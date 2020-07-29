Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, updates

Wednesday features the Class 4A Iowa high school state baseball tournament quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines, the last day of first-round games.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Wednesday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 Urbandale (17-9) vs. No. 7 Waukee (14-12), 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Johnston (21-3) vs. Cedar Falls (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead (15-1) vs. Iowa City High (11-8), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11), 7:30 p.m.

State baseball live updates