2019-20 all-conference girls basketball teams

The Gazette has received its first all-conference girls’ basketball teams for 2019-20, from the River Valley. We will add to this portal as more honor teams are released.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team (*unanimous)

*Nicole McDermott, sr., Cascade; *Skylar Dolphin, sr., Cascade; *Sasha Koenig, jr., West Branch; *Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello; Lindsey Banowetz, sr., Bellevue; Abby Welter, sr., Cascade; Gabrielle Steiner, sr., Monticello; Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty; Sam Greving, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton.

North Division Team

Claire Abbott, sr., Northeast; Emma Fowler, r., Northeast; Jenna Syring, jr., North Cedar; Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa; Maddie Schmidt, jr., Bellevue; Teresa Paulsen, jr., Bellevue; Tori McDonald, jr., Monticello; Karli Recker, jr., Monticello; Ally Hoffman, soph., Cascade; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche.

Co-coaches of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade, and Donnie Kremer, Monticello.

South Division Team

Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina; Maddie Nonnenmann, soph., Mid-Prairie; Taylor Thein, sr., West Branch; Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Rylan Druecker, jr., West Branch; Sailor Hall, soph., West Liberty; Kylie Kay, sr., Durant; Ally Happ, soph., Durant; Rachel Bierman, sr., Tipton.

Coach of the Year — Jarod Tylee, West Branch.

