Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Maquoketa Valley returns

1. Iowa City High 10-0 (7-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 76.2

Defensive average: 43.7

Streak: Won 10

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 82-73 (OT), Tuesday

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo West, Saturday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-0 (9-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 63.1

Defensive average: 43.1

Streak: Won 12

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 62-43, Thursday; beat Western Dubuque, 71-35, Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday

3. Marion 11-0 (11-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 71.6

Defensive average: 30.4

Streak: Won 11

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 78-30, Friday; beat Independence, 88-19, Tuesday

Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday

4. Center Point-Urbana 12-0 (10-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 58.2

Defensive average: 32.9

Streak: Won 21

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 72-26, Thursday; beat Benton Community, 70-42, Tuesday

Coming up: At South Tama, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday

5. Cascade 14-0 (13-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 61.3

Defensive average: 30.3

Streak: Won 14

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Beat Anamosa, 59-16, Thursday; beat Monticello, 46-33, Monday; beat Camanche, 46-15, Tuesday

Coming up: At Tipton, Friday; Bellevue, Tuesday

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-3 (7-0 MVC) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive average: 56.5

Defensive average: 44.4

Streak: Won 4

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 66-13, Tuesday

Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Iowa City Liberty, Saturday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday

7. Montezuma 13-0 (10-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 64.8

Defensive average: 29.1

Streak: Won 13

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat English Valleys, 61-23, Monday; beat Keota, 58-18, Tuesday

Coming up: At North Mahaska, Friday; Colfax-Mingo, Tuesday

8. North Linn 12-1 (7-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 66.1

Defensive average: 34.2

Streak: Won 8

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 60-47, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 66-26, Tuesday

Coming up: Starmont, Friday; at Central City, Monday; at Maquoketa Valley, Tuesday

9. West Branch 12-2 (11-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 59.5

Defensive average: 34.4

Streak: Won 8

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Durant, 51-28, Thursday; beat Mid-Prairie, 74-27, Monday

Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Tipton, Tuesday

10. Maquoketa Valley 13-1 (6-1 Tri-Rivers West)