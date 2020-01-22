Prep Basketball

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Maquoketa Valley returns

Top 9 remain the same in all-class rankings

Scot Moenck's Maquoketa Valley girls' basketball squad has climbed back into the area Super Ten, at No. 10.
Scot Moenck's Maquoketa Valley girls' basketball squad has climbed back into the area Super Ten, at No. 10. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10 all-class rankings, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 21:

1.

Iowa City High

10-0 (7-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 76.2
Defensive average: 43.7
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 82-73 (OT), Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Waterloo West, Saturday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

12-0 (9-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 63.1
Defensive average: 43.1
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 62-43, Thursday; beat Western Dubuque, 71-35, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday
   
3.

Marion

11-0 (11-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 71.6
Defensive average: 30.4
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 78-30, Friday; beat Independence, 88-19, Tuesday
Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday
 
4.

Center Point-Urbana

12-0 (10-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 32.9
Streak: Won 21
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 72-26, Thursday; beat Benton Community, 70-42, Tuesday
Coming up: At South Tama, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday
 
5.

Cascade

14-0 (13-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 61.3
Defensive average: 30.3
Streak: Won 14
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Anamosa, 59-16, Thursday; beat Monticello, 46-33, Monday; beat Camanche, 46-15, Tuesday
Coming up: At Tipton, Friday; Bellevue, Tuesday
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

8-3 (7-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 56.5
Defensive average: 44.4
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Waterloo East, 66-13, Tuesday
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Iowa City Liberty, Saturday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday
 
7.

Montezuma

13-0 (10-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 64.8
Defensive average: 29.1
Streak: Won 13
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat English Valleys, 61-23, Monday; beat Keota, 58-18, Tuesday
Coming up: At North Mahaska, Friday; Colfax-Mingo, Tuesday
 
8.

North Linn

12-1 (7-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 66.1
Defensive average: 34.2
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 60-47, Thursday; beat Alburnett, 66-26, Tuesday
Coming up: Starmont, Friday; at Central City, Monday; at Maquoketa Valley, Tuesday
 
9.

West Branch

12-2 (11-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 59.5
Defensive average: 34.4
Streak: Won 8
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Durant, 51-28, Thursday; beat Mid-Prairie, 74-27, Monday
Coming up: At Monticello, Friday; at North Cedar, Saturday; Tipton, Tuesday
 
10.

Maquoketa Valley

13-1 (6-1 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 51.4
Defensive average: 33.1
Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 31-27, Thursday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-39, Tuesday
Coming up: Springville, Thursday; at East Buchanan, Friday; North Linn, Tuesday
 
 

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (10-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Washington (8-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-6), 5. Iowa City West (6-5)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (11-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (12-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-3), 4. Clear Creek Amana (11-3), 5. Maquoketa (9-3)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (13-2), 2. Monticello (11-4), 3. Jesup (10-3), 4. Waukon (9-5), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (8-5)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (14-0), 2. North Linn (12-1), 3. West Branch (12-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (13-1), 5. MFL MarMac (13-2)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (13-0), 2. Elkader Central (14-2), 3. Turkey Valley (13-2), 4. East Buchanan (10-4), 5. Springville (11-2)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-0 12-0

Iowa City High 7-0 10-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0 8-3

Cedar Falls 4-3 8-4

Cedar Rapids Washington 5-4 8-6

Dubuque Senior 3-5 5-8

Western Dubuque 2-7 4-10

Waterloo East 0-7 0-10

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 5-2 10-2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-4 7-6

Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 7-7

Iowa City West 4-4 6-5

Linn-Mar 4-4 4-9

Dubuque Hempstead 3-5 6-7

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-8 2-12

Iowa City Liberty 0-7 1-10

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 11-0 11-0

DeWitt Central 11-1 12-1

Maquoketa 8-3 9-3

Solon 6-6 6-7

Dyersville Beckman 6-7 7-8

Mount Vernon 5-7 5-8

West Delaware 1-12 1-13

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Center Point-Urbana 10-0 12-0

Clear Creek Amana 10-3 11-3

Vinton-Shellsburg 7-5 8-5

Benton Community 6-6 7-6

Independence 2-11 3-13

Williamsburg 1-11 2-11

South Tama 0-12 0-13

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Cascade 13-0 14-0

Monticello 11-2 11-4

Northeast 7-5 8-5

Bellevue 6-6 7-7

Anamosa 3-10 3-11

Camanche 3-10 3-11

North Cedar 0-12 0-12

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 11-1 12-2

West Liberty 11-2 13-2

Iowa City Regina 8-4 8-4

Mid-Prairie 4-8 4-9

Tipton 4-9 5-9

Wilton 3-9 4-10

Durant 3-9 3-11

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 6-0 13-1

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-2 7-7

Calamus-Wheatland 3-2 6-6

Easton Valley 4-3 6-7

Lisbon 3-4 5-9

Cedar Valley Christian 0-4 1-12

Midland 0-6 1-11

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

North Linn 7-0 12-1

Maquoketa Valley 6-1 13-1

Springville 5-2 11-2

East Buchanan 5-3 10-4

Alburnett 4-4 6-7

Central City 1-6 6-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-6 3-11

Starmont 0-7 2-11

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 10-2

Crestwood 5-1 12-2

Waukon 4-3 9-5

New Hampton 4-4 6-7

Decorah 3-4 9-5

Charles City 1-6 4-11

Oelwein 0-6 0-12

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 7-2 9-3

Iowa Valley 7-4 8-5

English Valleys 6-4 9-5

Belle Plaine 4-6 7-7

Keota 1-8 1-11

Tri-County 0-10 1-12

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 10-0 13-0

North Mahaska 9-1 10-2

Lynnville-Sully 8-3 10-4

Colfax-Mingo 4-6 4-9

BGM 3-6 6-7

HLV 0-9 0-12

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

MFL MarMac 10-1 13-2

Elkader Central 10-2 14-2

Turkey Valley 9-2 13-2

Lansing Kee 7-4 10-4

North Fayette Valley 7-4 7-6

West Central 2-8 5-9

Postville 2-9 3-11

Clayton Ridge 2-9 2-13

South Winneshiek 1-11 1-13

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 10-3

Meskwaki 9-3

Lone Tree 9-6

Washington (Iowa) 7-5

Highland 4-13

North Tama 2-11

Hillcrest Academy 1-12

Union Community 0-13

