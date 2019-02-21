Prep Basketball

4 area players unanimous picks for River Valley Conference boys' basketball elite team

Cascade's Haris Hoffman (42) is fouled by Van Meter's Ian Abrahamson (24) as he shoots during the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal game of the Iowa Boys' State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Cascade's Haris Hoffman (42) is fouled by Van Meter's Ian Abrahamson (24) as he shoots during the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal game of the Iowa Boys' State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Masen Miller, Beau Cornwell, Haris Hoffman and Justin Recker are unanimous selections for the River Valley Conference elite boys’ basketball team, it has been announced.

Miller is a junior at Iowa City Regina, Cornwell a senior at West Branch, Hoffman a senior at Cascade and Recker a sophomore at Monticello. They are joined on the 10-player Elite Team by Camanche’s Cameron Soenksen and Caleb Delzell, Northeast Goose Lake’s Braeden Hoyer, West Liberty’s Seth Feldman, Mid-Prairie’s Tom Butters and Tipton’s Andrew Stewart.

Monticello’s Tim Lambert is RVC North Division Coach of the Year, Regina’s Jared Galpin South Division COY.

All-RVC

River Valley All-Conf. Boys... by on Scribd

Click on the “All-RVC” icon at the top of this post to view the entire all-conference teams.

