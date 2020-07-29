Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, updates

Iowa City High's Gable Mitchell (13) celebrates with Jacob Means (20) after scoring a run during the first inning of the
Iowa City High's Gable Mitchell (13) celebrates with Jacob Means (20) after scoring a run during the first inning of their Class 4A substate final at Mercer Park in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Wednesday features the Class 4A Iowa high school state baseball tournament quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines, the last day of first-round games.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

» As state tournament resumes, IHSAA feels unique baseball season was a success

» Updated state baseball brackets, schedules for all 4 classes

» Marion's unlikely postseason run continues with win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

» Logan Smith's 1-hit pitching gem leads Dallas Center-Grimes past Benton

» Mistakes doom Clear Creek Amana in state baseball debut against Norwalk

 

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

 

Wednesday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Urbandale (17-9) vs. No. 7 Waukee (14-12), 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Johnston (21-3) vs. Cedar Falls (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead (15-1) vs. Iowa City High (11-8), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11), 7:30 p.m.

 

State baseball live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Logan Smith's 1-hit pitching gem lifts DCG past Benton in state baseball quarterfinals

Photos: Benton Community vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Marion's unlikely postseason runs continues with state baseball quarterfinal win

Photos: Marion vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Plans for mini golf course in works for Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines

Cedar Rapids families have till Aug. 5 to decide on virtual or in-school learning

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.