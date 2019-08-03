Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Saturday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

It’s championship Saturday for the Iowa high school state baseball tournament. All four classes will crown champions at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Here’s everything you need to know.

State baseball coverage

» Cedar Rapids Xavier edges Marion in all-Metro state baseball semifinal

» North Linn seniors lead Lynx to first state baseball title game appearance

» Alburnett uses walk-off squeeze play to reach Class 1A championship game

» Despite seizures, Cedar Rapids Xavier catcher Garrett Ries plays on

» Updated state baseball brackets and schedule

Saturday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

11 a.m. — No. 1 Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. No. 3 Alburnett (34-5)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

1:30 p.m. — No. 2 North Linn (40-5) vs. No. 5 Van Meter (33-3)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 p.m. — No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. No. 3 DeWitt Central (38-3)

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. — No. 1 Johnston (36-5) vs. No. 9 Urbandale (30-14)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

Stats: IHSAA live stats

Twitter: Follow @kjpilcher and @jeje66 for updates