Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Cedar Falls is new No. 1 in Class 4A

There is a new boys’ basketball team atop Class 4A.

Cedar Falls is your new No. 1 in the Associated Press poll released late Monday afternoon. The Tigers (6-0) received seven of eight first-place votes, replacing Waukee at the top.

Waukee (3-1) lost by a point to Johnston last week and slides to second. The Warriors played that game without starter Tucker DeVries, a Drake commit.

Johnston and West Des Moines Valley come in third and fourth in 4A this week, with Iowa City Liberty (3-0) sixth. Six of the top 10 are from the Central Iowa Metro League.

Pella (8-0) remains in the top spot in Class 3A, followed by Carroll, Davenport Assumption, Ballard and Monticello. The Panthers (8-0) are up from seventh last week.

Western Dubuque (8-1) checks in seventh, with Solon (8-1) ninth.

Boyden-Hull (9-0) is a unanimous No. 1 in Class 2A, followed by Spirit Lake, Dike-New Harftord, Aovca AHSTW and West Branch. The Bears (9-0) vaulted from 10th to fifth.

North Fayette Valley (9-0) is eighth, with Dyersville Beckman (7-2) ninth.

North Linn (10-0) is your unanimous No. 1 in Class 1A. The Lynx edged Springville (11-1) last week in a battle of top 1A clubs, with the Orioles dropping just one spot this week, from fourth to fifth.

Keota (10-0) checks in at seventh. The Eagles have a huge game this week with Montezuma, which just got back one of its top players, forward Eddie Burgess, from injury.

Below is the entire poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Cedar Falls (7) 6-0 79 2

2. (tie) Waukee (1) 3-1 65 1

-- West Des Moines Valley 4-0 65 NR

4. Johnston 1-1 49 7

5. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 45 3

6. Iowa City Liberty 3-0 32 NR

7. Ames 5-2 24 6

8. Southeast Polk 4-1 23 8

9. Council Bluffs Lincoln 6-3 21 4

10. Dubuque Hempstead 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7, Sioux City East 6, North Scott 4, Pleasant Valley 3, Waterloo West 2, Des Moines Hoover 2, Des Moines North 1, Davenport West 1, Indianola 1.

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Pella (4) 8-0 73 2

2. Carroll (2) 9-0 69 3

3. Davenport Assumption (1) 8-1 58 4

4. Huxley Ballard (1) 7-1 55 5

5. Monticello 8-0 50 7

6. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 48 1

7. Western Dubuque 8-1 26 9

8. Glenwood 8-1 22 8

9. Solon 8-1 20 10

10. Dubuque Wahlert 5-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 3, Grinnell 3, Clear Creek Amana 3, Mount Vernon 2, Norwalk 1, Le Mars 1.

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. Boyden-Hull (8) 9-0 80 1

2. Spirit Lake 10-0 55 9

3. Dike-New Hartford 8-1 52 8

4. Avoca AHSTW 10-1 40 2

5. West Branch 9-0 38 10

6. Denver 9-1 37 3

7. Des Moines Christian 9-1 32 NR

8. North Fayette Valley 9-0 19 NR

9. Dyersville Beckman 7-2 17 T5

10. (tie) Western Christian 7-3 15 6

--- Ida Grove OABCIG 8-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Treynor 11, Ridge View 5, Pekin 5, Roland-Story 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Camanche 3, Underwood 3, Orange City Unity Christian 1, Guthrie Center ACGC 1, Panorama 1.

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Pv

1. North Linn (8) 10-0 80 1

2. Lake Mills 10-0 67 3

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 8-0 63 2

4. Easton Valley 10-0 52 5

5. Springville 11-1 40 4

6. LeMars Gehlen 10-1 34 8

7. Keota 10-0 29 9

8. Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 23 10

9. Wapsie Valley 6-2 17 6

10. (tie) Burlington Notre Dame 8-2 7 NR

... West Fork 5-1 7 NR

... Grand View Christian 7-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 5, Janesville 4, East Mills 3, New London 2.

