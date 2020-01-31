Anna Schlesinger captures 5 gold as Twisters dominates at own gymnastics meet

Anna Schlesinger of Twisters Gymnastics captured five golds in Xcel Silver division of the club’s Blizzard Beach Invitational last weekend.

Schlesinger won the vault, bars, beam, floor exercise and all around as Twisters won the Bronze, Silver and Platinum team titles. It finished second in Xcel Gold.

Four other Twisters gymnasts won four individual titles — Dylan Wagner (vault, bars, floor and all around) and Kaitlyn Beck (vault, bars, beam and all around) in Silver, Emma Clabaugh (vault, beam, floor and all round) in Gold, and Ava Koch (vault, bars, floor and all around) in Platinum.

Triple winners were Carlee Schultz (bars, beam and all around) and Keira Hall (beam, floor and all around) in Silver, and Mackenzie Opperman (vault, bars and all around) and Brianna Pierce (vault, beam and all around) in Gold.

Ally Lopata (bars, all around) and Leah Janutka (vault, bars) were double winners in Bronze, as were Sage Clow (vault, all around) in Silver and Maggie Goldberg (bars, all around) in Platinum.

Other winners were Ava Salladay (bars), Olivia Brecht (floor), Ella Whitlow (floor), Natalie Gilmore (bars) and Emma Everson (vault) in Bronze; Cora McArtor (floor), River Wilkinson (bars), Autumn Reep (vault), Shreya Singh (floor), Mia Cerretti (vault), Elle Crilley (beam), Harper Hempstead (floor), Brooklyn Davis (beam) and Ava Gladden (all around) in Silver; Elli Frame (vault), Ellie Evers (beam), Addison Kellogg (bars), Tomina Gerst (bars), Lauren Duncan (beam) and Ade Stien (vault) in Gold; and Allison Dvorak (vault) and Eve Hansen (bars) in Platinum.

Placewinners were Reagan Brooks, Ellie Schrader and Lilli Bailey in Bronze; Mikayla Carter, Kayley Harney, Lynnae Bronson, Jenna Raid, Claire McGee, Josie McGraw, Lexi Nims, Alyssa Martinich, Thea Eid, Riley Schaldecker and Camilla Jelinek in Silver; Izzie McDonald, Maggie Wauters, Olivia Brendes, Taylor Kitner, Tori Sletteland, Mela Baccam, Sadie Reuter and Ganesa Papini in Gold; and Marissa Rahe, Katelyn Wallrichs, Andelyn Cabalka and Clara Thurm in Platinum.

At the Atlanta Centennial Classic in College Park, Ga., Twisters’ Leah Hendrickson (vault, bars and all around) won three events in Level 9 and Adeline Snyder won the beam.

FULLER LEADS CRAG AT BLIZZARD BEACH

Regan Furler of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won three events and Reyata Oritz two at the Blizzard Beach Invitational, hosted by Twisters last weekend.

Furler won the beam, floor exercise and all around in Xcel Gold, Ortiz the beam and floor in Xcel Platinum.

Tori Kiley won the floor, Elisabeth Vanous the beam, Elizabeth Eilders the beam and Alena Dietz the bars in Xcel Silver. Emersyn Secora won the floor in Xcel Diamond and Shea Johnson captured the vault. Jules Miskell took first in the beam in Xcel Gold.

Xcel Silver placewinners were Jenna Jo Young, Raven Fabor and Kalli Kirchner. Alivia Foster placed in Diamond, Isabel Osterhaus in Platinum and Sydney Luckey in Gold.

At the Safari meet hosted by Midwest Twisters in Wisconsin Dells, Grace Sherman placed in Level 7 and Sidney Davidson in Level 9.