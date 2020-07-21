Cael Frost homers twice as Don Bosco beats HLV in substate baseball final

WILLIAMSBURG — Don Bosco junior Cael Frost went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double in a 12-5 victory over HLV in the Class 1A Substate 5 final Tuesday night.

HLV took a 2-0 lead in its half of the first when Boston York and Brody Wolf both tallied RBIs for the Warriors. Wolf then took the hill and shut out the Dons after initially surrendering a leadoff single to Frost and a walk drawn by senior Lewis Havel.

“We came out aggressively right away on offense,” Havel said. “We fell down a bit but, in baseball, you have to get back up and that’s what we did.”

The Dons traveled 68 miles to face the Warriors, who only made a 19-mile trip. Don Bosco, however, settled in offensively and scored one, three, four, one and three runs over their final five at-bats.

“It was a little nerve-wracking coming into the game with a lot on the line,” Wolf said. “It took a little bit to get in my groove, but the off-speed started working and everything started to come together. They’re a great team and we did all we could do.”

HLV added a run in the third and two more in the sixth but never got closer than 9-5.

Like many teams, win or lose, the chance to play is all the Warrior players wanted, Wolf said.

“I don’t know what I would do without these guys and I’m very, very glad that we got to play together one more time,” he said.

The Dons finished with 12 runs on 13 hits with two errors while HLV plated five runs on three hits with four errors.