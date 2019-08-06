Iowa all-state baseball 2019: North Linn's Jake Hilmer named Class 2A captain

The numbers are astounding. The feats are almost unfathomable. North Linn’s Jake Hilmer capped a storied five-year prep baseball career with a memorable senior season dotted with state and national records.

The Lynx leadoff batter, ace pitcher and shortstop can add another honor to his athletic resume. Hilmer was named captain of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state team.

“It’s been a fun ride,” said Hilmer, who helped lead North Linn to four state tournament appearances and its first runner-up finish on Saturday. “We made a good run there. For me, it was just trying to enjoy the last summer with some of these guys I grew up with and I was able to do so.”

Hilmer’s achievements are staggering. This season, Hilmer led the entire state with 85 hits, 91 runs (an Iowa and national single-season record), 26 doubles and 55 stolen bases without being caught stealing. His .559 batting average was tops in 2A and third among all classes. He added 42 RBIs and posted a .608 on-base percentage.

On the mound, Hilmer was 15-2 with a 0.74 earned-run average, recording the most wins in 2A and tying for the overall state lead. He led the entire state with 168 strikeouts, 62 more than the next 2A pitcher, over a class-best 85 1/3 innings pitched,

All that pales to the stockpiled records. Hilmer set state career records in hits (361), runs (366), stolen bases (233) and doubles (81). He also set the national career hits and runs record with 291 and 297, respectively, since national records exclude eighth-grade statistics.

“You don’t see that kind of player, or person, very often,” North Linn Coach Travis Griffith said. “Probably won’t see a kid like that again. At least, not see a kid that can do all the things he does.”

Hilmer finished with a 61-7 pitching record, which is fifth all-time but first for pitchers to play exclusively in the summer.

This season, he pitched his first perfect game. He threw two additional no-hitters, including in the substate finals against Pella Christian. He also had three one-hit outings, including one in a state semifinal victory over Des Moines Christian.

He was joined on the first team by Lynx senior outfielder David Seber and Dyersville Beckman outfielder Owen Grover. Austin Hilmer earned third-team honors for North Linn.

The older Hilmer praised his coaches and teammates for their influence.

“For me, team success is always going to come first,” said Hilmer, who is attending Upper Iowa to play basketball and baseball. “Those guys helped me get to where I was.

“I think we fed off, pushed and motivated each other. That’s what led to all the team success and helped bring some individual success to light.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier claimed its second 3A state title and first since 2006. The Saints went 41-2, setting a program record for victories. Bryson Bastian, Kyle Moeder and Garrett Ries were a key part to the senior-dominated lineup. Bastian and Moeder earned first-team all-state honors, while Ries made the second team.

Bastian was stellar this season, posting an 11-0 overall mark including state final and quarterfinal wins with 22 total strikeouts. The left-handed starter owned a 0.86 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched. Bastian notched regular-season victories over 4A state qualifiers Western Dubuque and Iowa City West.

“This year, he just went to another level,” Xavier Coach Dan Halter said. “If we have a big game, there is nobody else I’d rather have pitching. He loves the big stage and being in that moment. He doesn’t get rattled and is a heck of a competitor.”

Moeder led the Saints’ high-powered offense with 49 hits, 49 runs and 43 RBIs. He was a third-team selection a year ago.

“He’s had a ton of production the last two years for us,” Halter said. “This year, he hit at a high average, getting on base and driving the ball. Defensively, he played the best I’ve ever seen at third base.”

Ries led Xavier with a .409 batting average and .543 on-base percentage. The South Dakota State signee had 24 extra-base hits, including six home runs and seven triples. As a catcher, he shut down the opponent’s run game.

“Catching-wise, I don’t know if I saw anyone put together a better season than him this year,” Halter said. “It was all-around, offensively, defensively and what he means to this team.”

Marion’s Rick Atkins joined Bastian as a first-team pitcher. The left-handed senior posted one of the best seasons, punctuated by a state quarterfinal win over Sioux City Heelan. Atkins struck out 16 batters to finish with a 3A-best 126 strikeouts. Atkins, also committed to SDSU, was 11-1 with a 0.46 ERA, allowing just five earned in 75 2/3 innings.

“Obviously, he was outstanding this season,” Marion Coach Steve Fish said. “One of the best I have coached. His performance in the state tournament was special, but he put us in positions to win games, especially at tournament time. I’m going to miss having him around.”

In Class 4A, Iowa City West duo Marcus Morgan and Jason Strunk were named to the first team. Western Dubuque standout Calvin Harris, an Ole Miss commit, is the first-team catcher in 4A.

Alburnett reached the 1A finals for the first time. The Pirates had four players honored, including Keaton Parker, as a pitcher, and sophomore first baseman Reed Stallman. They were joined on the first team by Belle Plaine outfielder Dylan Fry. Alburnett teammates Hunter Caves and Austin Huber were second-team picks.

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West, soph.; Jacob Tobey, Johnston, sr.; Ty Langenberg, Urbandale, jr.

Catcher — Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque, sr.

First base — Peyton Williams, Johnston, sr.

Infield — Alex Pentergast, Des Moines Roosevelt, jr.; Sam Link, Dubuque Senior, sr.; Adam Schneider, Southeast Polk, sr.

Outfield — Andrew Nord, Johnston, sr.; Jason Strunk, Iowa City West, sr.; Evan Martin, Southeast Polk, jr.

Utility — Jack Young, Pleasant Valley, jr.; Carter Baumler, West Des Moines Dowling, jr.

Captain — Peyton Williams, Johnston, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Gazette-area only

Pitcher — Sam Goodman, Western Dubuque, sr.

Outfield — Nolan Frey, Iowa City Liberty, jr.

Utility — Harrison Cook, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Gazette-area only

Outfield — Greg Hall, Linn-Mar, sr.; Lincoln Riley, Cedar Rapids Washington, sr.

Utility — Liam McComas, Iowa City High, sr.

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Rick Atkins, Marion, sr.; Bryson Bastian, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.; Lucas Bixby, DeWitt Central, sr.

Catcher — Garrett Finley, DeWitt Central, sr.

First base — Austin Simpson, Fairfield, sr.

Infield — Kyle Moeder, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.; Brett Sears, Harlan, sr.; Mike Pithan, Sioux City Heelan, sr.

Outfield — Casey Young, Winterset, jr.; Brady Kauzlarich, Centerville, soph.; Eric Salazar, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, jr.

Utility — Nick Gotilla, Davenport Assumption, sr.; Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, jr.

Captain — Garrett Finley, DeWitt Central, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Gazette-area only

Pitcher — Cam Miller, Solon, jr.

Catcher — Garrett Ries, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Infield — Trevor Paulsen, Marion, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Gazette-area only

Outfield — Gage Franck, Marion, soph.

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Jake Hilmer, North Linn, sr.; Briar Rowley, Estherville-Lincoln Central, sr.; Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, jr.

Catcher — Connor Lange, Missouri Valley, sr.

First base — Brock Farley, Denver, sr.

Infield — Christian Davidson, Pocahontas Area, soph.; Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, jr.; Aiden Brock, Hinton, jr.

Outfield — Owen Grover, Dyersville Beckman, sr.; David Seber, North Linn, sr.; Tyler Hopp, Central Lee, sr.

Utility — Jace Davidson, Pocahontas Area, sr.; Colin McCrabb, Wilton, sr.

Captain — Jake Hilmer, North Linn, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Gazette-area only

Infield — Matt Paulsen, West Branch, jr.

Outfield — Jon Mootz, Monticello, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Gazette-area only

Pitcher — Brad Tornow, Mid-Prairie, sr.

Infield — Chase Becker, Iowa City Regina, soph.

Utility — Austin Hilmer, North Linn, fr.

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, soph.; Keaton Parker, Alburnett, sr.; Caleb Banowetz, Calamus-Wheatland, jr.

Catcher — Colby Page, Southeast Warren, sr.

First base — Reed Stallman, Alburnett, soph.

Infield — Evan Paulson, Mason City Newman, sr.; Cael Frost, Don Bosco, soph.; Tyler Tscherter, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, jr.

Outfield — Josh Fitzgerald, Mason City Newman, sr.; Hunter Rickles, Calamus-Wheatland, sr.; Dylan Fry, Belle Plaine, sr.

Utility — Colin Kramer, Saint Ansgar, sr.; Drew Schurke, Ar-We-Va, sr.

Captain — Josh Fitzgerald, Mason City Newman, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Gazette-area only

Pitcher — Brody Wolf, HLV, jr.

Outfield — Dean Shaull, HLV, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Gazette-area only

Catcher — Kody Timm, HLV, jr.

Infield — Hunter Caves, Alburnett, sr.

Outfield - Austin Huber, Alburnett, jr.

Utility — Noah Tieskoetter, South Winneshiek, jr.

