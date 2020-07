Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Monday's live stream, schedule, updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state baseball tournament resumes Monday with the Class 2A quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The start has been delayed two hoursdue to wet field conditions.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

As state tournament resumes Monday, IHSAA feels unique baseball season was a success

Updated state baseball brackets, schedules for all 4 classes

Watch state baseball live

TV

MC22 in Eastern Iowa [Statewide listings]

Online

Desktop: IHSSN.com

Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Monday's state baseball schedule

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Van Meter (20-2) vs. Treynor (12-7),12:35 p.m.

No. 6 Mid-Prairie (15-3) vs. No. 9 West Lyon (14-3), 45 minutes after Game 1

No. 2 North Linn (18-2) vs. Durant (13-4),45 minutes after Game 2

No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (15-3) vs. Des Moines Christian (15-6), 45 minutes after Game 3

State baseball updates