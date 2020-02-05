Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Marion climbs to No. 2

1. Iowa City High 16-0 (11-0 MVC)

2. Marion 17-0 (16-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 70.5

Defensive average: 35.6

Streak: Won 17

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 70-57, Friday; beat Center Point-Urbana, 45-43, Saturday; beat Dyersville Beckman, 68-41, Tuesday

Coming up: Maquoketa, Friday; Center Point-Urbana, Saturday; at Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 (12-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 62.6

Defensive average: 41.4

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 67-52, Friday; lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, 53-49, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-42, Tuesday

Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Davenport North, Saturday; at Iowa City Liberty, Tuesday

4. Center Point-Urbana 17-1 (15-1 Wamac)

Offensive average: 58.1

Defensive average: 31.8

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Independence, 59-21, Friday; lost to Marion, 45-43, Saturday; beat Mount Vernon, 59-27, Monday

Coming up: At Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday

5. Cascade 18-0 (17-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 62.6

Defensive average: 29.6

Streak: Won 18

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Beat North Cedar, 79-33, Friday; beat Wilton, 72-38, Saturday

Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; Durant, Saturday

6. North Linn 17-1 (12-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 67.3

Defensive average: 32.7

Streak: Won 13

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 84-27, Friday; beat East Buchanan, 69-39, Tuesday

Coming up: Springville, Friday; Central City, Tuesday

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 (10-2 MVC)

Offensive average: 55.6

Defensive average: 45.6

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 49-35, Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 55-36, Saturday; lost to Cedar Falls, 60-42, Monday; lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 66-42, Tuesday

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday

8. Clear Creek Amana 14-3 (13-3 Wamac)

Offensive average: 57.1

Defensive average: 41.7

Streak: Won 9

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 49-30, Friday

Coming up: Maquoketa, Friday; Washington (Iowa), Saturday; at Benton Community, Tuesday

9. Montezuma 17-1 (13-1 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 65.4

Defensive average: 28.9

Streak: Won 4

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Monroe PCM, 54-45, Thursday; beat HLV, 80-11, Friday; beat BGM, 76-9, Tuesday

Coming up: Belle Plaine, Thursday; at Lynnville-Sully, Friday; Grundy Center, Tuesday

10. West Branch 16-3 (15-2 River Valley)