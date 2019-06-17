Garrett Bormann helps lead Iowa City High to sweep over Cedar Rapids Washington

CEDAR RAPIDS — Garrett Bormann is listed as the smallest player on Iowa City High’s baseball roster.

At 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, the Little Hawks junior plays much bigger than his frame, ranking among team leaders at the plate and on the mound.

Bormann tossed a complete-game three-hitter in the nightcap to close a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep Monday night at Cedar Rapids Washington. The Little Hawks defeated the Warriors, 12-6 and 3-0, improving to 16-5 overall and 11-5 in the MVC.

Bormann only faced 26 batters, improving to 4-0 this season. He also had two singles and scored in Game 2. He reached base twice in the opener, scoring both times.

“He’s been outstanding,” City High Coach Brian Mitchell said. “We knew he was really good. He knows the game well. We have a few of those kids who know the game and are gritty.

“As a leadoff, he’s a great two-strike hitter. He gives us great quality at-bats to lead off games and sets the tone for us.”

Bormann isn’t concerned with metrics. He is focused hard work, effort and competitiveness, which has led to a .393 batting average and .493 on-base percentage.

“I really just don’t think about it,” Bormann said. “This is my size. I can’t do much about it. I just go out there and play hard.”

Command of the curveball was key in stifling Washington’s offense, striking out five without a walk.

“I’ve been struggling with that and my location was good with that secondary pitch,” Bormann said. “I was able to fill the zone up.

“I think it was just my arm slot, where I was throwing it. I wasn’t thinking as much when I was throwing it.”

Washington’s Mick McCurry also posted a quality start in the second game, allowing just one run through the first six innings. City High got on the board in the second inning when Ben Steve led off with a single and scored when Carter Seaton reached on an error.

The Little Hawks added insurance in the seventh on Liam McComas’ two-run single off the top of the center field fence.

“It was really nice at the end to have Liam hit that single that got us the two extra runs,” Bormann said.

In Game 1, City High received two hits apiece from Gable Mitchell and Seaton. Mitchell’s bases-loaded triple in the seventh helped put things out of reach. Sam Lewers and Steve added three RBIs each for the Little Hawks.

The sweep was a nice rebound after getting swept by Cedar Rapids Prairie last Friday.

“That was a good bounce back,” Mitchell said. “Prairie threw their best arms against us and pretty much shut us down. We didn’t handle it real well, so it was good to see us come back.

“They’ve got some talent there. I thought we did a really nice job and their kid did a really good job that second game to keep us in check, but those are games you have to pull through.”

Joe McKinstry was 4-for-4 with an RBI in the opener for Washington (6-15, 3-13). Matyk Hilton had three hits and Isaac Gomez had two hits with two RBIs in the first game.

