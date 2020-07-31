Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Friday's live stream, TV, schedule, updates

The Iowa high school state baseball tournament semifinals continue Friday at Principal Park in Des Moines with Class 3A and Class 4A in action.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Friday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) vs. No. 6 Gilbert (22-3), 10:30 a.m.

Marion (11-10) vs. Norwalk (18-5), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Ankeny (20-8) vs. No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead (16-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Johnston (22-3) vs. No. 3 Urbandale (18-9), 7:30 p.m.

State baseball live updates