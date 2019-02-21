4 area players unanimous picks for River Valley Conference boys' basketball elite team

CEDAR RAPIDS — Masen Miller, Beau Cornwell, Haris Hoffman and Justin Recker are unanimous selections for the River Valley Conference elite boys’ basketball team, it has been announced.

Miller is a junior at Iowa City Regina, Cornwell a senior at West Branch, Hoffman a senior at Cascade and Recker a sophomore at Monticello. They are joined on the 10-player Elite Team by Camanche’s Cameron Soenksen and Caleb Delzell, Northeast Goose Lake’s Braeden Hoyer, West Liberty’s Seth Feldman, Mid-Prairie’s Tom Butters and Tipton’s Andrew Stewart.

Monticello’s Tim Lambert is RVC North Division Coach of the Year, Regina’s Jared Galpin South Division COY.

