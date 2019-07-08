Prep Baseball

Jon Cross shuts down Western Dubuque as Cedar Rapids Jefferson earns split

Bobcats bounce back from 2-0 loss with 10-5 win

Cedar Rapids Jefferson pitcher Jon Cross. (The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson pitcher Jon Cross. (The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The announcement was fairly subtle and accurate.

“Fantastic performance, Mr. Cross,” was said by the public address announcer, describing the latest start by Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior right-hander Jon Cross.

Cross pitched a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts for a 2-0 victory over Class 4A third-ranked Western Dubuque in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball doubleheader Monday night at Lower Kingston. The Bobcats won the nightcap, 10-5, for the split.

The five-hit outing ranked among his best ever.

“This is definitely up there,” Cross said. “I had everything dealing. It felt good. This is probably top-five for me.”

Cross improved to 6-2 this season, dropping his earned-run average to 2.68. Jefferson co-head coach Terry Schneekloth said he knows Cross is capable of shutdown performances, even against top teams. He faced just 28 batters and allowed just one runner to reach third.

“We know he’s an extremely talented pitcher and know that sometimes you don’t recognize you’re playing the No. 3 (team) in the state, because he’s mowing through them,” Schneekloth said. “When the pitcher is in control of the game, it doesn’t matter who is hitting. He’s going to be successful.”

Cross pounded the zone with curveballs and new addition to his arsenal. He worked on a cutter with Jefferson co-head coach Gordy Nordgren this week. He used it to complement his curveball and was effective. He struck out two in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, ending the game with consecutive strikeouts. He also tallied three in the third.

“I had a little bit of a game plan inside my head coming into the game,” said Cross, who got a scouting report from Nordgren. “I knew some of the holes and where to throw them.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson (18-15, 13-13) did just enough offensively to support the pitching gem. Brayden Boche led off the third and fifth with singles that led to runs. Chase Keeney’s single scored Boche for a 1-0 lead in the third. In the fifth, Drake Frazier’s sacrifice fly in foul territory chased home pinch-runner Jackson Schreckengast.

Western Dubuque (26-7, 20-6) rebounded with seven runs in the first two innings of Game 2, capitalizing on six early walks. Zach Bierman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the fourth. Sam Goodman, Kyle Lehmann and Payton Quagliano each had two hits for the Bobcats in the nightcap. Quagliano had two RBIs.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Xavier wins second MVC baseball title in a row with sweep of Linn-Mar

Iowa high school baseball rankings: Tri-Rivers Conference finishes regular season with 3 ranked teams

Iowans in pro baseball: Mason McCoy continues breakout season at Double-A level

Twice as nice: North Linn's Jake Hilmer breaks national hits record, pitches perfect game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know so far about the United Technologies-Raytheon merger

Cost of things: More water rate increases on tap for Iowans

Missing Marshalltown teen with autism discovered dead in remote area

Police: Cedar Rapids saw decrease in fireworks complaints, increase in citations

First major Democrat drops presidential campaign, but will another candidate join?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.