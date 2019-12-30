2020 Iowa high school girls' basketball mock regional brackets

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its 2020 girls’ basketball regional pairings sometime in January.

In the meantime, here are my mock brackets, including results of all games through December.

Class 5A

Region 1

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City High

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Region 2

Davenport Central at Ottumwa, winner at Southeast Polk

Des Moines Roosevelt at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Region 3

Des Moines East at Des Moines North, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial

Region 4

Des Moines Lincoln at Fort Dodge, winner at Johnston

Indianola at West Des Moines Valley

Region 5

Davenport West at Bettendorf, winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport North

Region 6

Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winner at Waukee

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

Region 7

Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, winner at Cedar Falls

Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo West

Region 8

Marshalltown at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, winner at Ames

Iowa City West at Urbandale

Class 4A

Region 1

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, winner at Mason City

Storm Lake at Le Mars, winner at Lewis Central

Region 2

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, winner at Glenwood

Perry at Carroll, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Region 3

Boone at Webster City, winner at Gilbert

Waterloo East at Charles City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Region 4

Winterset at Norwalk, winner at Ballard

Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, winner at Knoxville

Region 5

West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Center Point-Urbana

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, winner at Maquoketa

Region 6

Burlington at Keokuk, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Clinton at Washington, winner at DeWitt Central

Region 7

Newton at Carlisle, winner at Marion

Oskaloosa at Bondurant-Farrar, winner at Clear Creek Amana

Region 8

Fort Madison at Fairfield, winner at North Scott

Mount Pleasant at Pella, winner at Grinnell

Class 3A

Region 1

Sheldon at Okoboji

Spirit Lake at MOC-Floyd Valley

West Lyon at Cherokee

Sioux Center at Unity Christian

Region 2

Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake

Union Community at Vinton-Shellsburg

Garner GHV at Hampton-Dumont

Forest City at Estherville ELC

Region 3

Humboldt at Sioux City Heelan

Carroll Kuemper at Atlantic

Greene County at Algona

Southeast Valley at Ida Grove OABCIG

Region 4

Clarinda at Red Oak

Shenandoah at Creston

Clarke at Des Moines Christian

Chariton at Eddyville EBF

Region 5

South Tama at Roland-Story

Nevada at Benton Community

Williamsburg at West Liberty

Mid-Prairie at West Marshall

Region 6

Oelwein at Crestwood

New Hampton at North Fayette Valley

Independence at Waukon

Camanche at Monticello

Region 7

Waterloo Columbus at Dike-New Hartford

Anamosa at Jesup

Tipton at Davenport Assumption

Mount Vernon at Solon

Region 8

Saydel at North Polk

Albia at Monroe PCM

Davis County at West Burlington

Central Lee at Centerville

Class 2A

Region 1

Top bracket

South O’Brien at North Union, winner at West Hancock

Ridge View at Emmetsburg

Bottom bracket

Boyden-Hull at South O’Brien, winner at Central Lyon

West Sioux at Rock Valley

Region 2

Top bracket

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Logan-Magnolia

IKM-Manning at Avoca AHSTW

Bottom bracket

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Hinton, winner at Western Christian

Lawton-Bronson at West Monona

Region 3

Top bracket

Eagle Grove at West Fork, winner at Osage

Clarion CGD at Pocahontas Area

Bottom bracket

Alta-Aurelia at Manson-NW Webster, winner at South Central Calhoun

East Sac County at Sioux Central

Region 4

Top bracket

Pella Christian at Cardinal, winner at Van Buren County

Danville at Mediapolis

Bottom bracket

Interstate 35 at Earlham, winner at Mount Ayr

Underwood at Treynor

Region 5

Top bracket

Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg, winner at MFL MarMac

Grundy Center at Denver

Bottom bracket

Central Springs at Belmond-Klemmer, winner at Hudson

Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg

Region 6

Top bracket

Clayton Ridge at Bellevue, winner at Cascade

Northeast at Dyersville Beckman

Bottom bracket

Madrid at Ogden, winner at Woodward-Granger

South Hardin at South Hamilton

Region 7

Top bracket

Colfax-Mingo at Alburnett, winner at North Linn

East Marshall at Pleasantville

Bottom bracket

West Central Valley at Guthrie Center ACGC, winner at Nodaway Valley

Van Meter at Panorama

Region 8

Top bracket

Columbus Community at Wilton, winner at West Branch

Pekin at Iowa City Regina

Bottom bracket

North Cedar at Durant, winner at Maquoketa Valley

Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello

Class 1A

Region 1

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

River Valley at West Bend-Mallard

West Harrison at Woodbury Central

Whiting at Westwood

Bottom bracket

Trinity Christian at Marcus MMCRU

Siouxland Christian at Akron-Westfield

George-Little Rock at Kingsley-Pierson

Remsen St. Mary’s at Le Mars Gehlen

Region 2

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Ar-We-Va at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Bottom bracket

Oakland Riverside at Exira-EHK

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Sidney at Stanton

Region 3

Top bracket

Clarksville, bye

North Butler at Rockford

Janesville at Ackley AGWSR

Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville

Bottom bracket

North Iowa at Saint Ansgar

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Hartley HMS

Harris-Lake Park at Mason City Newman

Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA

Region 4

Top bracket

Montezuma, bye

Garwin GMG at English Valleys

Tri-County at Meskwaki

HLV at Iowa Valley

Bottom bracket

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Anita CAM

Baxter at Lynnville-Sully

Ankeny Christian at Colo-Nesco

BGM at Collins-Maxwell

Region 5

Top bracket

North Mahaska, bye

Murray at Orient-Macksburg

East Union at Audubon

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Bottom bracket

Griswold at Central Decatur

Bedford at Lenox

Essex at Lamoni

Diagonal at Southwest Valley

Region 6

Top bracket

Bellevue Marquette, bye

Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley

Midland at Clinton Prince of Peace

Starmont at Calamus-Wheatland

Bottom bracket

South Winneshiek at Turkey Valley

Tripoli at Wapsie Valley

West Central at Elkader Central

Dunkerton at Lansing Kee

Region 7

Top bracket

East Buchanan, bye

Waterloo Christian at North Tama

Valley Lutheran at Conrad BCLUW

Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Bottom bracket

Cedar Valley Christian at Springville

Highland at Belle Plaine

Hillcrest Academy at Central City

Lisbon at Lone Tree

Region 8

Top bracket

Sigourney, bye

Keota at Southeast Warren

Mormon Trail at Wayne

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Bottom bracket

WACO at Burlington Notre Dame

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

New London at Winfield-Mount Union

Moravia at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

