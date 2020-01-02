Area girls' basketball statistical leaders

Area girls’ basketball individual statistical leaders, through games played Dec. 21. State rank is in parentheses.

POINTS PER GAME

(7) Mallory McDermott, Cedar Rapids Prairie 25.0

(10) Grace Flanagan, North Linn 23.3

(16) Megan Stuhr, Sigourney 21.8

(18) Kayba Laube, Marion 21.5

(19) Shateah Wetering, Montezuma 21.5

(20) Sidney McCrea, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21.3

(21) Rylee McLean, North Tama 21.3

(28) Audrey Koch, Iowa City West 20.5

(32) Nicole McDermott, Cascade 20.3

(51) Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek Amana 18.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE (60 attempts)

(7) Grace Flanagan, North Linn 60-94, .638

(11) Nicole McDermott, Cascade 58-93, .624

(16) Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High 41-68, .603

(19) Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana 45-76, .592

(42) Nell Sybesma, Maquoketa 48-89, .539

3-POINT PERCENTAGE (30 attempts):

(1) Mallory McDermott, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-36, .583

(3) Grace Flanagan, North Linn 28-49, .571

(20) Kayba Laybe, Marion 26-55, .473

(24) Sadie Struchen, Marion 15-33, .455

(27) Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley 22-50, .440

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE (30 attempts):

(5) Sidney McCrea, Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-41, .854

(6) Sam Greving, Iowa City Regina 29-34, .853

(10) Audrey Koch, Iowa City West 31-38, .816

(27) Jenna Twedt, Benton Community 43-56, .768

(29) Lauren Osterhaus, Dyersville Beckman 26-34, .765

3-POINTERS

(5) Grace Flanagan, North Linn 28

(9) Kayba Laube, Marion 26

(13) Sydney Engledow, Cedar Rapids Washington 23

(13) Elise Boulton, Montezuma 23

(19) Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley 22

(19) Rylan Druecker, West Branch 22

REBOUNDS PER GAME

(5) Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington 12.9

(22) Jenna Syring, North Cedar 11.6

(28) Kaiya Luneckas, West Branch 11.1

(34) Makenna Hammes, Sigourney 10.6

(37) Alyssa Tegeler, Belle Plaine 10.4

ASSISTS

(4) Sasha Koenig, West Branch 57

(9) Olivia Bohlen, Belle Plaine 50

(13) Lauren Donlea, East Buchanan 46

(17) Sidney McCrea, Cedar Rapids Prairie 42

(17) Caitlynn Daniels, Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

STEALS

(3) Reagan Mudderman, Lansing Kee 50

(3) Bailey Winter, MFL MarMac 50

(6) Lauren Donlea, East Buchanan 46

(13) Jaycie Byrne, Turkey Valley 40

(17) Lauren Osterhaus, Dyersville Beckman 39

BLOCKS

(6) Jordan Simon, Cascade 26

(11) Olivia Bohlen, Belle Plaine 24

(11) Cheyenna Conrad, English Valleys 24

(11) Lauren Wilson, Springville 24

(16) Abby Bartz, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

