4A No. 1 Marion girls' basketball routs Washington (Iowa), 66-35, in regional semifinal

MARION — The Marion girls’ basketball team has a robust win-loss record because it never overlooks an opponent.

That, and it is really, really good.

The top-ranked Indians had three double-figure scorers and led by as many as 40 points in a 66-35 whitewash of Washington (Iowa) in a Class 4A regional semifinal last night at Marion High School.

“We don’t take anyone lightly,” said senior Randi Wright, who scored 11 points. “Every game matters, no matter what. Even a conference game or a regional semifinal, it doesn’t matter. So we just stayed focused all week because the last few weeks have been really crazy with weather. This week was good to get in the gym and get practice going, so that really helped.”

Marion (20-1) — the defending 4A state champions — can qualify for the state tournament for the fourth year in a row with a win at home on Tuesday against Fairfield (14-6). It will be the third regional final played on the Marion home court, where Wright and fellow senior Sophie Willette have never lost in four years of varsity ball.

“It’s great to play at home,” Marion Coach Corby Laube said. “They are really comfortable here, and I think they have earned that. The regular season should mean something, so they take a lot of pride in that. That is one of the things we worked really hard for.”

Sophomore Riley Wright led all scorers with 15 points, while fellow sophomore Ella Van Weelden added 11 points and a team-high four rebounds.

Junior Addison Six had eight points and four rebounds for Washington (Iowa), which ended at 8-14.

With a win on Tuesday, Randi Wright and Willette can be the first Marion girls’ basketball players in school history to reach the state tournament four times.

“That would be just amazing,” Randi Wright said. “That is not our only goal, to make it to state. We want to win the whole thing.”

Girls’ basketball

CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

At Marion

No. 1 Marion 66, Washington (Iowa) 35

WASHINGTON (35): Halle Leyden 1 0-0 3, Isabel Bailey 2 2-4 7, Haylee Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kellie Dallmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Duwa 2 0-1 4, Kira Ropp 0 3-4 3, Allison Hippen 0 0-0 0, Madison Fishback 1 0-0 2, Addison Six 3 1-2 8, Christina Brinning 0 0-0 0, Samantha Miller 0 0-0 0, Phelan Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Tori Brush 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pacha 3 0-0 6, Totals, 13 6-11 35.

MARION (66): Leah Van Weelden 2 1-2 6, Bri Fentress 0 0-0 0, Randi Wright 5 0-0 11, Jordyn Dunn 0 0-0 0, Sadie Struchen 2 1-1 6, Riley Wright 5 1-3 15, Jo Hartke 0 0-0 0, Molly Dunne 0 0-0 0, Sophie Willette 2 5-5 9, Kayba Laube 2 2-2 8, Ella Van Weelden 4 2-5 11, Maddie Steffen 0 0-0 0, Peyton Steffen 0 0-0 0, Cloee Kraft 0 0-0 0, Madison Prier 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 12-18 66.

Washington (Iowa) 5 10 9 11—35

Marion 23 24 17 2—66

Halftime — Marion, 47-15. Three-point goals — Washington 3 (Bailey 1, Leyden 1, Six 1), Marion 9 (Ri. Wright 4, Laube 2, Struchen 1, L. Van Weelden 1, Ra. Wright 1). Rebounds — Washington 18 (Six 4), Marion 19 (E. Van Weelden 4). Total fouls — Washington 13, Marion 12. Fouled out — None.

