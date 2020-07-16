Photos: Xavier vs. Marion, Iowa high school softball

Photos: Xavier vs. Marion, Iowa high school softball

Xavier softball defeats Marion, 4-2, in their Class 4A regional quarterfinal

/ 23

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

Search for missing Davenport girl moves to Clinton County

ISU, UI to survey Iowa rural residents on impacts of coronavirus

Longtime Iowa public health spokeswoman ousted

Two fugitives wanted on violent out-of-state charges arrested in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Test Iowa is a failure

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Do you know these men? Cedar Rapids Police say they are suspects in an assault that resulted in injury

Iowa among states sharing driver's license data with feds to help sort out citizenship status

Trending