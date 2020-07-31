Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Friday's live stream, TV, schedule, updates

Marion's Cael Hodges (1) swings swings for a hit that is caught out during their Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Pri
Marion's Cael Hodges (1) swings swings for a hit that is caught out during their Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Iowa high school state baseball tournament semifinals continue Friday at Principal Park in Des Moines with Class 3A and Class 4A in action.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

» Updated state baseball brackets, schedules for all 4 classes

» Marion’s unlikely postseason runs continues with state baseball quarterfinal win

» North Linn rallies again, but falls to Des Moines Christian in 8 innings

 

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

 

Friday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) vs. No. 6 Gilbert (22-3), 10:30 a.m.

Marion (11-10) vs. Norwalk (18-5), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Ankeny (20-8) vs. No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead (16-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Johnston (22-3) vs. No. 3 Urbandale (18-9), 7:30 p.m.

 

State baseball live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Linn rallies again, but falls to Des Moines Christian in 8 innings

Photos: North Linn vs. Des Moines Christian, Class 2A Iowa high school state baseball semifinals

Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Thursday's scores, stats and more

Iowa City High drops state baseball heartbreaker against Dubuque Hempstead

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa stymies public information requests in pandemic

Cedar Rapids Kennedy is the 5A state softball champion

BAE Systems completes acquisition of Collins Aerospace's military GPS business

Low-dose CT scans spot lung cancer early

Iowa needs some new Statehouse monuments to reflect reality

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.