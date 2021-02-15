All-conference girls basketball 2020-21

The Gazette has received its first all-conference girls’ basketball honor squad of the season, from the South Iowa Cedar League.

We will add to this portal as more teams are announced.

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

First Team

(*Unanimous Selection)

*Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; *Dylan Holland, sr., Montezuma; *Cally Gibbs, sr., Lynnville-Sully; *Kaylee Weber, sr., Sigourney; *Layla Hargis, jr., North Mahaska; Addie Schilling, jr., North Mahaska; Cassity Havens, sr., Iowa Valley; Karlee Timm, sr., HLV.

Coach of the year — Janel Burgess, Montezuma.

Second Team

Mia Boulton, soph., Montezuma; Shanae Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Reagan McFarland, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Carly Goodwin, fr., Sigourney; Breanna Fogle, jr., North Mahaska; Amelia Frimml, sr., Iowa Valley; Alyssa Tegeler, jr., Belle Plaine; Mia Ayers, jr., English Valleys; Carley Underwood, soph., Colfax-Mingo.

