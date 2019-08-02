Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Friday's schedule, scores, live stream

It’s the final day of the Iowa high school state baseball tournament semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines, with the final four teams in both Class 3A and Class 4A taking the field.

Here’s everything you need to know.

State baseball coverage

Friday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (39-2) vs. No. 4 Marion (33-5), 11 a.m.

No. 3 DeWitt Central (37-3) vs. No. 2 Davenport Assumption (32-4), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 9 Urbandale (29-14) vs. No. 2 Iowa City West (34-7), 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (31-11) vs. No. 1 Johnston (35-5), 7 p.m.

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

Stats: IHSAA live stats

Twitter: Follow @kjpilcher for updates