Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa high school baseball substate finals

Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa high school baseball substate finals

Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-4 in a Class 4A substate final Wednesday night to advance to the Iowa high school state baseball tournament.

/ 16

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Former Iowan to head National Counterterrorism Center

Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio require masks statewide

Trump expands federal agent surge to several cities

FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on missing Iowa girl, Breasia Terrell

Clayton County fish kill traced to agriculture cooperative

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's Medicaid director Michael Randol to depart next month

Hy-Vee to distribute free masks in stores

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was more than double what state reported

Chew on This: Salt Fork Kitchen is closed, Sid's Scoops is closing

Iowa City schools seek state waiver to hold online-only classes when school starts

Trending