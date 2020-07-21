North Linn's Austin Hilmer has accomplished a lot in 2 years

Austin Hilmer is finishing up his sophomore year of baseball and already has quite the resume.

A four-sport standout at North Linn, Hilmer already has played in two state basketball tournaments and is hoping to head to Des Moines next week for his third state baseball trip. The Lynx play New Hampton tonight in a Class 2A substate final.

Hilmer has made the most out of the shortened baseball season and has enjoyed this season being less overwhelming and less stressful.

He’s enjoyed being able to spend time with his friends and family, especially playing games around the house with little sister Jori. He’s developed a love for the game of poker, even though losing to his friends all the time can’t be too fun.

He also enjoys pingpong an pool and is willing to take on all comers.

He’s more than happy with how the season has gone so far, especially with only two weeks of preparation.

“Young guys stepped up into big roles,” he said.

Hilmer is content with how his coaches and the team has handled everything.

“Getting two weeks of preparation, considering the three seniors we lost from last year and everything going on in the world, to play how we’ve been playing, I’ve been very happy and it’s been a really good season,” Hilmer said.

Hilmer’s favorite teacher is Brendan Schott, and coincidentally his favorite class is psychology with Schott. He finds learning about the study of the mind very interesting. Hilmer enjoys how Schott keeps everyone involved and on the edge of their sea while keeping class fun and entertaining.

Hilmer plays baseball, basketball, football, runs track and is apart of Future Business Leaders of America, as well as an Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader.

Hilmer’s favorite sport is basketball. He’s gotten interest from the basketball programs from Augustana (S.D.), University of South Dakota and Dordt. He would like to play basketball in college, but plans on keeping his options open.

Hilmer’s father, Mike, and grandfather, Bob, were part of the 2019 state championship basketball team as co-head coaches.

When asked about a possibility of coaching in the future, Hilmer said, “Learning from them (Bob and Mike) and seeing their passion for coaching has got me thinking about what I want to do when I’m older and coaching is definitely something I’d be interested in.”