This Washington Warrior was born to play baseball

By Isaac Gomez, C.R. Washington senior

For as long as I can remember, my life has revolved around baseball.

Before I was born, my dad knew his son was going to play baseball.

I was introduced to the game early because my dad worked concessions at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royal. We went to games often and I quickly became immersed in the action. At the age of 4, I would name off the entire lineup for the Royals.

On my recreational baseball team, I was one of the few kids who wasn’t playing in the dirt and sitting on the ground. I wanted to make every play and be in the middle of the action.

When I moved to Cedar Rapids, I had a tryout at Erskine Elementary. I had no idea who the kids were and I would never imagine it would lead to almost 11 years of Warrior baseball.

I tried other sports in middle school, like soccer and football, but was worried an injury or overlap of seasons would take away from my baseball passion.

It always was a dream of my parents and I to one day reach the major leagues and, with my last year of high school baseball coming up next year, the next step is to play college baseball.

I have attended college baseball camps in hopes of having a college recognize me. At the end of July, I was in Battle Creek, Mich., for a baseball showcase where more than 140 players came to show off their skills.

The showcase had the hitting portion so they could measure our exit velocity see how our swing looked. The coaches wanted to test our defensive skills, so they hit ground balls and measured our throwing velocity.

The second day was designated to games. They split everyone into eight teams and each game lasted eight innings. The coaches wanted to see how our mechanics would translate into a gamelike situation.

It was a great experience to not only get exposure to these college coaches, but to also play against talented players.

I will continue to go to these college camps, in hopes of one day playing college baseball and fulfilling the first part of my dream.

