Iowa high school girls' basketball: Gazette area stat leaders

Area girls’ basketball statistical leaders, through Saturday, Jan. 23, according to Varsity Bound. Figures in parentheses are overall state rank.

Scoring

(14) Sasha Koenig, West Branch 22.0

(20) Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington 21.0

(21) Kaylee Weber, Sigourney 20.8

(32) Kelsey Joens, Iowa City High 19.8

(36) Audrey Koch, Iowa City West 19.5

(37) Callie Levin, Solon 19.3

(39) Ali Hoffert, Turkey Valley 19.2

(43) Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana 18.9

(49) Sydney Mitvalsky, Cedar Rapids Washington 18.5

(59) Finley Hall, West Liberty 17.5

Rebounds per game

(3) Jenna Syring, North Cedar 13.4

(6) Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington 12.7

(14) Karlee Timm, HLV 11.6

(21) Jada Mitchell, Lansing Kee 11.1

(26) Kaylee Weber, Sigourney 10.7

Assists per game

(9) Elise Boulton, Montezuma 5.8

(12) Marlee Squires, West Central 5.4

(14) Olivia Bohlen, Belle Plaine 5.3

(21) Kamryn Kurt, North Linn 5.1

(23) Annika Headington, Waukon 5.0

Steals per game

(5) Reagan Mudderman, Lansing Kee 5.6

(6) Lauren Donlea, East Buchanan 5.6

(16) Karlee Timnm, HLV 5.1

(20) Gabrielle Guilford, Monticello 5.1

(26) Jaycie Byrne, Turkey Valley 4.5

Blocks per game

(6) Lauren Wilson, Springville 4.2

(11) Delaynie Luneckas, West Branch 3.8

(26) Phelan Hostetler, Mid-Prairie 2.6

(27) Sophia Barrett, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2.5

(32) Dena Robb, Union Community 2.4

3-Pointers per game

(3) Charlotte Wetjen, Williamsburg 3.3

(4) Mia Boulton, Montezuma 3.3

(5) Sadie Struchen, Marion 3.2

(10) Elise Boulton, Montezuma 3.1

(16) Sydney Mitvalsky, Cedar Rapids Washington 2.8

Field goal percentage

(5 attempts per game)

(14) Margaret Wacker, Waukon .623

(17) Emma Nierengarten, Decorah .609

(18) Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana .605

(20) Bryleigh Rouse, West Central .602

(23) Dylan Holland, Montezuma .594

3-Point percentage

(2.5 attempts per game)

(3) Ally Hoffman, Cascade .500

(7) Ellie Flanagan, North Linn .485

(11) Amelia Frimml, Iowa Valley .477

(14) Ali Hoffert, Turkey Valley .463

(19) Kaliyah Sain, Cedar Rapids Kennedy .452

Free throw percentage

(2.5 attempts per game)

(4) Taya Young, West Branch .861

(7) Sasha Koenig, West Branch .857

(11) Keegan Krejca, Linn-Mar .840

(25) Finley Hall, West Liberty .818

(27) Sara Reid, Central City .812

