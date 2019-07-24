Iowa high school baseball substate finals: Wednesday's 3A, 4A schedule, live updates

There are 16 spots left in the 2019 Iowa high school baseball tournament, and they’ll be awarded Wednesday night at substate finals in Classes 3A and 4A.
Find the complete schedule below, which will be updated throughout the night with final scores and complete area coverage.
Class 4A
SUBSTATE 1
No. 8 Waukee (28-12) at No. 9 Urbandale (27-14)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 2
Ankeny (20-17) vs. No. 7 Des Moines Roosevelt (29-9)
At Southeast Polk, 7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 3
No. 3 Southeast Polk (29-13) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (28-11)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 4
Davenport Central (15-16) at No. 5 Western Dubuque (31-9)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 5
Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-19) at No. 2 Iowa City West (32-7)
7 p.m.
Follow Live: @jeje66
SUBSTATE 6
Pleasant Valley (24-11) at Linn-Mar (26-11)
7 p.m.
Follow Live: @mikecondon
SUBSTATE 7
West Des Moines Valley (17-18) at No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (29-11)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 8
Indianola (24-14) at No. 1 Johnston (33-5)
7 p.m.
Class 3A
SUBSTATE 1
Sioux City Heelan (28-10) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-13)
At Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 2
Boone (19-12) at No. 10 Ballard (25-8)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 3
Charles City (18-16) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (37-2)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 4
Dubuque Wahlert (18-21) at No. 3 DeWitt Central (35-3)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 5
No. 2 Davenport Assumption (30-4) vs. No. 6 Fairfield (26-4)
At Muscatine, 7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 6
Solon (22-17) at No. 4 Marion (31-5)
7 p.m.
Follow Live: @kjpilcher
SUBSTATE 7
No. 9 Centerville (23-6) at No. 7 North Polk (28-4)
7 p.m.
SUBSTATE 8
Adel ADM (13-16) at No. 5 Harlan (26-7)
7 p.m.