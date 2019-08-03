Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Saturday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Kyle Moeder (25) gestures for Tyler Dupont (13) to slide into home plate as the two score runs against Marion during a Class 3A semifinal of the 2019 State Baseball Championship at Principal Park in Des Moines on Friday, August 2, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
It’s championship Saturday for the Iowa high school state baseball tournament. All four classes will crown champions at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Saturday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

11 a.m. — No. 1 Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. No. 3 Alburnett (34-5)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

1:30 p.m. — No. 2 North Linn (40-5) vs. No. 5 Van Meter (33-3)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 p.m. — No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. No. 3 DeWitt Central (38-3)

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. — No. 1 Johnston (36-5) vs. No. 9 Urbandale (30-14)

 

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

Stats: IHSAA live stats

Twitter: Follow @kjpilcher and @jeje66 for updates

