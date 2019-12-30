2020 Iowa high school girls' basketball mock regional brackets

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its 2020 girls’ basketball regional pairings sometime in January.
In the meantime, here are my mock brackets, including results of all games through December.
Class 5A
Region 1
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City High
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Region 2
Davenport Central at Ottumwa, winner at Southeast Polk
Des Moines Roosevelt at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Region 3
Des Moines East at Des Moines North, winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial
Region 4
Des Moines Lincoln at Fort Dodge, winner at Johnston
Indianola at West Des Moines Valley
Region 5
Davenport West at Bettendorf, winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport North
Region 6
Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winner at Waukee
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Region 7
Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, winner at Cedar Falls
Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo West
Region 8
Marshalltown at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, winner at Ames
Iowa City West at Urbandale
Class 4A
Region 1
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, winner at Mason City
Storm Lake at Le Mars, winner at Lewis Central
Region 2
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, winner at Glenwood
Perry at Carroll, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Region 3
Boone at Webster City, winner at Gilbert
Waterloo East at Charles City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
Region 4
Winterset at Norwalk, winner at Ballard
Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, winner at Knoxville
Region 5
West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Center Point-Urbana
Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, winner at Maquoketa
Region 6
Burlington at Keokuk, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Clinton at Washington, winner at DeWitt Central
Region 7
Newton at Carlisle, winner at Marion
Oskaloosa at Bondurant-Farrar, winner at Clear Creek Amana
Region 8
Fort Madison at Fairfield, winner at North Scott
Mount Pleasant at Pella, winner at Grinnell
Class 3A
Region 1
Sheldon at Okoboji
Spirit Lake at MOC-Floyd Valley
West Lyon at Cherokee
Sioux Center at Unity Christian
Region 2
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
Union Community at Vinton-Shellsburg
Garner GHV at Hampton-Dumont
Forest City at Estherville ELC
Region 3
Humboldt at Sioux City Heelan
Carroll Kuemper at Atlantic
Greene County at Algona
Southeast Valley at Ida Grove OABCIG
Region 4
Clarinda at Red Oak
Shenandoah at Creston
Clarke at Des Moines Christian
Chariton at Eddyville EBF
Region 5
South Tama at Roland-Story
Nevada at Benton Community
Williamsburg at West Liberty
Mid-Prairie at West Marshall
Region 6
Oelwein at Crestwood
New Hampton at North Fayette Valley
Independence at Waukon
Camanche at Monticello
Region 7
Waterloo Columbus at Dike-New Hartford
Anamosa at Jesup
Tipton at Davenport Assumption
Mount Vernon at Solon
Region 8
Saydel at North Polk
Albia at Monroe PCM
Davis County at West Burlington
Central Lee at Centerville
Class 2A
Region 1
Top bracket
South O’Brien at North Union, winner at West Hancock
Ridge View at Emmetsburg
Bottom bracket
Boyden-Hull at South O’Brien, winner at Central Lyon
West Sioux at Rock Valley
Region 2
Top bracket
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Logan-Magnolia
IKM-Manning at Avoca AHSTW
Bottom bracket
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Hinton, winner at Western Christian
Lawton-Bronson at West Monona
Region 3
Top bracket
Eagle Grove at West Fork, winner at Osage
Clarion CGD at Pocahontas Area
Bottom bracket
Alta-Aurelia at Manson-NW Webster, winner at South Central Calhoun
East Sac County at Sioux Central
Region 4
Top bracket
Pella Christian at Cardinal, winner at Van Buren County
Danville at Mediapolis
Bottom bracket
Interstate 35 at Earlham, winner at Mount Ayr
Underwood at Treynor
Region 5
Top bracket
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg, winner at MFL MarMac
Grundy Center at Denver
Bottom bracket
Central Springs at Belmond-Klemmer, winner at Hudson
Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg
Region 6
Top bracket
Clayton Ridge at Bellevue, winner at Cascade
Northeast at Dyersville Beckman
Bottom bracket
Madrid at Ogden, winner at Woodward-Granger
South Hardin at South Hamilton
Region 7
Top bracket
Colfax-Mingo at Alburnett, winner at North Linn
East Marshall at Pleasantville
Bottom bracket
West Central Valley at Guthrie Center ACGC, winner at Nodaway Valley
Van Meter at Panorama
Region 8
Top bracket
Columbus Community at Wilton, winner at West Branch
Pekin at Iowa City Regina
Bottom bracket
North Cedar at Durant, winner at Maquoketa Valley
Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello
Class 1A
Region 1
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
River Valley at West Bend-Mallard
West Harrison at Woodbury Central
Whiting at Westwood
Bottom bracket
Trinity Christian at Marcus MMCRU
Siouxland Christian at Akron-Westfield
George-Little Rock at Kingsley-Pierson
Remsen St. Mary’s at Le Mars Gehlen
Region 2
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Ar-We-Va at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Bottom bracket
Oakland Riverside at Exira-EHK
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Sidney at Stanton
Region 3
Top bracket
Clarksville, bye
North Butler at Rockford
Janesville at Ackley AGWSR
Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
Bottom bracket
North Iowa at Saint Ansgar
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Hartley HMS
Harris-Lake Park at Mason City Newman
Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA
Region 4
Top bracket
Montezuma, bye
Garwin GMG at English Valleys
Tri-County at Meskwaki
HLV at Iowa Valley
Bottom bracket
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Anita CAM
Baxter at Lynnville-Sully
Ankeny Christian at Colo-Nesco
BGM at Collins-Maxwell
Region 5
Top bracket
North Mahaska, bye
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
East Union at Audubon
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bottom bracket
Griswold at Central Decatur
Bedford at Lenox
Essex at Lamoni
Diagonal at Southwest Valley
Region 6
Top bracket
Bellevue Marquette, bye
Edgewood-Colesburg at Easton Valley
Midland at Clinton Prince of Peace
Starmont at Calamus-Wheatland
Bottom bracket
South Winneshiek at Turkey Valley
Tripoli at Wapsie Valley
West Central at Elkader Central
Dunkerton at Lansing Kee
Region 7
Top bracket
East Buchanan, bye
Waterloo Christian at North Tama
Valley Lutheran at Conrad BCLUW
Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Bottom bracket
Cedar Valley Christian at Springville
Highland at Belle Plaine
Hillcrest Academy at Central City
Lisbon at Lone Tree
Region 8
Top bracket
Sigourney, bye
Keota at Southeast Warren
Mormon Trail at Wayne
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Bottom bracket
WACO at Burlington Notre Dame
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
New London at Winfield-Mount Union
Moravia at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
