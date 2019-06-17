Iowa high school baseball rankings: Iowa City West moves up to No. 3 in 4A

Iowa City West has been a fixture in the Iowa high school baseball rankings since the start of the season.

The Trojans have been a bit streaky this season, winning their first six games, dropping three out of four and rebounding for seven straight wins before Monday night’s doubleheader against host Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The latest stretch resulted in West’s best appearance in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings this season, coming in third in Class 4A of the latest installment released Sunday. The Trojans have improved to 14-4 overall, starting at seventh in the preseason and bouncing between fourth and sixth the last two weeks.

West has averaged more than 10.5 runs per game during the seven-game win streak, including a 14-0 victory Friday over Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Trojans also posted a 12-3 victory over 3A fifth-ranked Solon.

The Trojans score more than eight runs a game overall, batting .356 as a team. They also have a serviceable 3.59 earned-run average.

The Mississippi Valley Conference has three teams in the top 10 of 4A. Western Dubuque remains at No. 2, while Linn-Mar moves up two spots to seventh.

In 3A, Cedar Rapids Xavier is No. 1 for the third straight week. The Saints were 15-2 before Monday’s doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Prairie. Xavier is also the last team to defeat West.

Marion and No. 3 DeWitt Central give the Wamac three ranked 3A squads. The Indians are sixth with a possible top-10 doubleheader next Monday at Solon.

North Linn is ranked third in 2A. Dyersville Beckman is seventh, which is one spot ahead of Cascade, despite the Cougars’ 10-0 win in five innings over the Blazers on Friday.

South Winneshiek returns to the 1A rankings. The Warriors have won six straight games, improving to 15-6. Alburnett holds its spot at sixth, while HLV comes in at 10th.

Johnston (4A), Wilton (2A) and Mason City Newman (1A) join Xavier as top-ranked teams.

Class 4A

1. Johnston (15-1)

2. Western Dubuque (17-2)

3. Iowa City West (14-4)

4. Southeast Polk (14-4)

5. West Des Moines Dowling (11-5)

6. Des Moines Roosevelt (13-4)

7. Linn-Mar (14-4)

8. Ankeny Centennial (12-5)

9. Waukee (12-6)

10. Urbandale (10-7)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City High, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City East

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2)

2. Davenport Assumption (13-3)

3. DeWitt Central (16-0)

4. Harlan (12-3)

5. Solon (13-3)

6. Marion (11-3)

7. Ballard (12-2)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-5)

9. Sioux City Heelan (15-5)

10. Centerville (11-1)

Others receiving votes: Grinnell, MOC-Floyd Valley, Storm Lake, Washington, Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A

1. Wilton (11-1)

2. Dike-New Hartford (19-0)

3. North Linn (22-1)

4. Treynor (16-3)

5. New Hampton (17-3)

6. Van Meter (12-4)

7. Dyersville Beckman (14-6)

8. Cascade (15-4)

9. West Lyon (13-0)

10. Hinton (14-1)

Others receiving votes: Estherville-Lincoln Central, Mapleton MVAOCOU, Pochahontas Area, Underwood, West Marshall

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (15-2)

2. Southeast Warren (14-0)

3. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-3)

4. Calamus-Wheatland (17-2)

5. Don Bosco (12-3)

6. Alburnett (15-4)

7. Saint Ansgar (13-4)

8. South Winneshiek (15-6)

9. Kingsley-Pierson (16-3)

10. HLV (13-1)

Others receiving votes: Anita CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lansing Kee, North Tama, Remsen St. Mary’s, West Fork, Woodbury Central

