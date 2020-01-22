Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Maquoketa Valley returns

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10 all-class rankings, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 21:
|1.
|
Iowa City High
10-0 (7-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 76.2
Defensive average: 43.7
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 82-73 (OT), Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo West, Saturday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
12-0 (9-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 63.1
Defensive average: 43.1
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 62-43, Thursday; beat Western Dubuque, 71-35, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday
|3.
|
Marion
11-0 (11-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 71.6
Defensive average: 30.4
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 78-30, Friday; beat Independence, 88-19, Tuesday
Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday
|4.
|
Center Point-Urbana
12-0 (10-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 32.9
Streak: Won 21
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 72-26, Thursday; beat Benton Community, 70-42, Tuesday
Coming up: At South Tama, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday
|5.
|
Cascade
14-0 (13-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 61.3
Defensive average: 30.3
Streak: Won 14
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Anamosa, 59-16, Thursday; beat Monticello, 46-33, Monday; beat Camanche, 46-15, Tuesday
Coming up: At Tipton, Friday; Bellevue, Tuesday
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
8-3 (7-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 56.5
Defensive average: 44.4
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 66-13, Tuesday
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Iowa City Liberty, Saturday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|7.
|
Montezuma
13-0 (10-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 64.8
Defensive average: 29.1
Streak: Won 13
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat English Valleys, 61-23, Monday; beat Keota, 58-18, Tuesday
Coming up: At North Mahaska, Friday; Colfax-Mingo, Tuesday
|8.
|
North Linn
12-1 (7-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 66.1
Defensive average: 34.2
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 60-47, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 66-26, Tuesday
Coming up: Starmont, Friday; at Central City, Monday; at Maquoketa Valley, Tuesday
|9.
|
West Branch
12-2 (11-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 59.5
Defensive average: 34.4
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Durant, 51-28, Thursday; beat Mid-Prairie, 74-27, Monday
Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Tipton, Tuesday
|10.
|
Maquoketa Valley
13-1 (6-1 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 51.4
Defensive average: 33.1
Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 31-27, Thursday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-39, Tuesday
Coming up: Springville, Thursday; at East Buchanan, Friday; North Linn, Tuesday
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (10-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Washington (8-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-6), 5. Iowa City West (6-5)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (11-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (12-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-3), 4. Clear Creek Amana (11-3), 5. Maquoketa (9-3)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (13-2), 2. Monticello (11-4), 3. Jesup (10-3), 4. Waukon (9-5), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (8-5)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (14-0), 2. North Linn (12-1), 3. West Branch (12-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (13-1), 5. MFL MarMac (13-2)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (13-0), 2. Elkader Central (14-2), 3. Turkey Valley (13-2), 4. East Buchanan (10-4), 5. Springville (11-2)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-0 12-0
Iowa City High 7-0 10-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0 8-3
Cedar Falls 4-3 8-4
Cedar Rapids Washington 5-4 8-6
Dubuque Senior 3-5 5-8
Western Dubuque 2-7 4-10
Waterloo East 0-7 0-10
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 5-2 10-2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-4 7-6
Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 7-7
Iowa City West 4-4 6-5
Linn-Mar 4-4 4-9
Dubuque Hempstead 3-5 6-7
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-8 2-12
Iowa City Liberty 0-7 1-10
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 11-0 11-0
DeWitt Central 11-1 12-1
Maquoketa 8-3 9-3
Solon 6-6 6-7
Dyersville Beckman 6-7 7-8
Mount Vernon 5-7 5-8
West Delaware 1-12 1-13
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Center Point-Urbana 10-0 12-0
Clear Creek Amana 10-3 11-3
Vinton-Shellsburg 7-5 8-5
Benton Community 6-6 7-6
Independence 2-11 3-13
Williamsburg 1-11 2-11
South Tama 0-12 0-13
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Cascade 13-0 14-0
Monticello 11-2 11-4
Northeast 7-5 8-5
Bellevue 6-6 7-7
Anamosa 3-10 3-11
Camanche 3-10 3-11
North Cedar 0-12 0-12
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 11-1 12-2
West Liberty 11-2 13-2
Iowa City Regina 8-4 8-4
Mid-Prairie 4-8 4-9
Tipton 4-9 5-9
Wilton 3-9 4-10
Durant 3-9 3-11
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 6-0 13-1
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-2 7-7
Calamus-Wheatland 3-2 6-6
Easton Valley 4-3 6-7
Lisbon 3-4 5-9
Cedar Valley Christian 0-4 1-12
Midland 0-6 1-11
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
North Linn 7-0 12-1
Maquoketa Valley 6-1 13-1
Springville 5-2 11-2
East Buchanan 5-3 10-4
Alburnett 4-4 6-7
Central City 1-6 6-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-6 3-11
Starmont 0-7 2-11
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 10-2
Crestwood 5-1 12-2
Waukon 4-3 9-5
New Hampton 4-4 6-7
Decorah 3-4 9-5
Charles City 1-6 4-11
Oelwein 0-6 0-12
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 7-2 9-3
Iowa Valley 7-4 8-5
English Valleys 6-4 9-5
Belle Plaine 4-6 7-7
Keota 1-8 1-11
Tri-County 0-10 1-12
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 10-0 13-0
North Mahaska 9-1 10-2
Lynnville-Sully 8-3 10-4
Colfax-Mingo 4-6 4-9
BGM 3-6 6-7
HLV 0-9 0-12
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
MFL MarMac 10-1 13-2
Elkader Central 10-2 14-2
Turkey Valley 9-2 13-2
Lansing Kee 7-4 10-4
North Fayette Valley 7-4 7-6
West Central 2-8 5-9
Postville 2-9 3-11
Clayton Ridge 2-9 2-13
South Winneshiek 1-11 1-13
OTHERS All
Jesup 10-3
Meskwaki 9-3
Lone Tree 9-6
Washington (Iowa) 7-5
Highland 4-13
North Tama 2-11
Hillcrest Academy 1-12
Union Community 0-13
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com