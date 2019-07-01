Mount Vernon baseball team enjoyed a trip to College World Series

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon baseball team traveled to Omaha, Neb., last month to watch the College World Series, where the nation’s best Division I baseball teams competed for the national championship.

The team left Mount Vernon on a Friday morning and returned on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first time Mount Vernon has taken a trip to the College World Series.

“I think this was motivation for the team, because it was like how state could be for us,” said senior pitcher Caleb Keen.

Not only was the trip motivation for the team, it also was a good bonding experience.

“I felt this was a good trip for the team,” said Ryan Clark, who graduated in the spring. “It gave us a chance to share some laughs and have some fun as we get ready for the second half of our season.”

“The Vanderbilt versus Louisville game was the best one that we watched,” Keen said.

Vanderbilt beat the Cardinals in a nail-biter.

“The Vanderbilt game was my favorite because it was extremely competitive and came down to the last few innings,” graduate Paul Ryan.

The Mustangs are no strangers to close competitive games. Twelve of their 22 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Mount Vernon is 13-9 and has a four-game winning streak snapped last week at Williamsburg. The Mustangs host West Delaware tonight.

Several team members think this was a very valuable trip and recommend doing it again.

“It helped the team bond closer together and was a nice little break from the season at the same time,” Ryan said.