Gallery: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school baseball

Gallery: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school baseball

The Cougars defeated the Warriors 10-0 in five innings Tuesday night at Washington High School.

/ 28

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Public Health director to step down in July

Gov. Reynolds plans to restore felon voting rights with executive order

University of Iowa Children's Hospital again ranked nationally, but loses some ground

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will remain drive-thru all summer; Market After Dark canceled

Vice President Mike Pence talks about 'Great American Comeback' in Forest City visit

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rate of Iowa's positive coronavirus cases drops to lowest percentage since March

Don't be fooled, Iowa. Our politicians still don't get it

Solon Beef Days cancels traditional events, but 'surprise' in store for community, organizers say

Folding rifle found in traveler's backpack at Cedar Rapids airport, police say

July execution set for Iowa man who killed 5, including 2 children

Trending