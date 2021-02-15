Prep Basketball

All-conference girls basketball 2020-21

Received so far: South Iowa Cedar League

Montezuma's Dylan Holland during the 2019 girls' state basketball tournament. Holland is a unanimous member of the South
Montezuma’s Dylan Holland during the 2019 girls’ state basketball tournament. Holland is a unanimous member of the South Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball first team. (The Gazette)

The Gazette has received its first all-conference girls’ basketball honor squad of the season, from the South Iowa Cedar League.

We will add to this portal as more teams are announced.

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

First Team

(*Unanimous Selection)

*Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; *Dylan Holland, sr., Montezuma; *Cally Gibbs, sr., Lynnville-Sully; *Kaylee Weber, sr., Sigourney; *Layla Hargis, jr., North Mahaska; Addie Schilling, jr., North Mahaska; Cassity Havens, sr., Iowa Valley; Karlee Timm, sr., HLV.

Coach of the year — Janel Burgess, Montezuma.

Second Team

Mia Boulton, soph., Montezuma; Shanae Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Reagan McFarland, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Carly Goodwin, fr., Sigourney; Breanna Fogle, jr., North Mahaska; Amelia Frimml, sr., Iowa Valley; Alyssa Tegeler, jr., Belle Plaine; Mia Ayers, jr., English Valleys; Carley Underwood, soph., Colfax-Mingo.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Despite graduation loss of top player, Keota's boys' basketball team puts together another great season

Monticello is unofficial overall River Valley boys' basketball champ after 49-30 win over West Branch

Iowa City High girls' basketball jumps back into the fray with a win at Linn-Mar

Photos: Iowa City High vs. Linn-Mar, Iowa high school girls' basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City police investigating homicide

City officials in small Iowa town face embezzlement charges

Mercy Heart Center nurse saved after recognizing heart-attack symptoms

Cedar Rapids sees spike in 2020 arsons

Despite census delays, Iowa Legislature leaders begin redistricting process

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.