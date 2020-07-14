Photos: Bellevue vs. Beckman Catholic, Iowa high school boys substate baseball

Photos: Bellevue vs. Beckman Catholic, Iowa high school boys substate baseball

Beckman Catholic hosted Bellevue in Dyersville.

/ 16

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Federal executions resume after 17 years

Theresa Greenfield calls for ACA expansion to address small-business owners' top concern

Breasia Terrell's mother believes 10-year-old Davenport girl still is alive

'Everybody back to school' should be goal, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Traveling from Iowa to Chicago? You'll have to quarantine for two weeks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How will Iowa universities limit coronavirus spread? Relying heavily on student, staff compliance

Will there be a 2020 Iowa high school football season? No one knows right now

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County records first death

Cedar Rapids will require face masks, shields if students return to class

Cedar Rapids endorses $14.5M incentive package for aerospace company BAE

Trending