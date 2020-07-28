Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, updates

The Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball tournament quarterfinals are up Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Tuesday’s state baseball schedule

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Norwalk vs. Clear Creek Amana (16-5), 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Marion (10-10), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) vs. Benton Community (13-11), 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Gilbert (21-3) vs. Adel ADM (12-7), 7:30 p.m.

