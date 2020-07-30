Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Thursday's live stream, schedule, updates

The Iowa high school state baseball tournament moves to the semifinals Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines with Class 1A and Class 2A in action.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Thursday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

Kingsley-Pierson (16-2) vs. No. 7 Don Bosco (18-1), 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (20-0) vs. No. 6 Mason City Newman (18-5), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Van Meter (21-2) vs. No. 9 West Lyon (15-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Linn (19-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

State baseball live updates