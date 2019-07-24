Prep Baseball

Iowa high school baseball substate finals: Wednesday's 3A, 4A schedule, live updates

Solon's Cael O'Neill makes it back to first base as Marion's Nick Cole awaits the throw in a game earlier this season. The Spartans and Indians meet in a Class 3A substate final Wednesday night. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
There are 16 spots left in the 2019 Iowa high school baseball tournament, and they’ll be awarded Wednesday night at substate finals in Classes 3A and 4A.

[Tuesday's 1A, 2A substate finals: Scores and coverage]

Find the complete schedule below, which will be updated throughout the night with final scores and complete area coverage.

Class 4A

SUBSTATE 1

No. 8 Waukee (28-12) at No. 9 Urbandale (27-14)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

Ankeny (20-17) vs. No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt (29-9)

At Southeast Polk, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3

No. 3 Southeast Polk (29-13) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (28-11)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4

Davenport Central (15-16) at No. 5 Western Dubuque (31-9)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-19) at No. 2 Iowa City West (32-7)

7 p.m.

Follow Live: @jeje66

SUBSTATE 6

Pleasant Valley (24-11) at Linn-Mar (26-11)

7 p.m.

Follow Live: @mikecondon

[Iowa City High's comeback falls short against Pleasant Valley in substate semifinals]

SUBSTATE 7

West Des Moines Valley (17-18) at No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (29-11)

7 p.m.

[Valley ends young Iowa City Liberty team's season in substate semifinals]

SUBSTATE 8

Indianola (24-14) at No. 1 Johnston (33-5)

7 p.m.

 

Class 3A

SUBSTATE 1

Sioux City Heelan (28-10) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-13)

At Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2

Boone (19-12) at No. 10 Ballard (25-8)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3

Charles City (18-16) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (37-2)

7 p.m.

[Xavier, motivated by early exit in 2018, on doorstep of state tournament]

SUBSTATE 4

Dubuque Wahlert (18-21) at No. 3 DeWitt Central (35-3)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5

No. 2 Davenport Assumption (30-4) vs. No. 6 Fairfield (26-4)

At Muscatine, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 6

Solon (22-17) at No. 4 Marion (31-5)

7 p.m.

Follow Live: @kjpilcher

[A 10-spot in the first inning lifts Marion to district title]

SUBSTATE 7

No. 9 Centerville (23-6) at No. 7 North Polk (28-4)

7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8

Adel ADM (13-16) at No. 5 Harlan (26-7)

7 p.m.

