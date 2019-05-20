Iowa high school baseball preseason rankings: Johnston, Assumption, Wilton, Newman open No. 1

Happy Opening Day, Iowa high school baseball fans!

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its preseason rankings ahead of Monday’s season-opening games, and there are plenty of familiar names among the 40 ranked teams.

Defending champions Mason City Newman in Class 1A and Davenport Assumption in Class 3A are among the top-ranked teams. Joining them at No. 1 are Johnston (Class 4A) and Wilton (Class 2A).

Defending 4A champion Urbandale is No. 6. Centerville, last year’s 2A titlist, moved up to 3A and isn’t ranked.

Western Dubuque is the Gazette area’s highest-ranked Class 4A team, coming in at No. 2. The Bobcats feature a trio of Division-I commits in Calvin Harris, Sam Goodman and Zach Bierman. Cedar Rapids Prairie is No. 4, Iowa City West comes in at No. 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson is No. 8 and Cedar Rapids Washington rounds out the top 10.

Two other Metro teams are ranked in Class 3A: Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 3 and Marion, No. 8. Solon is ranked seventh.

Area teams ranked in the smaller two classes are No. 3 Cascade, No. 6 North Linn and No. 7 Dyersville Beckman in 2A and No. 3 Alburnett, No. 8 South Winneshiek and No. 10 Lisbon in 1A.

Here are the complete rankings, with last year’s records in parentheses.

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston (34-6)

2. Western Dubuque (34-10)

3. Southeast Polk (29-11)

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-9)

5. West Des Moines Dowling (28-12)

6. Urbandale (36-6)

7. Iowa City West (30-11)

8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (27-14)

9. Sioux City East (25-14)

10. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-18)

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (34-10)

2. DeWitt Central (29-12)

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-10)

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13)

5. Sioux City Heelan (32-11)

6. Harlan (33-4)

7. Solon (32-11)

8. Marion (22-15)

9. Waverly-Shell Rock (34-8)

10. Grinnell (26-11)

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton (26-6)

2. Van Meter (30-9)

3. Cascade (31-5)

4. Dike-New Hartford (22-11)

5. Treynor (19-14)

6. North Linn (41-4)

7. Dyersville Beckman (29-12)

8. Alta-Aurelia (20-4)

9. Underwood (19-5)

10. New Hampton (27-6)

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman (40-1)

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-10)

3. Alburnett (34-7)

4. Don Bosco (25-9)

5. Southeast Warren (26-7)

6. Martensdale-St. Marys (37-7)

7. New London (21-3)

8. South Winneshiek (25-8)

9. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-4)

10. Lisbon (36-1)