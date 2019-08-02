Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Marion in Class 3A state baseball semifinals

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Marion in Class 3A state baseball semifinals

The Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints beat the Marion Indians 4-1 in a Class 3A state baseball semifinal game Friday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

/ 15

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

More depression, drug use reported by University of Iowa students

Iowa City seeking to replace car and body camera systems

Iowa man deported from China charged with importing synthetic drugs

Police: Man steals two vehicles in one week, arrested for second theft Thursday

Casting call: Actors, locations sought for film set in Linn, Johnson counties

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Governor, there is no asterisk in disclosure law

Leaky sewer pipes soak Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Lowe's announces layoffs at stores nationwide

The rough and tumble campaign of '19 (That's 1919)

Ditch the oven for this no-bake chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake

Trending