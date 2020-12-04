Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan decides to play baseball at Iowa

Baseball. That’s what Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan has decided is his future. The senior multi-sport athlete announced Friday he is committing to the University of Iowa as a pitcher.

“I first want to thank God for providing clarity and guidance throughout this process and for allowing me to play a sport I love,” Morgan said on Twitter. “To be in this position is humbling and truly a blessing. Secondly I want to thank my family for their unconditional support, specifically my mom and dad and my older siblings for showing me what it takes and setting an example for me. I wouldn’t be here without their sacrifice and support.

“Special shout out to all my coaches I’ve had throughout the years who believed in me and helped shape me into the player and man I am today. Lastly I want to thank my teammates and friends for always pushing me to be the best I can, along with many others, and always having my back.”

Morgan was being pursued by Division I football programs as a quarterback. He completed 67 percent of his passes this season for West for 1,662 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games.

He also rushed for another six TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder also has been a multiple-year basketball player for the Trojans and a track athlete. His father, Michael, played hoops at the University of Iowa, his brother, Jeremy, starred at Northern Iowa and plays professionally in Europe, his sister, Cailyn, plays at UNI, another sister Mikaela, played at UNI, and a third sister, Crystal Smith, played at Iowa and in the WNBA.

But it’s baseball that Marcus Morgan will pursue. A right-hander, he has a fastball that hits 90 miles per hour and a sharp breaking ball.

Because he hasn’t concentrated on it, his ceiling is considered very high. Morgan struck out 34 in 22 innings this past season and was 10-0 with a 0.71 earned run average as a sophomore, striking out 105 in 59 1/3 innings.

