Western Dubuque's Calvin Harris, Marion Coach Steve Fish picked for prestigious baseball event

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three Iowans will be involved in this year’s Perfect Game All-American Classic baseball event. That includes a coach.

Marion’s Steve Fish will be head coach of the West team at the 17th-annual event, it was announced Thursday. His players will include Western Dubuque catcher Calvin Harris and West Des Moines Dowling pitcher Carter Baumler.

The 17th-annual Classic will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at San Diego’s Petco Park, home of the Padres, with a 5 p.m. (Iowa time) start. It will be televised live on MLB Network and available on Sirius XM radio.

The game features 50 of the top senior-to-be high-school players in the nation. Nine other Iowans have played in the game, including former West Delaware prep B.J. Hermsen and former Metro preps A.J. Puk (Washington), Levi Usher (Prairie) and Brent Warren (Xavier).

Fish recently won his 700th career game. His 2019 Indians are 25-5 and ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A.

Catcher Harris is a University of Mississippi commit is hitting .420 this season with five home runs and 34 RBIs in 32 games. He also is 2-1 as a pitcher with a 1.59 earned run average, with 43 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Baumler has committed to Texas Christian University.

