-2
Elkader Central 12-3 17-3
Turkey Valley 11-3 16-3
North Fayette Valley 10-5 11-8
Lansing Kee 8-6 11-7
West Central 5-10 8-11
Postville 2-13 3-16
South Winneshiek 2-13 2-16
Clayton Ridge 2-13 2-18
OTHERS All
Jesup 15-4
Meskwaki 12-6
Washington (Iowa) 11-6
Lone Tree 10-9
Highland 6-16
North Tama 4-13
Union Community 3-16
Hillcrest Academy 2-17
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
