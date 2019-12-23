AP boys' basketball poll: Cedar Rapids Prairie works its way to 6th in Class 4A

Remembering Hayden Fry
 

CEDAR RAPIDS — Unbeaten Cedar Rapids Prairie has inched its way into the No. 6 position in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press boys’ basketball poll.

It’s the final pool of the year.

The Hawks are 6-0 as they and everyone else heads to the holiday break. Prairie won three games last week on the road, including a buzzer-beater over Linn-Mar, 45-44.

Waukee remains first in 4A, followed by Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, Sioux City East and Waterloo West. Iowa City West fell from third to eighth after a loss last week to Dubuque Senior.

Davenport Assumption moved from second to first in Class 3A, after Winterset, last week’s No. 1, lost to Pella. Assumption is 6-0.

The top five is rounded out by, in order, Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, Mount Vernon and Winterset.

Dyersville Beckman (7-0) continues to be top ranked in 2A, and picked up five first-place votes last week. The Blazers were No. 1 last week despite not having any first-place votes.

North Linn (6-0) stays third in 2A, with Iowa City Regina (5-1) coming in sixth.

Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0) remains a solid No. 1 in Class 1A. The top five also consists of, in order, Montezuma, Algona Garrigan, Easton Valley and West Fork.

Below are this week’s entire poll:

__________

CLASS 4A

1. Waukee (5) 5-0 record, 98 points, previously 1st; 2. Ankeny Centennial (1) 6-0, 91, 2; 3. Dubuque Hempstead (2) 6-0, 79, 4; 4. Sioux City East (1) 7-0, 61, 5; 5. Waterloo West 5-1, 51, 6; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0, 43, 9; 7. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1, 42, 8; 8. Iowa City West 4-1, 37, 3; 9. West Des Moines Dowlling 5-1, 35, 7; 10. Council Bluffs Lincoln 7-0, 20, 10.

Others receiving votes: North Scott 18, Ankeny 11, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Linn-Mar 5, Iowa City Liberty 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (10) 6-0, 108, 2; 2. Carroll (1) 5-0, 89, 5; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0, 77, 6; 4. Mount Vernon 6-0, 65, 7. 5. Winterset 5-1, 52, 1; 6. Harlan 6-0, 51 8; 7. Algona 6-0, 47, 9; 8. Norwalk 4-2, 32, 4; 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2, 20, 3; 10. Pella 4-2, 14, NR.

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11, DeWitt Central 11, Clear Lake 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Marion 8, Gilbert 1, Webster City 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Dyersville Beckman (5) 7-0, 101, 1; 2. Treynor (2) 7-0, 85, 2; 3. North Linn 6-0, 75, 3; 4. (tie) West Sioux 8-0, 71, 5; Camanche 5-0 (3), 71, 3; 6. Iowa City Regina 5-1, 39, 8; 7. Osage 7-0, 36, 9; 8. Boyden-Hull 5-1, 23, NR; 9. Dike-New Hartford 6-0, 22 NR; 10. Van Meter 5-0, 17, NR.

CLASS 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (6) 6-0, 103, 1; 2. Montezuma (1) 6-0, 88, 3; 3. Algona Garrigan (1) 7-1, 78, 2; 4. Easton Valley 7-0, 70, 5; 5. West Fork (1) 7-0, 62, 4; 6. WACO (1) 8-0, 54, 6; 7. AHSTW (1) 8-0, 41-7; 8. Janesville 6-0, 26, 9; 9. Lake Mills 5-1, 24, 8; 10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0, 15, NR.

Others receiving votes: Cumberland-Anita-Massena 8, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 6, Madrid 6, Don Bosco 5, South O’Brien 5, East Mills 4, Burlington Notre Dame 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2, Mount Ayr 2, Keota 1, Grand View Christian 1, Siouxland Community Christian 1.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

