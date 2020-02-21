Prep Basketball

2019-20 all-conference girls basketball teams

Received so far: River Valley

Monticello's Jordan Kuper (55) reaches for a rebound in front of Clear Lake's Jordyn Barragy in the 2018 girls state bas
Monticello’s Jordan Kuper (55) reaches for a rebound in front of Clear Lake’s Jordyn Barragy in the 2018 girls state basketball tournament. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Gazette has received its first all-conference girls’ basketball teams for 2019-20, from the River Valley. We will add to this portal as more honor teams are released.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team (*unanimous)

*Nicole McDermott, sr., Cascade; *Skylar Dolphin, sr., Cascade; *Sasha Koenig, jr., West Branch; *Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello; Lindsey Banowetz, sr., Bellevue; Abby Welter, sr., Cascade; Gabrielle Steiner, sr., Monticello; Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty; Sam Greving, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton.

North Division Team

Claire Abbott, sr., Northeast; Emma Fowler, r., Northeast; Jenna Syring, jr., North Cedar; Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa; Maddie Schmidt, jr., Bellevue; Teresa Paulsen, jr., Bellevue; Tori McDonald, jr., Monticello; Karli Recker, jr., Monticello; Ally Hoffman, soph., Cascade; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche.

Co-coaches of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade, and Donnie Kremer, Monticello.

South Division Team

Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina; Maddie Nonnenmann, soph., Mid-Prairie; Taylor Thein, sr., West Branch; Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Rylan Druecker, jr., West Branch; Sailor Hall, soph., West Liberty; Kylie Kay, sr., Durant; Ally Happ, soph., Durant; Rachel Bierman, sr., Tipton.

Coach of the Year — Jarod Tylee, West Branch.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa 3A girls' basketball regional finals: 'Go Annika' has Waukon a game from state return

Alburnett holds off Cedar Valley Christian in unexpectedly wild 1A district game

No. 4 Monticello survives Northeast upset bid in 2A boys' basketball district semifinals

Gazette area Iowa high school basketball storylines we're following as the postseason marches on

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 8

As a local organic farm scales back, a reminder that not every story has a happy ending

Cedar Rapids doubles down on 'aggressive' approach to economic development

Cedar Rapids native Daniel Miller to perform in 'Anastasia' at the Des Moines Civic Center Tuesday to March 1

Country singer Aaron Watson to perform at Wildwood in Iowa City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.