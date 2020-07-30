Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Thursday's live stream, schedule, updates

North Linn's Austin Hilmer (3) celebrates a base hit bringing the score to a 1- tie in the bottom of the seventh inning
North Linn's Austin Hilmer (3) celebrates a base hit bringing the score to a 1- tie in the bottom of the seventh inning during their Class 2A state quarterfinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines on Monday, July 27, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school state baseball tournament moves to the semifinals Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines with Class 1A and Class 2A in action.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

» Updated state baseball brackets, schedules for all 4 classes

» North Linn uses 7th-inning rally to top Durant in 2A quarterfinals

» Don Bosco tops South Winneshiek in low-scoring 1A quarterfinal

 

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

 

Thursday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

Kingsley-Pierson (16-2) vs. No. 7 Don Bosco (18-1), 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (20-0) vs. No. 6 Mason City Newman (18-5), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Van Meter (21-2) vs. No. 9 West Lyon (15-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Linn (19-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

 

State baseball live updates

